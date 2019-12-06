» “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular:” Patrick Henry Community College’s Patriot Players will present “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular” at 7 tonight and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Grand Illumination: Stuart’s Christmas tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. today in front of the courthouse on Main Street.
» Christmas Parade: Stuart’s Christmas Parade will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Stuart, organized by One Family Productions, with a theme of “A Christmas Story.”
» Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: Ridgeway’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting (at the gazebo) will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.
» Holiday home tour: STEP into Christmas, a home tour fundraiser for Solutions That Empower People (STEP), will include five historic houses in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood in Rocky Mount at 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour) or by calling 540-483-5142, ext. 3003.
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: There’s something new with the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops concert: It will be performed at a matinee, instead of the previous evening show, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission ranges from $5 to 25, and Altrusa will collect donations of non-perishable foods for Grace Network.
» Smith River Singers: The Smith River Singers will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Carols & Cheer,” at 7 p.m. Monday at Galilean House of Worship. This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano, and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone, for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, the studio at Piedmont Arts will be open for seniors to work together. The cost is $5.
» Da Capo concert: Da Capo’s Animato and Cantare choirs will present “Cities Around the World” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Common Ground Chapel of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art through a mix of techniques in “Holiday Mixology” from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn next Friday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Artspiration — Gingerbread House: Michele Minich will lead people step by step in painting gingerbread houses, at 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, at Piedmont Arts. Kids are welcome. People should dress to get messy. The cost is $25. Register at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» Martinsville Handbell Ensemble Christmas Concert: The Martinsville Handbell Ensemble will present a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Broad Street Christian Church. As well as handbells, music also will be by percussions and organ, and the Still Water Chorus (a break-out group of the Smith River Singers) will sing.
» Noise for Toys: Two Buck Chuck Media present the first of what they play to be a yearly event, Noise for Toys, a live music event collecting toys for children. Admission is a new toy, which will be donated to kids in need through local schools. Participating bands will be The Lowdown Dirty, .State Razors., Above the Fray and The Blemmyes, and Muddles the Menacing Mime (aka Mat Smith) will be the special guest (he’s too quiet to be an emcee, but he still has ways to introduce the bands). The show will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Spencer-Penn Centre; doors will open an hour before.
» Concert: The Patrick County Music Association’s Jamboree begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; music begins at 5 p.m. with Chords of Faith; Mike Hall at 6 p.m.; and Country Boys at 7 p.m.
» Lily Patterson Memorial Scholarship Horse Show: A scholarship is being established in the memory of Lily Patterson, and a horse show Dec. 15 at Tackfully Teamed will raise money for it. Beginning at 2 p.m., teams of riders and their horses will perform to Christmas songs. There is no admission charge, and all donations will go to the scholarship fund. Each year a scholarship will be awarded to a rider who cannot afford fees. Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy s at 7975 Henry Road, Henry.
» Christmas Parade: Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.”
» Artspiration — Senior Studio: The studio at Piedmont Arts will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 for senior citizens to create art. $5.
» Holiday Winter Concert: The Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon Dec. 18, at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
» Art at Happy Hour: Complimentary snacks and refreshments from the Piedmont Arts Guild will be served during the informal “walk and talk” through Piedmont Arts’ galleries from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 19.
» Bassett Jamboree Christmas Concert: Mark Templeton Band will perform at 1-9 pm. Dec. 20 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. An open mic session will be held during the hour before they take the stage. Concessions will be available. $5.
» Photography show: Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show concludes Dec. 20 at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
