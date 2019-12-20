» Live music: One Day at a Time appears at the HJDB Event Center cafeteria is from 10 a.m. to noon today. Admission is free to members; $2 for non-members. Breakfast for $5 is served at 8:30-11 a.m; lunch for $6 at noon-1 p.m.
» Friday night dance: LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
» Bassett Jamboree Christmas Concert: The Mark Templeton Band will highlight a Bassett Jamboree Christmas Concert next Friday at the HJDB Event Center on Riverside Drive in Bassett. It starts with an open mic jam session at 6-7 p.m., then the band. Admission costs $5.
» Photography show: Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show concludes today at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Winter Break Science Camp: Kids on break can attend this camp at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2-3 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, but deadline for registration is Thursday. The camp is open to children ages 6-11. The cost is $30 per day per camper, with special rates for museum members. To register, contact the museum at discover@ymnh.virginia.gov or 276-634-4185.
» Live Music: Kitchen Pickers will be playing from 10 a.m.-noon next Friday at the HJDB Event Center on Riverside Drive in Bassett. Breakfast will be served at from 8:30-11 a.m. for $5; lunch is $6 from noon to 1 p.m. Admission is free to members, $2 for non-members.
» Music & Vibes: A special musical program, headlined by recording artist and NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Vanessa Ferguson of Greensboro, N.C., is at 8-11:30 p.m. Dec.28 at Rucker Plaza, 20 East Church St., Martinsville. Tickets are $30. Attire is casual dressy.
» Art classes: Piedmont Arts will begin weekly art classes starting Jan. 7 for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Bus trip to NCMA: A bus tour to visit the works of Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and arrive in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» Sing-along: “The Piano Bar Sing-Along,” a special production, is at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 with Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
» Painting class: You can sign up for a special class at 6-9 p.m. Jan. 11 at Spencer-Penn Centre. Registration and prepayment are required. Cost is $20/members and $25 for nonmembers.
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
» New exhibits: New artists will be featured at Piedmont at Piedmont Arts on Jan. 18 and continuing through March 7, offering portraits by Tawny Chatmon and large-scale abstract painting by Halide Salam. “Fragile, Handle with Care” features portraits by Tawny Chatmon that capture the beauty, innocence and hope of black childhood. “TransLight/TransPlace” features large-scale abstract paintings by Halide Salam. “Windows of the Soul,” featuring work by Loretta Joy Crossman, will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. There will be an opening reception in honor of these exhibits at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 that is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. You have to RSVP attendance to 276.632.3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
» Arts workshop: AIR Shift workshop on Jan. 20 at Piedmont Arts at cost of $50 per participant. The program uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Registration is required by visiting PiedmontArts.org
» Barn quilt class: Learn how to create and build barn quilts in a class at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Spencer-Penn Centre. Contact the office at 276-957-5757 to register or email Susan at spc.susan@yahoo.com for details.
» Chatham Concert Series: If you are willing to drive up to Chatham you can see the Roanoke Ballet Theatre, with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall, at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day before class.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
