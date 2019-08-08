Sunflower art: A painting party at 6:30-9:30 tonight at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett will feature painting a sunflower quilt block on a 12-by-12-inch canvas.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: The Shelton Brothers and Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn tonight at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5, and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hotdogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
Spirit Art Class: Spirit Art begins with a deep meditation, followed by watercolor painting – blindfolded. Once the painting is complete, Reiki Master Teacher Melissa Mullen will help interpret the message and the meaning behind it. The class will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Honey B Reiki, 808 York St., Martinsville. The $25 fee must be paid at registration.
Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge: The Reynolds Homestead’s 2019 Concert in the Park series will feature Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fairy Stone State Park. The concert is free, but park admission rates apply.
Smith River Fest: The Smith River Fest will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex, featuring outdoor activities and events plus vendors.
Remedy in concert: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale on Saturday will feature Remedy. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and its pools.
Jerry Garcia Cover Band: The Jerry Garcia Cover Band will perform Saturday at Pop’s Farm in Axton, site of Rooster Walk. Gates will open to campers at 4 p.m. and non-campers at 7 p.m. The opening band will start at 8, and the Jerry Garcia Cover Band will start around 9. A food truck will sell dinner and drinks. People should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concert admission is $12. Tent camping costs $10 per vehicle, and the cost for RVs and tow-behind campers is $25.
Artspiration: Senior Studio: The Piedmont Arts classroom is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in August, starting this week, for seniors to paint together (must bring own supplies). It’s free for members and $5 for non-members.
”August: Osage County”: TheatreWorks Community Players will open “August: Osage County” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Black Box Theatre. Following shows will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 25. The show tells the story of the Westons of Oklahoma. A pill-popping mother and three sisters harboring shady secrets unexpectedly reunite after the father disappears, and the family explodes in a whirlwind of repressed truths and unsettling secrets that uproariously expose the dark side of a Midwestern American family. The show is a winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for Best Play in 2008.
Peach Festival: The 32nd annual Virginia State Peach Festival will be next Friday at DeHart Park in Stuart. The gates will open at 5 p.m. A peach pit-spitting contest will be ongoing until 8 p.m. Music will start at 6, and a peach cobbler-eating contest will be at 7:30.
TGIF: The Pizzaz Band will perform for TGIF at 7 p.m. next Friday in the farmers market area in Martinsville. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older; free for younger. Hugo’s and Bahama Sno Cones will sell food. A bounce house will be set up for children. Infinity Acres will display some of its animals.
Friday Night Jamboree: The Friday Night Jamboree at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett next Friday will feature Mark Templeton and Karen Web. A jam session will start at 6 p.m., and the band will perform at 7. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5.
Encaustic Art Family Day: Inspired by Piedmont Arts’ exhibit “Flashpoints,” kids can create an encaustic (hot wax) painting with guest instructors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary snacks will be offered. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Folk Fair: Meadows of Dan will hold its annual Folk Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17. Live entertainment spread throughout town will include the Hylton Family with gospel favorites at 11 a.m. in the Community Center. At noon, the Lower Dam Band will perform on the stage at Poor Farmer’s Market. People can tell 5- to 7-minute stories during “Blue Ridge Story Space” from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Community Center. Sandra Warren will give a presentation on her book, “We Bought a WWII Bomber, at 2:30 p.m. The Country Boys will play at 2 p.m. at the Poor Farmer’s Market. There will be food and craft vendors.
PCMA Music Jamboree: The Patrick County Music Association’s monthly Music Jamboree will start at 4:30 Aug. 17, at the Rotary Building in Stuart. It’s the Billy Hawks Fiddle Fest and will feature musicians Henry Mabe, Jason Phillips, Kayla Ward, Sidney Watson and, of course, Hawks. The Country Boys also will perform. Bring chairs. Food will be for sale.
Foddrells in concert: The Foddrells, famous for the Piedmont Blues style of music their family originated, will perform in a free concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
‘60s Sock Hop: VisitMartinsville and the Spencer-Penn Centre are participating in the “Celebrate 50 Years of Love in Virginia” campaign with a 1960s-themed dance at the center at 2 p.m. Aug. 18. The DJ will play classic tunes from that decade, when the Virginia Tourism Corporation started the “Virginia Is for Lovers” campaign. Admission costs $4 and includes Dippers ice cream on a sundae bar.
Smith River Singers: Fall rehearsals for the Smith River Singers begin Aug. 19, and rehearsals will be at 7 p.m. each Monday at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The community choral ensemble, under the direction of Pam Randall, is open to any interested singer.
John “Papa” Gros Band: The John ‘Papa’ Gros Band will perform Aug. 21 at the Rives Theatre. The New Orleans musician’s style encompasses New Orleans funk, rock & roll, jazz, blues, Americana, and pop-rock. The music will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 day of the show.
VMFA speaker: Sally Mann’s Photographs: Amanda Dalla Villa Adams, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Statewide Speaker on the Arts, will give a program on photographer Sally Manns at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Piedmont Arts. Manns is known for eerie, black-and-white photographs of her children, as well as photos of women, the Virginia countryside, teenaged girls and nudes.
Painting: Genie’s Art will host a paint party with the theme of Mabry’s Mill in the fall at 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. The $25 fee includes instructions, supplies and refreshments.{p class=”4etw”}Keeping track of photos: New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. lecture series program on Aug. 27 will be “It’s 2019: No Need for a Photo Album!”. It will show how to share photos from a phone and the top-five internet sites you can use to store, print, edit and share photos. To attend this free program, RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or email rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Regional Town Hall on the Arts: The Virginia Commission for the Arts will visit Martinsville on Aug. 27 to get input on its next strategic plan to guide the agency through 2024. The Regional Town Hall on the Arts discussion will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts, and anyone interested is invited to participate.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.