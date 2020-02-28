» Mike Wiley’s “Tired Souls,” originally planned for the day it ended up snowing, has been rescheduled for 6:30 this evening at Piedmont Arts. ”Tired Souls” introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others who were instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. Admission is $20.
» In ”Painting Space Pictures for Kids,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of painting in acrylic while exploring outer space and astronomy. The class, for kids ages 7-12, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Studio 107. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Missoula Children’s Theatre will present “The Emperor’s New Clothes” at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Walker Fine Arts auditorium at Patrick Henry Community College. The cast is comprised of about 50 local children and teenagers. Admission costs $6.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands and Beyond: The Star City’s favorite quintet returns to Piedmont Arts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a live performance featuring music by the best artists of the big band era, such as Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey and Count Basie, plus songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students.
» My Mind’s Eye Studios paint party: Kimberly Boyd will lead people step by step in how to paint a hiker against the glow of a full moon in this class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. The $25 fee covers a 16-by-20-inch canvas and supplies. To RSVP, text Boyd at 276-618-0617.
» Chamber Music Recital: The Patrick Henry Community College Chamber Music Recital Series will present an afternoon of chamber music with “Great Unknowns,” at 3 p.m. March 8, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of PHCC. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All of the performers are local musicians, and the three of the composers/ arrangers are as well. Amy Stuart, a Henry County music teacher, has arranged one composition. Sandra Ford arranged three: “ Pastorale,” “Song for Flute” and one for Virginia King. Zachary Margrave composed “Carnival Fragments” for the chamber group, and its world premier will be performed in this concert.
» Barn quilt class: Lauren Byron will lead a group step by step in creating custom-designed barn quilts in this class from 1 to 5 p.m. March 8 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is based on size, ranging from 12 inches square for $35 to 12-by-36 inches for $80. After registering (deadline March 2: Call 276-957-5757) and paying, each student should send the design choice to misslaurenbyron@gmail.com.
» Southern Gentlemen: The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. March 10 at the Bassett Historical Center. Led by Johnny Johnson, the group plays traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music. Other band members are Burgess Hurd, Steve Shively and Bobby Whitlock. The program is free.
» Learning is ForEver – “Coffee Talk:” New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. series program on March 11 will feature Danny Heiss of the Daily Grind. He will talk about the history of talking and different roasting methods and also give samples to taste. For more information and to RSVP, Brian Stanley, Events and Facility Coordinator at: 276-403-5605
» PUBlic Theology: The guest of the March 11 PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing will be Randy Evans, the founder of Walking Tall Wilmington. “He strives to create community with the most marginalized groups through giving full access and offering radical hospitality,” event organizers say. Evans is the 2018 recipient of the Foundation on Evangelism Harry Denman Award and 2019 recipient of the NC Department of Justice Dogwood Award. He has written for Cape Fear Magazine, Missional Wisdom Foundation, and Red Letter Christians. The program will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: On March 13 Spencer-Penn Centre’s doors open at 5 p.m., open mic starts at 5:30 and Slate Mountain Ramblers will take the stage next. Concessions will include barbecue, chicken salad sandwich, hot dogs, pinto beans and cornbread and desserts. Admission is $5.
» Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Spring Gardening Symposium: This annual event has been set for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 at the Reynolds Homestead. The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden’s ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens in western Virginia. Lunch, snacks and a vendor marketplace are included. Registration is $35, and forms are available at Reynolds Homestead; the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart.
» In ”Animal Drawing and Painting for Kids: Cats,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of drawing in pencil and painting in acrylic on paper. Students first will draw a cat on paper, then paint it. The class will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at Studio 107. The cost is $20, with discounts for the confirmation of more than one spot. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting at 1-2:30 p.m. March 14 at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25.
» Painting: Karen Roberts Conner will teach a painting class at 3-6 p.m. March 14 at Studio 107. She will lead people through painting tulips in rain boots. The cost is $25, which includes all supplies.
» Jazz Night at Spencer-Penn: Four Brothers, the Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band and Magna Vista High School’s jazz band will perform March 14 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The quartet will play at 6 p.m., and the big band will perform at 7. A dinner served at 6 will include pork tenderloin or beef tips over rice, green beans, carrots, macaroni and cheese, fried apples, a roll, dessert and a drink. Tickets cost $15; call the center at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Cake decorating: The Spencer-Penn Centre will have a class in cake-decorating for St. Patrick’s Day at 1:30 p.m. March 15. It will teach about frosting cakes and how to pipe a simple rosette. To register, call 540-421-8098.
» Artspiration — Spring Barn Quilt: Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead will teach how to make a 12-by-12-inch barn quilt from 1-3 p.m. March 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40, which includes all supplies and the choice of one of six possible designs. Call 276-632-3221 to register.
» Painting with Grace: Grace Helms will lead a guided painting class at 6 p.m. March 20, at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The subject is a fanciful peacock over a bed of bold pink flowers. Call the Reynolds Homestead at 694-7181 to reserve a spot, or email Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon on two Saturdays, Feb. 15 and March 21. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required.
» Patrick County Heritage Festival: The Patrick County Heritage Festival will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 in Stuart. It will celebrate the history, people and culture of the area, with proceeds to benefit the Patrick County Historical Society.
» In ”Painting for Kids: The Fawn,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of painting in acrylics including brushwork, mixing colors and composing the picture, which will be of a baby deer. The fee is $20, with discounts for confirming more than one spot. The class will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at Studio 107. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» In ”My Vietnam Story and Service in the US Marines,” Donald J. Wright will present a program on his new book of the same title, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Bassett Historical Center. Wright was awarded the Purple Heart. His account details many battles, conflicts, missions and patrols during 13 months in 1968-69, when the Vietnam War was in full-scale force. The free program is open to the public.
» Woofstock Furball: The SPCA’s annual Furball will be from 6 p.m. to midnight March 28 at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven ‘Til Sunrise will perform, and the atmosphere will be the spirit of the 1960s. The cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar, and reservations are required (call 276-638-7297). There also will be a silent auction, live auction and raffle items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.