”August: Osage County”: TheatreWorks Community Players' “August: Osage County” continues at 7 tonight and Saturday and Aug. 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Black Box Theatre. The show tells the story of the Westons of Oklahoma. A pill-popping mother and three sisters harboring shady secrets unexpectedly reunite after the father disappears, and the family explodes in a whirlwind of repressed truths and unsettling secrets that uproariously expose the dark side of a Midwestern American family. The show is a winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for Best Play in 2008.
Peach Festival: The 32nd annual Virginia State Peach Festival is this evening at DeHart Park in Stuart. The gates will open at 5. A peach pit-spitting contest will be ongoing until 8. Sunset Drive will play two extended sets starting at 6, and a peach cobbler-eating contest will be at 7:30. Admission is $5.
TGIF: The Pizzaz Band will perform for TGIF at 7 tonight in the farmers market area in Martinsville. Gates will open at 6. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older and free for younger. Hugo’s and Bahama Sno Cones will sell food. A bouncey house will be set up for children. Infinity Acres will display some of its animals.
Bassett Music Jamboree: The Bassett Music Jamboree at the HJDB Event Center tonight starts with a jam session at 6, feature acts Mark Templeton at 7 and Timbre Trail at 8. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5.
Encaustic Art Family Day: Inspired by Piedmont Arts’ exhibit “Flashpoints,” kids can create an encaustic (hot wax) painting with guest instructors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary snacks will be offered. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Folk Fair: Meadows of Dan will hold its annual Folk Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Live entertainment spread throughout town will include the Hylton Family with gospel favorites at 11 a.m. in the Community Center. At noon, the Lower Dam Band will perform on the stage at Poor Farmer's Market. People can tell 5-to-7-minute stories during "Blue Ridge Story Space" from 12:30-2 at the Community Center. Sandra Warren will give a presentation on her book, "We Bought a WWII Bomber," at 2:30. The Country Boys will play at 2 at the Poor Farmer's Market. There will be food and craft vendors.
PCMA Music Jamboree: The Patrick County Music Association’s monthly Music Jamboree will start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Rotary Building in Stuart. It’s the Billy Hawks Fiddle Fest and will feature musicians Henry Mabe, Jason Phillips, Kayla Ward, Sidney Watson and, of course, Hawks. The Country Boys also will perform. Bring chairs. Food will be for sale.
Foddrells in concert: The Foddrells, famous for the Piedmont Blues style of music their family originated, will perform in a free concert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Landmark Center in Stuart.
‘60s Sock Hop: VisitMartinsville and the Spencer-Penn Centre are participating in the “Celebrate 50 Years of Love in Virginia” campaign with a 1960s-themed dance at the center at 2 p.m. Sunday. The DJ will play classic tunes from that decade, when the Virginia Tourism Corporation started the “Virginia Is for Lovers” campaign. Admission is $4 and includes Dippers ice cream on a sundae bar.
Smith River Singers: Fall rehearsals for the Smith River Singers begin Monday, and rehearsals will be at 7 p.m. each Monday at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. This community choral ensemble, under the direction of Pam Randall, is open to any interested singer.
Artspiration: Senior Studio: The Piedmont Arts classroom is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday for seniors to paint together (must bring own supplies). It’s free for members and $5 for non-members.
L.I.F.E. Series: "Facebook Fun(damentals)": New College Institute's L.I.F.E. (Learning Is ForEver) lecture at noon Wednesday will be an exploration of Facebook. It will teach how to create an account, send friend requests and more. RSVP to the free class to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or email rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
John "Papa" Gros Band: The John ‘Papa’ Gros Band will perform Wednesday at the Rives Theatre. The New Orleans musician’s style encompasses New Orleans funk, rock & roll, jazz, blues, Americana, and pop-rock. The music will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of the show.
VMFA speaker: Sally Mann’s Photographs: Amanda Dalla Villa Adams, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Statewide Speaker on the Arts, will give a program on photographer Sally Manns at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Piedmont Arts. Manns is known for eerie, black-and-white photographs of her children, as well as photos of women, the Virginia countryside, teenaged girls and nudes.
Painting: Genie’s Art will host a paint party with the theme of Mabry’s Mill in the fall at 6:30-9:30 p.m. next Friday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. The $25 fee includes instructions, supplies and refreshments.
Keeping track of photos: New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. lecture series program on Aug. 27 will be “It’s 2019: No Need for a Photo Album!”. It will show how to share photos from a phone and the top-five internet sites you can use to store, print, edit and share photos. To attend this free program, RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or email rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Regional Town Hall on the Arts: The Virginia Commission for the Arts will visit Martinsville on Aug. 27 to get input on its next strategic plan to guide the agency through 2024. The Regional Town Hall on the Arts discussion will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts, and anyone interested is invited to participate.
Artspiration: Senior Studio: The Piedmont Arts classroom is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, for seniors to paint together (must bring own supplies). It’s free for members and $5 for non-members.
Mandala workshop: Holly Burton will teach the history and use of mandalas, while guiding students step by step as they turn blank canvases into paintings. Mandalas offer balancing visual elements, symbolizing unity and harmony. She will show how to lay out a design, mix paints and execute different doting techniques. All supplies will be provided, and students may bring snacks and drinks. The class will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Piedmont Arts, and the cost is $30/35.
Front Porch Fest 11: Front Porch Fest 11 will be Aug. 29-Sept. 1 at Spirithaven Farm in Stuart. The music and arts festival is hosted by One Family Productions, which has donated about $20,000 to local charities. Bands will include Donna and the Buffalo, The Larry Keel Experience, Danger Muffin, The Lee Boys, Folk Soul Revival, Yarn, Big Daddy Love, Dr. Bacon, Little Stranger, Fireside Collective, Urban Soil, The Judy Chops, Marvelous Funkshun, Dirk Quinn Band, Striking Copper, Shiloh Hill, Gote, Hambone Relay, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, The Freeway Jubilee, Emma's Lounge, Surprise Attack, Space Koi, Righteous Friendz Band, CandelFirth, Maggie Blankenship, Maya Burgess, Prosperity's Folly, The Buck & Griz Show and Fluidity Performance Troupe. Ticket options range from $80 to $130 for the Thursday through Sunday, $225 VIP and one-day options. For tickets, search "Front Porch Fest 11" on Eventbrite.com.
Summer Sunset Series in Ridgeway: Slick Jr. & The Reactors will perform at 7-9 p.m. Aug. 31, in the Ridgeway Town Park. The Southwest Virginia band draws inspiration from great blues artists and infuses their music with sounds from classic rock and R&B. Adult beverages, food and drink will be for sale.
“School Days – A Look Back at Our Schools of Yesteryear” – Local historian and archivist Desmond Kendrick will give the history of some local schools, from one-room schoolhouses to modern buildings with many classrooms, in this L.I.F.E. (Learning Is ForEver) lecture from New College Institute. The program will be at noon Sept. 4 at NCI. RSVP to the free class to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or email rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Ed Gowen will direct how to create an oil painting of sunflowers in a class starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221 b Sept. 4. The cost is $85.
De-Ja-Vu in concert: The 100th Year Anniversary Concert Series in Fieldale at 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7 will feature De-Ja-Vu. The concert will be on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
Brewster Walk: The fifth annual Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival & Concerts will take place at 1-7 p.m. Sept. 7 in front of the Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville. The event features performances by Mountain Heart, C2 & The Brothers Reed and the Isaac Hadden Band. General admission tickets ($35) include sampling glass, 20 3-oz. samples of beer and the concerts. VIP tickets ($55) add admission to the lobby and bathrooms of the Rives Theatre and special tastings. Admission is limited to 21 and older.
Five Brothers Jazz: Modern jazz quintet Five Brothers will be in concert at 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Reynolds Homestead. Tickets are $8 for ages 16 and older; free for younger. Five Brothers members are David Oakes on guitar, Tom Klingelhofer on bass, Nelson Edwards on drums, Ted Alt on saxophone and Kevin Lewis on trumpet.