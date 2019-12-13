» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn tonight at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5, and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» PHCC Jazz Band Holiday Concert: The Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band will perform a holiday concert at 7 tonight in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets are $5 at the door.
» Big Bird Toy Run: The Big Bird Toy Run will take off at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Elks Lodge and return at about 2 or 2:30, at which point lunch will be served, an auction and events will take place, and Madhouse band will perform. Admission is a new toy, to be donated to Christmas Cheer, or $10.
» Artspiration — Gingerbread House: Michele Minich will lead people step by step in painting gingerbread houses, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. Kids are welcome. People should dress to get messy. The cost is $25. Register at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» “The Greatest Gift at Christmas:” The MLC Cancer Foundation will host a Christmas party, “The Greatest Gift at Christmas,” for cancer survivors and supporters at 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. It will include food, entertainment and speakers sharing information.
» “Alice In Wonderland:” Bassett High School will present this one-act play at noon Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Library. Admission is free.
» Noise for Toys: Two Buck Chuck Media present the first of what they play to be a yearly event, Noise for Toys, a live music event collecting toys for children. Admission is a new toy, which will be donated to kids in need through local schools. Participating bands will be The Lowdown Dirty, .State Razors., Above the Fray and The Blemmyes, and Muddles the Menacing Mime (aka Mat Smith) will be the special guest (he’s too quiet to be an emcee, but he still has ways to introduce the bands). The show will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre; doors will open an hour before.
» Concert: The Patrick County Music Association’s Jamboree begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; music begins at 5 p.m. with Chords of Faith; Mike Hall at 6 p.m.; and Country Boys at 7 p.m.
» Martinsville Handbell Ensemble Christmas Concert: The Martinsville Handbell Ensemble will present a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Broad Street Christian Church. As well as handbells, music also will be by percussions and organ, and the Still Water Chorus (a break-out group of the Smith River Singers) will sing.
» Lily Patterson Memorial Scholarship Horse Show: A scholarship is being established in the memory of Lily Patterson, and a horse show Sunday at Tackfully Teamed will raise money for it. Beginning at 2 p.m., teams of riders and their horses will perform to Christmas songs. There is no admission charge, and all donations will go to the scholarship fund. Each year a scholarship will be awarded to a rider who cannot afford fees. Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy s at 7975 Henry Road, Henry.
» Christmas Parade: The Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.”
» Artspiration — Senior Studio: The studio at Piedmont Arts will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday for senior citizens to create art. $5.
» Martinsville City Wide Band Concert: City music students in grades 6-12 will present their band concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Martinsville High School. Admission is free.
» Holiday Winter Concert: The Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon Wednesday, at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
» Art at Happy Hour: Complimentary snacks and refreshments from the Piedmont Arts Guild will be served during the informal “walk and talk” through Piedmont Arts’ galleries at 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
» Photography show: Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show concludes next Friday at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Bassett Jamboree Christmas Concert: The Mark Templeton Band will highlight a Bassett Jamboree Christmas Concert next Friday at the HJDB Event Center. It starts with an open mic jam session at 6-7 p.m., then the band. Admission costs $5.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations.
