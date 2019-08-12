1 lb. ground beef (or sausage)
½ onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 (14 oz.) jar pizza seasoning
¾ cup water
3 cups rotini pasta (measured before cooking)
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
36 slices pepperoni
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and spray an 8- by 8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Cook pasta according to pasta directions and drain well.
Brown ground beef with onion, garlic and Italian seasoning, and drain excess grease.
In a large bowl, mix together pizza sauce and water. Add in cooked pasta, 1 ½ cups cheese, cooked ground beef and 20 slices of pepperoni, which have been sliced in half. Stir well. Pour into baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, and arrange remaining pepperoni slices on top.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, until cheese is browned.