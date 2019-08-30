Front Porch Fest 11: Front Porch Fest 11 continues through Sunday at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. The music and arts festival is hosted by One Family Productions, which has donated about $20,000 to local charities. Bands will include Donna and the Buffalo, The Larry Keel Experience, Danger Muffin, The Lee Boys, Folk Soul Revival, Yarn, Big Daddy Love, Dr. Bacon, Little Stranger, Fireside Collective, Urban Soil, The Judy Chops, Marvelous Funkshun, Dirk Quinn Band, Striking Copper, Shiloh Hill, Gote, Hambone Relay, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Freeway Jubilee, Emma’s Lounge, Surprise Attack, Space Koi, Righteous Friendz Band, CandelFirth, Maggie Blankenship, Maya Burgess, Prosperity’s Folly, The Buck & Griz Show and Fluidity Performance Troupe. Ticket options range from $80 to $130 for the Thursday through Sunday, $225 VIP and one-day options. For tickets, search “Front Porch Fest 11” on Eventbrite.com.
Summer Sunset Series in Ridgeway: Slick Jr. & The Reactors will perform at 7-9 p.m. Saturday in the Ridgeway Town Park. The Southwest Virginia band draws inspiration from great blues artists and infuses their music with sounds from classic rock and R&B. Adult beverages, food and drink will be for sale.
Fairy Stone State Park history: Joseph Hurley, certified interpretive guide at Fairy Stone State Park, will give a presentation about the park and its location, from as far back as the Revolutionary War, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Shelter 2 of the park (rain or shine). The free program is hosted jointly by the park, the MHC Heritage Center & Museum and the Reynolds Homestead. A fairy stone hunt on Va. 57 will follow the program.
“School Days – A Look Back at Our Schools of Yesteryear” – Local historian and archivist Desmond Kendrick will give the history of some local schools, from one-room schoolhouses to modern buildings with many classrooms, in this L.I.F.E. (Learning Is ForEver) lecture from New College Institute. The program will be at noon Wednesday at NCI. RSVP for the free class to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Ed Gowen will direct how to create an oil painting of sunflowers in a class starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221 by Wednesday. The cost is $85.
De-Ja-Vu in concert: The 100th Year Anniversary Concert Series in Fieldale Sept. 7 will feature De-Ja-Vu. The concert will be from 6-10 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
Brewster Walk: The fifth annual Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival & Concerts will take place at 1-7 p.m. Sept. 7 in front of the Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville. The event features performances by Mountain Heart, C2 & The Brothers Reed and the Isaac Hadden Band. General admission tickets ($35) include sampling glass, 20 3-oz. samples of beer and the concerts. VIP tickets ($55) add admission to the lobby and bathrooms of the Rives Theatre and special tastings. Admission is limited to 21 and older.
Five Brothers Jazz: Modern jazz quintet Five Brothers will be in concert at 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Reynolds Homestead. Tickets are $8 for ages 16 and older; free for younger. Five Brothers members are David Oakes on guitar, Tom Klingelhofer on bass, Nelson Edwards on drums, Ted Alt on saxophone and Kevin Lewis on trumpet.
‘Downton Abbey’ Tea & Trivia: The Martinsville Library will host a Tea & Trivia for fans of “Downton Abbey” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Prizes will be awarded, and treats will be served. To sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
History talk: New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. lecture at noon Sept. 11 will be “Architecture Is My Delight,” about Thomas Jefferson.
Matthews Gallery Dedication: Piedmont Arts will dedicate the Lynwood Artists Gallery in honor of arts supporters John and Judy Matthews. A dedication ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12; guests should RSVP attendance.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Witcher Creek and Don Smith & The Foggy River Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn Sept. 13 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hotdogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
Forever Doo Wop: Forever Doo Wop, a band that plays music of the 1950s and 1960s, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Rives Theatre. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 day of the show. The concert is presented in partnership with King’s Grant.
Moonshine Memories Old & New: The Franklin County Historical Society will host a moonshine program on Sept. 14, starting at 10 a.m., at 4087 Snow Creek Road, a private home with a basement and garage dedicated to moonshine memorabilia. The event will feature vintage vehicles, a replica Texaco Service Station, a steel drum band, moonshine-themed raffle basket, 50/50 drawing, a barbecue vendor (Buddy’s) and more. Admission is by donation.
Bassett Jamboree: The Bassett Jamboree on Sept. 20 will feature bluegrass band Jus’ Cauz, who will start performing at 7 p.m. A jam band will open the event at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5. The jamboree will be held at the HJDB Event Center at 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett.
Savory September: Piedmont Arts’ fundraising food-tasting event, Savory September, will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. It follows the Virginia Tourism Commission’s theme this year of “50 Years of LOVE,” honoring the commonwealth’s campaign, by being a 1969-themed party with classic Virginia foods and drinks. Dressing to the theme is encouraged but not required. Admission is $40.
Blue Jeans & Bling: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum’s yearly fundraiser Blue Jeans & Bling will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the center, 1 E Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) cost $35.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
