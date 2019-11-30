Martinsville boys basketball
Last season: 22-7, lost in state quarterfinals
Roster breakdown: 8 seniors, 6 juniors
Players to watch:
- Senior Troy Brandon
“I’m really excited about Troy," said Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins. "Troy had a great year last year, just a tremendous year. He looks great in practice."
- Junior Jahiem Niblett
“I feel like Jahiem, if he can improve like he did from his freshman to sophomore year, if he can continue to improve he can elevate the program," Adkins said. "He looks better too. Jahiem is growing into himself and defensively he’s been probably the best player in the state at the 2A level… offensively he’s improved some skills. The sky’s the limit for him."
What to know:
Last year’s loss in the state quarterfinals still sticks in the minds of Martinsville’s basketball team.
The Bulldogs fell to Gate City 47-41, a game in which coach Jeff Adkins said, “We came probably a possession away,” in the late loss.
While Martinsville lost six players off of that squad, those who did return are focused on making sure the team gets back to that point, and goes even further.
“We’re hoping to get very far in the playoffs obviously,” said senior Troy Brandon. “We’re hoping to get more team wins… Just overall get better as a team and push each other to be the best we can every time we step on the court.”
Martinsville lost seniors Nigal Davis, Terrell Price, and Khalil Travis, all of which were not only great scorers but also showed great leadership. Adkins said Brandon and junior Jahiem Niblett, both starters last season, have done a good job of stepping into that leadership role in their absence.
The duo are the only returners who saw significant minutes last season.
“Troy, he was great all summer. He’s taken that mantle pretty convincingly,” Adkins said. “He’s been here. He doesn’t back down so I’m not worried about Troy leading us. He’ll do a great job.
"No one else really has played for me at the varsity level. With that said, I like my team. I always like my team. I think we’ll be athletic. We’ll play good defense.”
Martinsville will also returns transfer senior guard Jeremiah Law, who played at Carlisle last season.
The Bulldogs will play a tough schedule, including the addition of Dan River, who Martinsville must now play twice in the regular season in a new alignment of Region 2C. Dan River, Martinsville, and Patrick County are in one pod, with the team with the best record among the three guaranteed a spot in the region tournament.
Martinsville has played Dan River in a win-or-go-home playoff game the last three seasons.
While Adkins said he’s not looking too deeply at the schedule, he said finishing the regular season with a good record will be key for the team in the postseason.
“With the teams we play our goal is to advance in the playoffs,” Adkins said. “The key in those (playoff) games… We had a great venue last year, we went down there, I think the referees were great, it was a fair game, but travelling six hours is hard. I don’t care who you are. When you end up on the bus for six hours, we did everything right. I think, and Gate City would agree, we could have beat them when we didn’t have to travel. So we’ve got to get somehow those pivotal games at home or at least in our area. And that’s the key, and that’s hard. You’ve got to earn it through the regular season.
“We’re not scared to go on the road. I think our defense travels.”
Here’s more of what Adkins, Brandon, and Niblett had to said about the upcoming season:
Adkins: “My concern is turnovers, handling the ball. Nigal last year had a 2 assist to 1 turnover ratio. Terrell never turned it over, and Khalil never turned it over. We have some new players, I think we’ve got to work on that. If we can improve our turnover and assist ratio and get it even close, get it kind of even, we’ll be in good shape but that’s going to be hard. They want to just run with it and throw it, and that’s great. But Nigal, he just didn’t turn the ball over.
“I’ve got a couple of seniors who didn’t play last year. I’ve got a great group. They play hard, they’ve got a motor. Very competitive in practice. I don’t know who I’m going to play. I’ve got two returning starters. I think I know my style, but if I see someone do something, that’s what practice is about. So we’ll play pretty much our same system but if I can see things that we can do we’ll do it. I think we’ll be a good rebounding team, I think we’ll be a good defensive team, I think we’ll play hard.
"I think if we can shoot the ball, we lost a lot of shooting last year… and scoring and we had a hard time scoring last year.
"We’ve got to start all over, which I love that process with our team. We get to start all over, see our kids work hard, go through the trials and tribulations, have fun. We’re going to have a good time and I think kids enjoy playing for me… and they know what to expect when they play for me so I’m excited.
"I miss it all summer. I missed coaching. We did go to one camp, I think it helped us. They’re excited, the kids are. We do have a lot of seniors… so that’s good. You’ve got maturity there.
"We’ll be ready to play. I think we’ll be better at the end of the year. Most of the time we try to peak at the end. We’ll do the best we can and learn from it and go from there."
Brandon: “It’s been good. We’ve been trying to work hard because we want to get past where we were last year because losing to Gate City, it was tough. So we want to get past there and get us a ring this year.
“It’s been a good learning experience because last year we really weren’t the leaders… so now we can help the younger people that’s coming in.
“I think we’ll be very good again on defense this year. I think our scoring ability might be a little better.
“It’s basically just getting our chemistry back together, but it’s still there we’ve just got to keep playing with each other.
Niblett: “Our offense will score. We had a good 3-point shooting team last year. This year we don’t have a lot of shooters so we’re going to have to play defense.
“It just makes us step up, take a bigger role, and show them what we can do, how to lead, and motivate people… Just playing with these dudes a while you still know they can ball but you have to make them work as hard too, make them go as hard and everything like that.
“We've just got to be better as a team and get better defensively, offensively, working on everything we can. Losing to Gate City and Radford and stuff like that, we just want to go back and get our rings.”
