Sunnyside Communities recently received a shipment of masks and other personal protective equipment for King's Grant in Martinsville and the company's two other retirement communities in Virginia.
Some 20,000 masks, including face masks and shields, along gloves, gowns and even hand sanitizer were distributed to the properties, the company said in a release.
Cloth masks also were provided to residents who asked for them, and local communities had donated hundreds to them to the various facilities. Some masks were shared with organizations that partner with Sunnyside, the release said.
Hardide Coatings wins award
Hardide Coatings, which has ties to Henry County, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2020, the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation announced in a release.
Hardide Coatings was honored with one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious business awards because of its growth in international sales. During a 3-year period, company sales have experienced an impressive 152% increase, with 67% of their revenue stemming from international trade, the release said.
“This is a huge reward for everyone at Hardide Coatings and is a public acknowledgement of all of the efforts over the past years in helping to develop and grow the business,” CEO Phil Kirkham said in the release. “This has been helped enormously by our facility in the Martinsville-Henry County community.”
Based in the UK, Hardide Coatings announced in 2015 that it would be locating its first U.S. facility in the Bowles Industrial Park in Henry County. Since the the company has purchased four reactors that cost approximately $750,000 each.
Rader elevated at STEP
Sammi L. Rader of Roanoke has been named executive director of Solutions That Empower People (STEP), Inc., a community action agency based in Rocky Mount that also serves Martinsville and Patrick County. Its programs are designed to partner with individuals and families to help them overcome issues that affect their quality of life.
Rader began her duties April 27, following the retirement of STEP’s previous executive director, Marc Crouse.
Before joining STEP, Rader served in similar roles in Delaware and in Mecklenburg County. She has a Master of Social Work and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Radford University.
“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to serve STEP by continuing the mission and philosophy of the organization as well as my passion for community action,” Rader said in a release announcing her appointment.
STEP's services include Early Head Start and Head Start, youth services, senior services (Meals on Wheels, transportation) and a variety of others, and STEP is funded by a variety of local, state and federal grants as well as private donations.
It also has offices in Martinsville and Stuart.
