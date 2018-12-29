As I trudge through unpleasant tasks, I just try to keep my eyes on the prize: A spacious, clean house.
If I looked at taking up the Christmas decorations any other way, I’d feel defeated before I even started.
Decorating for Christmas is so much fun it seems to count as part of the holiday celebrations. The scene is cheery as my daughter and I decorate with Christmas music playing.
As each item is brought out, it is remembered, appreciated and enjoyed before being put in its spot.
There is no such enthusiasm for the putting-away phase, which on top of being a boring long series of chores also is a sad farewell to a happy time.
Part of the specialness of Christmas decorations is that they create the indoor gardens we can enjoy while everything outside is dead, dormant, dry and browned.
We need a little spark inside the house now and then throughout the “staying inside” season to keep our home lively and fresh.
Take a couple of weeks for a breather inside the nice, empty house, and then it’s time for the heart-shaped and other decorations that herald Martin Luther King Day and Valentine’s Day, the times celebrating respect, friendship and love.
Then they will be put away, and shortly later will come the St. Pat’s and Easter decorations.
By the time we put away the Easter decorations, spring will be bursting with all its glory. One flower after the next will bloom, giving a new delight each time, all the more special because it’s so brief – but yet followed by another equally special, equally brief.
With continually renewed “decorations” outdoors, we won’t feel any need for decorations indoors — until the cycle repeats itself with the pumpkins, gourds and mums of fall.
Messy ferns take over
Until the apex of Christmas paraphernalia, the offenders to our peace and order were the ferns.
Each fall, I bring in that summer’s ferns, swearing that this is the year I’ll keep them alive until spring.
Each winter, I battle dry little fern leaves which seem to float around to all areas of the house. Usually around March — a month before it’s time to hang them outside — in disgust I throw away the bare, messy, dry remains of the ferns, admitting I’ve failed once again.
A few years ago Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow told me something that appeased my conscience: Ferns naturally go through a dormant spell each winter. They are meant to slow down and lose their looks and many leaves. They are best kept in a basement or a garage.
I was fully committed this year to throwing away the ferns at the first frost of fall but guess what. I figured I could keep them fresh through winter by misting and watering regularly.
I’ve been resenting the ferns in the house more and more these past few months, but by mid-December the Christmas trees deflected that pique. The pine needles and bits of tinsel all over the floor made more mess than the fern leaves did.
Now that the trees are gone, the ferns’ transgressions once again are obvious.