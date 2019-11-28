Parades
» Meadows of Dan Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Saturday beginning at Light Bridge Road with parade route down Jeb Stuart Highway into Meadows of Dan.
» Stuart Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Stuart, organized by One Family Productions, with a theme of “A Christmas Story.”
» Ridgeway Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. Dec. 7, with lighting at the gazebo.
» Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will start at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.” For more information about the parade, call 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous events
» Martinsville Public Library will have its third annual Holiday Open House at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. There will be music, a library scavenger hunt, crafts for children and adults, photos with Santa Claus and, of course, a holiday meal. For more information, call 276-503-5430.
» Piedmont Arts will host its second annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the Art Garden, with crafts, hot chocolate and caroling, at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
» A Christmas toy drive will be at 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Martinsville Speedway. Drive your car along the track under the lights for $20 or donate a new and unwrapped toy. People also can watch from the suites in Club 47, where hot chocolate will be served, and Santa Claus will be visiting.
» Grand Illumination tree lighting in front of the courthouse at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 on Main Street in Stuart for the official kickoff the Christmas season.
» New Heights Community Foundation will hold its fifth annual Holiday Gala at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at New College Institute. For tickets, see any New Heights Community support staff member or visit the office at 191 Jones St., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-403-4282.
» The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA will offer pictures with Santa Claus, taken by Ricky Dawson Photography, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Families and pets are invited, and pictures will cost $10 each. No appointment is necessary.
» Woodmen Life Member Christmas Dinner, is at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at 310 Wagone Road, Collinsville. Please RSVP at 276-790-3853.
» Danville Historical Society Holiday Tour “Architectural Wonders” on Dec. 7 features four historic homes decorated for the holidays, lofts in a former knitting mills, a church with the Chrismons tree and three museums. Admission price includes a souvenir booklet. Tour at your own pace. Docents at each location will inform and guide. Profits will benefit DHS preservation projects. Cost for tickets is $20 in advance and $25 day of tour. For tickets visit www.danvillehistory.org or call 434-709-8398.
» Mistletoe Market at Stuart Farmers Market at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7 with locally made holiday foods, gifts, decor and more.
» Holiday bazaar at Stuart United Methodist Church is at 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7.
» Stuart Elementary School PTO’s ”Winter Blender” at 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
» Proudly Patrick Holiday Market is at the Chamber of Commerce office at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7.
» Include your family pet in Hometown Christmas with the Christmas-themed photos at Pet Provisions from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7.
» STEP into Christmas, a home tour fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People (STEP), will include five historic homes in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood in Rocky Mount at 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 7. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour) or by calling 540-483-5142, ext. 3003.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a variety of Christmas-related events on Dec. 22. A children’s “Happy Birthday Jesus Party — The First Christmas” is at 10 a.m., and the children’s Christmas program will be at 6 p.m, followed by a fellowship at 7.
Music
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas program “Song of Joy” at 6 p.m. Sunday.
» The Still Waters Singers are an auditioned choir from the Smith River Singers. They will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the former Henry County Courthouse, in a setting surrounded by a collection of Christmas trees. Refreshments will be served after the concert. Admission is free.
» Patrick Henry Community College’s Patriot Players will present “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular” on Dec. 5-8 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» There’s something new with the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops concert: It will be a matinee, instead of an evening show as in previous years, at 3 p.m. Dec. 8, at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets are $15 general admission, $25 reserved, and $5 for students. Altrusa will collect donations of non-perishable foods for Grace Network.
» Chatham Concert Series will present Rainier Trio and Leslie Mabe with favorite songs of Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the sanctuary at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
» The Smith River Singers will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Carols & Cheer,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Galilean House of Worship. This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano, and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone, for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”
» Garland Shelton will perform pieces on piano at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
» The Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Walker Fine Arts Center at the college. Admission is $5.
» Hillcrest Baptist Church will present the musical drama “An Unexpected Christmas” at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 11 a.m. Dec. 15.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will present the cantata “Noel” during its 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 15.
» The Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon Dec. 18 at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
» Mark Templeton Band will perform from 1-9 pm. Dec. 20 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. An open mic session will be during the hour before the band takes the stage. Concessions will be available. $5.
Arts and crafts
» The annual Magna Vista High School Horticulture Christmas Open House will be from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6 at the high school. Students will have a variety of silk Christmas designs, including wreaths, ornaments, swags, signs and centerpieces. Also for sale will be poinsettias, wrapped and with bows.
» The 2019 HJDB Christmas Vendor Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Holiday mixology adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Michele Minich will lead people step by step in painting gingerbread houses, at 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Piedmont Arts. Kids are welcome. People should dress to get messy. The cost is $25. Register at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» New College Institute invites families – children and adults together – to print and decorate evergreen trees during “Holiday 3D Printing” on Dec. 14, starting at 9 a.m. Each participant also will receive a free 3D printed- and holiday-themed cookie cutter and candy cane. Participation is free, and donations of canned food will be accepted for Grace Network.
Nativity
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-through Nativity at 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 (weather permitting). Make-up day in the event of inclement weather will be Dec. 15.
Advent
» First Baptist Church will have a series of Advent services and events, staring with an Advent worship, “The Candle of Hope,” at 11 a.m. Sunday. Also there will be: Advent Children’s Chapel at 10 a.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 18; Advent worship services again at 11 a.m. Dec. 9, 15 and 22; Longest Night Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Dia de la Virgen
» The Celebration of the Virgin [Mary] will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Saint Jose Catholic Church. Danza Azteca San Jose will perform traditional dances.
Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24)
» Starling Avenue Baptist Church will have a candlelight and Communion service at 5 p.m.
» Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have candlelight Communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
» Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» First Baptist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.
» Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.
New Year’s Eve
» A New Year’s Eve Party will be held at the Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and the center. The bands performing will be Two Young Two Old; Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys; and The Shelton Brothers. Bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. Admission costs $5. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7.
» Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have a New Year’s Eve pray-in starting at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.