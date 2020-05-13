Sovah Health-Martinsville is hosting what it is calling "Frontline Heroes Parade" at 7:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
Fire, EMS and police will be parked Hospital Drive outside the hospital, and those who would like to pay tribute are encouraged to drive the loop through the parking lot.
Audio narration will be on WZBB-FM (99.9).
To participate, just simply drive the parade route.
