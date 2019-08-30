To the editor:
Most of us in the Martinsville-Henry County area have no problem pointing out who is at fault for something. I have even been a victim of someone deliberately pointing out, "What makes you think you are so sure God loves you for being gay? How can you prove that he does in fact love you?"
My answer is always simple: "Jesus didn't just die for the ones who think they are righteous, nor did he die for only the poor. He died for everyone, not just a specific group of people. He did it simply because he loves us. Yes, Jesus, gave us a free will. We can either take it or leave it."
I believe that God made me gay, so I can tell people, you can be a part of the LGBTQ+ and still have a relationship with God and go to church. There are so many people I have come in contact with who tell me, "It is either one or the other; you cannot be both.'"
I firmly believe that statement is false.
So many people who I know who are LGBTQ+ walk away from their relationship with God because the majority of Christians want to say one is going to Hell because of their homosexuality, or because of their drunken behaviors etc. Even then, when I am then brought up with, "Well Psalms 5:5 clearly states God hates workers of inequity."
Let's be real: That could be anything. Love is love.
KAYE PACIFICO
Martinsville
