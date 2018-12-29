The black-eyed peas may be soaking in a pot in your kitchen right now, but how many other New Year’s Eve traditions do you practice?
There are a variety to choose from being practiced in the local area – or do them all.
The traditional Southern meal for New Year’s Day is black-eyed peas, greens, pork and cornbread. “You’ve got peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold,” said Rhonda Mills of Martinsville. Many people add in hog jowl for luck in general.
Those traditional foods “are a must! Can’t remember a New Year’s meal without them,” said Brenda Martin Vaughn of Martinsville.
To live comfortably in 2019, “walk through the front door with a bag of coal and a loaf of bread,” advised Kimberly Nicole Mason of Bassett. “The coal is luck that your house have enough warmth in [the] coming year, and the bread that your table have enough.”
Jacqueline Portillo of Spencer, whose family has Guatemalan roots, said it’s common to eat 12 grapes at midnight, one at each chime of the clock — and making a wish with each grape.
Portillo also said that to ensure you’ll travel in the new year, walk around the outside of your house carrying suitcases.
Maria de la Vega, who lives in Martinsville and is from Mexico, takes the suitcase tradition a bit further by going out to the road with suitcases.
De la Vega also said that wearing red underwear is supposed to bring love, and wearing anything yellow brings money.
Lanibelle Perez of Martinsville follows traditions of her mother, who is from El Salvador, and her father, who is from Mexico, including: In order to prevent tears in the coming year, stand outside your front door with a full glass of water, and throw the water out back over your shoulder.
Ashley Diaz and her parents, Raul and Kathy Diaz, all of Rich Acres, are visiting Ashley’s grandmother, Maria Mendez Estrada, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, this week. It’s the first time Ashley Diaz has been there since she was 15, she wrote in text messages from there, “so I’m not entirely sure what we will do.”
However, she said of New Year’s Eve in San Luis Potosi —which she expects to be part of Monday night — “generally there is a huge party in the street outside the house beginning around nightfall. There are parades and mariachi bands playing all up and down the street and setting off fireworks that are VERY illegal in the [United] States and very dangerous, LOL. Then at midnight, you go in and have a huge meal that’s been prepared all day. After eating, you then go back outside and party/dance/drink till you drop pretty much.”
Back here in Southside Virginia, many people herald the coming year at a Watch Night service at church. Some held locally include:
• 7 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 49 Morganford Road, Ridgeway;
• 10 p.m., Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St.;
• 10 p.m., First Baptist Church East Martinsville, 1043 E. Church St.; and
• 10:30 p.m., Christian View Missionary Baptist Church, 360 Arrowhead Circle, Spencer.
Other traditions include making a champagne toast; kissing someone at midnight; making resolutions; cleaning the house, then sweeping the dirt from the inside to the outside, to sweep out bad vibes; and writing wishes on pieces of paper, then as each wish are fulfilled throughout the year, burn the paper of that wish.
Some families have specific traditions unique to them.
The family of Kris Landrum of Gretna eat fondue: “We love the social aspect of standing around the fondue pot and talking and laughing,” she said.
Pam Randall of Axton said that her mother always makes a spread of cream cheese, green olives and a bit of hot sauce that is served on thin-sliced rye bread.
Switching attention from food to exercise, Norma Bozenmayer of Patrick County suggests the “First Day Hike: Hike one of the beautiful trails in the area.”
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren has a New Year’s Eve Pray-in, Brenda Harris Keesee of Collinsville said.
Keesee also is starting a new tradition with her granddaughter. “Using a roll of crepe paper streamer, I’m making a ball and putting items to bring in the new year (balloons, small bottle of bubbles, noise makers, etc) between the layers of crepe paper. She has to unroll it to get to the objects,” she said.
Tex Wood of Woolwine takes a simple approach to the new year: he focuses on, and appreciates, “continuous, consecutive breathing,” he said.