1 lb. ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
8 oz. mozzarella cheese, divided
½ cup bread crumbs
1 large egg
Salt and pepper, to taste
Parsley leaves, to taste
Oregano, to taste
6 oz. jumbo pasta shells (about 18)
1 jar (16 oz.) spaghetti sauce
½ cup Parmesan or Parmesan-Reggiano-blend cheese, grated
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef, onion and garlic. Cook until the beef is browned and onions are softened and start to turn translucent. Drain any fat and cool.
Cook shells in boiling water according to package instructions, drain and rinse with cool water.
In a bowl, mix the meat mixture with mozzarella cheese, bread crumbs, egg and seasonings.
Pour about a quarter of the spaghetti sauce into a baking dish. Stuff each shell with the meat mixture and place in the pan over the sauce. Pour remaining sauce over the stuffed shells and sprinkle with grated Parmesan or Reggiano-blend cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.