TODAY
» Lunch and learn on How Google Drive can enhance your business is at noon-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College, Stuart Site, 212 Wood Brothers Drive. RSVP at 276-694-6012.
» Bus to Broadway for "Hello Dolly" leaves Piedmont Arts at 4 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Durham Performing Arts Center. Cost is $110 per person and $10 optional boxed dinner. Limited tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
» Medicaid Expansion (free or low cost New Adult Health Coverage) Q&A/ application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old, not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
» AARP Luncheon Group 317will meet at 12:45 p.m. at Pacific Bay Seafood and Steak Restaurant, Collinsville, with speaker concerning AARP Insurance. For information, call 276-650-8533.
» Patrick County Chamber Business After Hours is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Landmark Center. To RSVP, call 276-694-6012.
» A landscaping class in partnership with the VA-Cooperative Extension Office will be at 1 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For information or to sign up, call 276-403-5430.
» Medicaid Expansion (free or low cost New Adult Health Coverage) Q&A/ application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old, not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 12:30-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market open from 8 a.m. to noon with fresh local products, cool season crops, selection of baked items, meats, eggs, goat cheese and crafts.
SATURDAY
» Confederate memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, sponsored by the Mildred Lee Chapter 74 of the United Daughters of The Confederacy and Stuart-Hairston Camp 515 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
» Country breakfast buffet is at 6-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Cost is $7 for bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown & white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee.
» Free community meal is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St.
» Stompin' Saturday Festival is at 4-8 p.m. at Stanburn Winery, 158 Conner Drive, Stuart. Tickets are $10 in advance (online or in the tasting room at Honduras Coffee Shop in Stuart) and $15 at the gate for ages 12 to 20. Designated drivers are $5. Rain-or-shine event. The winery is open through mid-December at noon-5 Saturdays and 1-5 Sundays. For opening by appointment, call 276-694-7074.
» American Music at the Park, featuring Maso Via and Friends, will be at 2-7 p.m. in Shelter 2 at Fairy Stone State Park. This is part of the American Music Series of summer concerts presented by Reynolds Homestead. The park has a $5 per-car parking fee, but the concerts are free.
MONDAY
» The annual Memorial Day Service will be at noon at Roselawn Burial Park. W.C. Fowlkes will be the emcee, and (Ret.) Col. Lewis T. Turner of Bassett will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
» “Faith Around the Globe,” a lecture series, will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. A representative from the Ohev Zion Synagogue will give the lecture about Judaism. For information or to sign up, call 276-403-5430.
» Medicaid Expansion (free or low cost New Adult Health Coverage) Q&A/application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old, not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 8-10 a.m. in the lobby of HCM Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
WEDNESDAY
» Medicaid Expansion (free or low cost New Adult Health Coverage) Q&A/application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old, not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
» Yoga in the Galleries is noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The class is free for members, $10 for non-members.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market open from 8 a.m. to noon with Master Gardeners and Farm Team with music.
» Jam Session will be at 10 a.m.-noon at the HJDB Event Center.
LOOKING AHEAD
SATURDAY
June 1
Piedmont Pottery Festival from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden, North Carolina, (behinds Eden Wal-Mart) for all ages.
Infinity Acres Ranch Spring Carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway. Petty Animal area, music, refreshments available. Cost is $2 person for admission or $5 for kids wristbands with prizes. For information, call (276) 358-2378.
SUNDAY
June 2
Martinsville Food Truck Rodeo will be held in downtown Martinsville from noon to 6 p.m. The food trucks will make their way up to Martinsville for a culinary experience in the heart of downtown Martinsville. Check these trucks out and plan your afternoon.
TUESDAY
June 4
Stuart Farmers Market open from 3 to 6 p. with selection of freshly grown products.
THURSDAY
June 6
Beach Music Festival, 322 Wayside Park Road, Stuart, will be held on June 6 at 4 p.m. - June 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$125. Hosted by Stuart Beach Music Festival committee. For information, call the Chamber at 276-694-6012.
Piedmont Arts presents Orquesta Tropikiimba at 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Tickets on sale at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org at cost of $15 each, ages 12 and under are free..
FRIDAY
June 7
Stuart Farmers Market open from 8 a.m. to noon, tool sharpening at cost of $2 per knife; $3 per tool; locally grown produce, meats, eggs, baked items, coffee and more.
Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Dairy Road, Bassett. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.
Relay For Life at Bassett High School, 6-11 p.m. .
SATURDAY
June 8
Art Class to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. Learn basic shibori binding, stitching and clamping techniques to dye with natural indigo. All material provided. Cost is $60 per person and to register, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
June 9
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY
June 10
Old Fiddlers Convention Best All Around Performers Concert from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, Critz. Advance tickets available etix.com, cost $15 adult and $10 children 12 and younger. For more information admin@thecrookedroad.org or by calling 276-492-2409.
TUESDAY
June 11
Stuart Farmers Market open from 3 to 6 p.m. with a selection of freshly grown products.
FRIDAY
June 14
Martinsville High School Youth Cheer Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon n the MHS Gym for Kindergarten through 6th grade. Pre-register by June 6 for $25 per child, family discount for 2 or more (siblings) $15 each child. Walk-ins welcome (discount not available) cost is $30 at the door. Register at the high school Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Stuart Farmers Market open from 8 a.m. to noon with fresh local products, selection of baked items, meats, eggs, goat cheese and crafts.
SATURDAY
June 15
Stuart Farmers Market Youth Market from 9 a.m. to noon.
Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering will be held on Ferrum College’s campus at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost to attend is $75 ($50 for Ferrum College employees) with one scholarship available. Lunch and snacks available. Learn more and register here: https://ferrumcollege.wufoo.com/forms/m5frdk41gu8ggd/. For questions, email bri@ferrum.edu or call 540-365-4412.
MONDAY
June 17
Special Needs Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway, ages six to 14 from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Limited space. Cost is $250. Call (276) 358-2378 for sponsorship.
TUESDAY
June 18
Stuart Farmers Market open from 3 to 6 p.m. with selection of freshly grown products.
Summer Art Camp: Ages 5 – 7, June 18 to 21 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $65 Member, $75 Non-member. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY
June 20
Yoga in the Galleries from noon to 1 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Free for Members, $10 Non-members.
FRIDAY
June 21
Stuart Farmers Market open from 8 a.m. to noon Patrick Henry Library, FARM Team; Kids on the Move Campers; selection of baked items, meats, eggs, goat cheese and crafs.
SATURDAY
June 22
Oink & Ale Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m,, 629 Washington St., Eden, North Carolina. Ages 21 and over.l
Bassett Rhythms by the River : GBAC and Bassett Historical Center will present “Rhythms by the River” at 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 25 on the grounds of the historical center. Bring lawn chairs. Real Jazz from Eden, North Carolina will start off the program. The program is free.
MONDAY
June 24
Animal Adventure Summer Camp at Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway will be held from June 24 to June 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Session 1 for ages 7 to 17. Call to reserve space at (276) 358-2378 or on line at www.InfinityAcres.org to download forms. Cost is $150 per week.
TUESDAY
June 25
Stuart Farmers Market open from 3 to 6 p.m. with selection of freshly grown products.
Summer Art Camp: Ages 8 – 12, June 25 thru 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $65 Members, $75 Non-members. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
FRIDAY
June 28
Stuart Farmers Market open from 8 a.m. to noon with Master Gardeners; Rotary with Fair Category list; selection of baked items, meats, eggs, goat cheese and crafts.
THURSDAY
July 4
Independence Day Celebration at the Martinsville Speedway will be held on July 4th and will feature not one, but two bands. Roanoke-based ‘The Worx’ and Detroit-based ‘Chairmen of the Board’ are both set to entertain the crowd at the free annual event. Celebration 2019 will, once again, have carnival rides and the area’s largest fireworks show. The rides will open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 6:30. The fireworks will start following the music. Sponsors are still needed to keep Celebration 2019 free. Any interested person or business should contact Jeb Bassett of Bassett Furniture.
SATURDAY
July 6
American Music at the Park – Fairy Stone State Park – Shelter 2 at 7 p.m. will have The F.A.R.M. T.E.A.M. an acronym for the Free Alliance of Recalcitrant Musicians Totally Eclectic About Music. Enthusiastic T.E.A.M. members all live in Patrick County and include Mary Jo & Charlie Leet and Gayle & Rory McTighe playing and singing songs you will remember. The American Music Series of Reynolds Homestead presents concerts during the summer months. The park has a $5 per car parking fee, but the concerts at Shelter 2 are free.
MONDAY
July 8
Animal Adventure Summer Camp Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway, Session 2 July 8 from July 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $150 per week. Call 276-358-2378 to register or download at www.InfinityAcres.org to download forms.
THURSDAY
July 11
Painting with Ed Gowen: Cloudscape Over Lake, Adult Art Class from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, at cost of $75 for members and $85 for non members. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
SUNDAY
July 14
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
July 18
Art at Happy Hour: Expressions 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission free.
FRIDAY
July 19
Franks plus Dranks will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden at cost of $20 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under, cash bar. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
July 20
Expressions 2019 Artwork Pickup will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Artists who have work on display in Expressions 2019 should pick up their work at the museum’s rear entrance. All work must remain for the duration of the exhibit and must be picked up at the designated time. Piedmont Arts will not assume responsibility for artwork that is left in the gallery after 2 p.m. on designated pickup date. Any artwork (including that which has been purchased) will be resold, donated or otherwise removed from the premises if still unclaimed after 30 days.
SATURDAY
Aug. 10
American Music at the Park – Fairy Stone State Park – Shelter 2 at 7 p.m. with Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge. A perennial folk music group from the Blacksburg area brings two hammered dulcimers and an array of tunes from around the world.. The American Music Series of Reynolds Homestead presents concerts during the summer months. The park has a $5 per car parking fee, but the concerts at Shelter 2 are free.
SUNDAY
Aug. 11
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Sept. 8
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Oct. 13
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
REPEATING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Open Computer Labs at Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre for children ages 2-5.
» Rook games: 8:30 a.m., HJDB Events Center, Bassett. Breakfast available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a donation free; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a donation free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church, Riverside Drive.
HJDB Event Center, will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling homemade baked goods, hand crocheted items, jewelry, and flea market items.
TUESDAY
» Second Tuesday of each month Yoga for Hospice Fundraiser hosted by Carilion Clinic Hospice of Franklin County will be held the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the Medical Office Building adjacent to Carilion Franklin Memorial. All funds raised by these classes are used to help Franklin County Hospice patients who have life-limiting illnesses receive patient care visits, medications, transportation, and medical supplies to keep them comfortable. The cost is $15 per class; cash or check. For more information, contact Tina Williams at 540-529-3931.
» Tops .Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. meeting at 6:15 p.m. For information, call (276) 340-6461 or (276) 957-3404.
» Martial Arts with Sifu Kristian Gordon at Spencer-Penn from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost for month is $40 for Centre members and $65 for non-members. To sign up, call (276) 957-5757.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
WEDNESDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner's Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Rook games: 8:30 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Breakfast available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. $5; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $6. , will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling homemade baked goods, hand crocheted items, jewelry, and flea market items.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m. Free
» Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m. Free
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., Ridgeway; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, free, M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women's Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel
Martial Arts with Sifu Kristian Gordon at Spencer-Penn from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost for month is $40 for Centre members and $65 for non-members. To sign up, call (276) 957-5757
FRIDAY
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.; will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling homemade baked goods, hand crocheted items, jewelry, and flea market items.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville .
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital); 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Bingo begins at the 5 p.m. at the HJDB Center.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
TODAY
» Medicaid expansion Q&A for application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare will be at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 T. B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The General Joseph Martin DAR Chapter will meet at 11:30 a.m. in Hugo’s restaurant. The program will be presented by Jo Grayson.
» Patrick Henry DAR Chapter will meet at 11:45 a.m. at King's Grant.
» United Way's free income tax return preparation and filing is open through Monday. Walk-in service is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9-1 on Saturdays. The VITA program for free will prepare and e-file the federal and most states' income tax returns for families with total income of $55,000 or less. VITA is located at 283 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville (the former Texas Steakhouse location). To schedule an appointment, call 276-403-5976.
» Library Lotto at Martinsville Library will be today through Saturday. If you select a library book or other items that is marked as a winner, you will win a prize. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
THURSDAY
» The Horsepasture Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m., with special guests the winners of four college scholarships and their parents.
» Medicaid expansion Q&A for application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare will be at 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The Martinsville Library will be holding at “Top Shelf STEAM” activity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Tourism will hold the Patrick County Showcase in the Memorial Building at Rotary Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Businesses interested in participating should call 276-694-6012 for cost and information. Cost for admission is $2 per person or two canned goods to benefit the Patrick County Food Bank.
» Library Lotto at Martinsville Library will be today through Saturday. If you select a library book or other items that is marked as a winner, you will win a prize. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» United Way's free income tax return preparation and filing is open through Monday. Walk-in service is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9-1 on Saturdays. The VITA program for free will prepare and e-file the federal and most states' income tax returns for families with total income of $55,000 or less. VITA is located at 283 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville (the former Texas Steakhouse location). To schedule an appointment, call 276-403-5976.
FRIDAY
» The Martinsville Senior Center Lunch Club will meet at noon at Quality Inn/Dutch Inn, 2360 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. Please call 276-403-5260 by noon on Thursday if you plan to attend.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn Centre will begin at 5 p.m. Open MIC is at 5:30, and at 6:20 The Over The Hill Gang will be on stage. At 7:40 p.m., Skyline Drive will perform. Concessions will be available. A $5 donation is requested for admission. Call the Centre for more information at 276-957-5757.
» Library Lotto at Martinsville Library will be today and Saturday. If you select a library book or other items that is marked as a winner, you will win a prize. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» United Way's free income tax return preparation and filing is open through Monday. Walk-in service is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9-1 on Saturdays. The VITA program for free will prepare and e-file the federal and most states' income tax returns for families with total income of $55,000 or less. VITA is located at 283 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville (the former Texas Steakhouse location). To schedule an appointment, call 276-403-5976.
SATURDAY
» Pickers & Fiddlers Songfest will be at 10 a.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will host the 10 a.m. If you play an instrument, bring it with you and join in for bluegrass and mountain music. Free coffee and doughnuts.
» Oak Level Ruritan Club will have Mark Templeton & Karen Webb and Friends at 7 p.m. on April 13. From Rocky Mount, take 220 South, right on Oak Level Road, Past WZBB Radio, Take Rt. 220 North, take left on Oak Level Road, see signs. Cost of admission is $6. Concessions will be available: hot dogs, pinto beans, corn bread, desserts and drinks, open at 6 p.m. with show at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward Club community projects.
» Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will hold their monthly fundraising breakfast on Saturday, April 13 from 6 to 10 a.m. The breakfast is all you can eat and includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes made to order (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee at cost of $6.
» A community yard sale will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Highway. Spaces will be available both indoors and outdoors. Outdoor spaces may be rented for $5; call 276-957-2902 for information.
» The Ladies Auxiliary of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department will hold Vera Bradley bingo at 7 p.m. at the fire station on Joseph Martin Highway. Doors will open at 6. The cost is $25 for 22 games of bingo. Concessions will also be available as well as door prizes and 50/50 tickets.
» 8th annual Pig Cookin’ Contest at Spencer-Penn Centre. Cookers will cook all night for fresh BBQ. There will be Pig Patty Raffle, Carnival: Children’s activities on ballfield ($2 admission), antique cars cruise-in, craft and vendor booths, photography exhibit, silent auction, pig bike ride, music and more. The cruse-in is 11 a.m-4 p.m. First 30 cars get in. Call 276-957-5757.
» Community Empowerment Session will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the A&R Community Center, 1133 Locust Drive, Cascade. There will be break-out groups on depression and grief, bullying and peer pressure, domestic violence and abuse and adjusting to life events as well as a speaker from the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event is free, and lunch will be served.
» Artspiration Kids, a family-friendly art class is at 10:30 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost for adults is $25 for members and $30 for non-members., Under 16: $15 member, $20 non-member. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
» Pig Bike Ride at Spencer Ruritan Building, with sign in at 8:15-8:45 a.m. for three road routes of 16, 32 or 50 miles. Ride starts at 9. Pre-registration guarantees at T-shirt. Registration is $25.
» Library Lotto at Martinsville Library ends today. If you select a library book or other items that is marked as a winner, you will win a prize. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» United Way's free income tax return preparation and filing is open through Monday. Walk-in service is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today. The VITA program for free will prepare and e-file the federal and most states' income tax returns for families with total income of $55,000 or less. VITA is located at 283 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville (the former Texas Steakhouse location). To schedule an appointment, call 276-403-5976.
SUNDAY
» American Music Series at The Reynolds Homestead Family Traditions will feature The Hutchens and The Comptons at 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $8, and 15-and-younger are admitted free. For information, call 276-694-7181.
» Free community meal will served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. by Love and Hope Ministries at 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
» Medicaid expansion Q&A for application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville . For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» United Way's free income tax return preparation and filing ends today. The VITA program for free will prepare and e-file the federal and most states' income tax returns for families with total income of $55,000 or less. VITA is located at 283 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville (the former Texas Steakhouse location). For appointments and information, call 276-403-5976.
» Winston-Salem State University Alumni Association's Martinsville-Henry County Chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. at Hugo's Restaurant. The special guest will be LaTanya Afolayan, vice chancellor for university advancement and executive director of the WSSU Foundation.
» Pittsylvania Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the restored train station in Chatham. Fred Motley, noted storyteller, will present the program, which is open to the public.
» Spring College for Older Adults at The Reynolds Homestead will offer classes for those aged 50 and older in fitness, arts and crafts and visits to historic sites. A new course catalog is available by calling 276-694-7181 or downloading forms at ww.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will its their monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martnisville. The executive board will meet at 6:30 p.m.
TODAY
» Henry County Parks & Recreation Senior Breakfast Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Fieldale Café, 63 Marshall Way. All seniors age 50 and older are welcome. For more information, call 276-634-4644.
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have two meetings. The first is a regular meeting at 3 p.m. A public hearing on roads projects will be at 6 p.m. Both are at the county administration building.
» Community Volunteer Fair at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville, is at 3-5 p.m. Visit with non-profit agencies to talk about volunteering.
» Medicaid Expansion Q&A for application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old, not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at HCM Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. Call 276 732-0509 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
» Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Friends Club is hosting a “Spring Dinner Party” on May 16, but reservations are being taken now. The dinner party will be at the club’s new location, the Parish House beside Christ Episcopal Church, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dress is casual, and cost is $75 per person. RSVP to 276-656-1171 or cflannagan-terrell@bgcbr.org.
» Community meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, Collinsville.
» Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon will be at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College, with keynote speaker Pam Richardson-Greenfield, assistant professor of marketing at Radford University. Cost is $99. Registration deadline has passed. For more information, call 276-656-0260.
» Medicaid Expansion Q&A for application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T B Stanley Highway, Bassett. Call 276 732-0509 for more information.
THURSDAY
» Business After Hours & Chamber Night with the Patriot Players will be rolled into one event, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College, Walker Hall, 645 Patriot Drive, Martinsville. To reserve your space, email Sharon@mhcchamber.com or call 276-632-6401. Both events are free to chamber members.
» The AARP Luncheon Group 317 will be at 12:45 p.m. at Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville, with a speaker discussing activities at the library. For more information, call 276-650-8533.
» Kiwanis Club Pancake Day is 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Broad Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville. Advance tickets are $5 and are available from Kiwanis members and at Martinsville Family Dentistry, Garland & Garland CPAs and the MHC Visitors Center. Tickets at the event are $7. Meals will have two sausages, a drink and all the pancakes you care to eat. Proceeds are used for projects that benefit children and teenagers in the community.
» Piedmont Arts Guild, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, presents a program by Terry Mitchell, woodturner, at 12:45 p.m.
» A free community meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren on Figsboro Road.
» Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and Friday at West Piedmont Development Center, 22 East Church St., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-403-4093 or 276-734-1361 or email outreach@ssrcenter.org or dferguson@piedmontcsb.org.
» Medicaid Expansion Q&A assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 3-5 p.m. at Ridgeway Family Health, 4920 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
» Artspiration: Proud Peacock adult art class is 6-8:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
FRIDAY
» The Hospital Auxiliary has a fundraiser planned for Friday: Collective Goods items will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria. If you don’t recognize the name, you may recognize it as the former “Books Are Fun” – the flyer announcing the sale also announces the company’s name change.
» Lights, Glamour, Auction, a Golden Age of Hollywood-themed fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, is at 7 p.m. at Stoneleigh Estate. Cost is $75 per person or $700 for a reserved table of eight. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
» Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at West Piedmont Development Center, 22 East Church St., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-403-4093 or 276-734-1361 or email outreach@ssrcenter.org or dferguson@piedmontcsb.org.
SATURDAY
» Deeper Shade of Blue , whose album reached No. 1 on the bluegrass gospel charts, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 is famous for its delicious fried fish, and the group will have another fish fry: from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fish dinners will cost $8. They come with your choice of two of the three available side dishes: baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Fish sandwiches will cost $5, and soft drinks and homemade desserts will cost $1 each.
» Country buffet breakfast will be at 6-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Cost is $7 for bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee.
» Ferrum College Collegiates and Concert Choir will present “Tell the Dark to Run” at 7 p.m. in Sale Theatre in Schoolfield Hall on the Ferrum College campus, 305 State Route 602, Ferrum. Admission is free.
» Moonshine Heritage Car Show will be held at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ferrum College. To register a car for the show, complete a form https://ferrumcollege.wufoo.com/forms/m17zr5tuld37th6/. For more information, call the Blue Ridge Institute at 540-365-4416 or email bri@ferrum.edu.
» Spring Eggstravagana will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bassett Library. There will be crafts and other activities. Lunch will be provided, but space is limited so call 276-629-2426 to register.
» Grapevine wreath-making class will be at 10 a.m. at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will need their own pair of gardening gloves and a flathead screwdriver. Size choices are 2 feet and 3 feet circumference. Cost is $10 per member and $15 for non members. Payments and size choice are due at registration. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.