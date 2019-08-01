Opening reception: Piedmont Arts will have an opening reception for the museum’s new exhibit, “FLASHPOINTS : Material : Intent : Fused, Ed Dolinger and Life, Love, Art: Works from the Collection of Judy and John Matthews,” at 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. Admission is free, and complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP to 276-632-3221.
Barn Quilt Class: Joyce Wray will lead a workshop on making a barn quilt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Red and Mae's, 82 Saddleridge Road, Bassett. The cost is $45, which includes all materials and supplies. Must pay and choose pattern today.
Author reading: Writer A.D. Hopkins will make a stop in Bassett on Tuesday during his national book launch tour for “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” Hopkins has worked for newspapers in Virginia, North Carolina and Las Vegas. “The Boys Who Woke Up Early” is his first novel. It’s about two teenage friends in the hollers of western Virginia who had fun helping solve crime – until things got serious. The program will be at 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Bassett Historical Center.
Social media: As part of its L.I.F.E. (Learning Is ForEver) series at New College Institute, the program on Wednesday will be about social media. The class will give the basics of some of the most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat. Two other programs later in the month will give an in-depth look at specific social media strategies, topics of Facebook, photo sharing and storage. To attend, RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Drawing lessons: Drawing lessons (private and group) are offered Wednesdays at Studio 107 at the following times: 10-11:15 a.m., 12:30-1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:45 p.m. The cost is $30 per session, with maximum group size of three. Students choose their subjects. To register, email Rosalynnarnold@gmail.com or call 919-521-0898.
Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill: From 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Charles Hill will teach basic painting techniques, brush use, color and composition development as students paint seascapes at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided. Folks may bring snacks and drinks.The cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Register by calling 276-632-3221.
”Sweet Charity”: VisitMartinsville and the Rives Theatre are partnering to Celebrate 50 Years of Love in Virginia by showing a series of Throwback Thursday films made in 1969 on one Thursday a month at the Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville. The final film of the summer, “Sweet Charity,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sunflower art: A painting party at 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett will feature painting a sunflower quilt block on a 12-by-12-inch canvas.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: The Shelton Brothers and Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Friday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5, and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hotdogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
Spirit Art Class: Spirit Art begins with a deep meditation, followed by watercolor painting – blindfolded. Once the painting is complete, Reiki Master Teacher Melissa Mullen will help interpret the message and the meaning behind it. The class will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 10, at Honey B Reiki, 808 York St., Martinsville. The $25 cost must be paid at registration.
Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge: The Reynolds Homestead’s 2019 Concert in the Park series will feature Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fairy Stone State Park. The concert is free, but park admission rates apply.
Smith River Fest: The Smith River Fest will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Smith River Sports Complex, featuring outdoor activities and events plus vendors.
Remedy in concert: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale on Aug. 10 will feature Remedy. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and its pools.
Jerry Garcia Cover Band: The Jerry Garcia Cover Band will perform on Aug. 10 at Pop’s Farm in Axton, site of Rooster Walk. Gates will open to campers at 4 p.m. and non-campers at 7 p.m. The opening band will start at 8, and the Jerry Garcia Cover Band will start around 9. A food truck will sell dinner and drinks. People should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concert admission is $12. Tent camping costs $10 per vehicle, and the cost for RVs and tow-behind campers is $25.
Artspiration: Senior Studio: The Piedmont Arts classroom is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in August, starting Aug. 13, for seniors to paint together (must bring own supplies). It’s free for members and $5 for non-members.
”August: Osage County”: TheatreWorks Community Players will open “August: Osage County” at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Black Box Theatre. Following shows will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 25. The show tells the story of the Westons of Oklahoma. A pill-popping mother and three sisters harboring shady secrets unexpectedly reunite after the father disappears, and the family explodes in a whirlwind of repressed truths and unsettling secrets that uproariously expose the dark side of a Midwestern American family. The show is a winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for Best Play in 2008.
Peach Festival: The 32nd annual Virginia State Peach Festival will be Aug. 16 at DeHart Park in Stuart. The gates will open at 5 p.m. A peach pit-spitting contest will be ongoing until 8 p.m. Music will start at 6, and a peach cobbler-eating contest will be at 7:30.
TGIF: The Pizzaz Band will perform for TGIF at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the farmer’s market area in Martinsville. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older; free for younger. Hugo’s and Bahama Sno Cones will sell food. A bounce house will be set up for children. Infinity Acres will display some of its animals.
Friday Night Jamboree: The Friday Night Jamboree at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett on Aug. 16 will feature Mark Templeton and Karen Web. A jam session will start at 6 p.m., and the band will perform at 7. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5.
Encaustic Art Family Day: Inspired by Piedmont Arts’ exhibit “Flashpoints,” kids can create an encaustic (hot wax) painting with guest instructors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary snacks will be offered. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Folk Fair: Meadows of Dan will hold its annual Folk Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17.
PCMA Music Jamboree: The Patrick County Music Association’s monthly Music Jamboree will start at 4:30 Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Rotary Building in Stuart. It’s the Billy Hawks Fiddle Fest and will feature musicians Henry Mabe, Jason Phillips, Kayla Ward, Sidney Watson and, of course, Hawks. The Country Boys also will perform. Bring chairs. Food will be for sale.
Foddrells in concert: The Foddrells, famous for the Piedmont Blues style of music their family originated, will perform in a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
'60s Sock Hop: VisitMartinsville and the Spencer-Penn Centre are participating in the “Celebrate 50 Years of Love in Virginia” campaign with a 1960s-themed dance at the center at 2 p.m. Aug. 18. The DJ will play classic tunes from that decade, when the Virginia Tourism Corporation started the “Virginia Is for Lovers” campaign. Admission costs $4 and includes Dippers ice cream on a sundae bar.
Smith River Singers: Fall rehearsals for the Smith River Singers begin Aug. 19, and rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. each Monday, at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The community choral ensemble, under the direction of Pam Randall, is open to any interested singer.
John ‘Papa’ Gros Band: The John ‘Papa’ Gros Band will perform Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Rives Theatre. The New Orleans musician’s style encompasses New Orleans funk, rock & roll, jazz, blues, Americana, and pop-rock. The music will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 day of the show.