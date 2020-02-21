» Painting with Grace: A friendly, whimsical llama is the subject of Grace Helms’ painting class tonight at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The class starts at 6; register by calling 276-694-7181.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Shelton Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. today at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett for the Bassett Jamboree, and Rebound Road will perform at 8. Doors will open at 6.
» African-American Read-In and Family Day: Storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts, with classic folk tales, songs and stories from around the world. The event also will feature crafts and refreshments. Admission is free.
» Hope Center Gala: Hope Center Ministries will host its fourth annual gala at 5 p.m. Saturday. Dinner, by Outback Steakhouse, with drinks from Chick-fil-A, will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $55 and can be purchased on hopecentergala.simpletix.com. The event will feature a silent auction, live auction and testimonies.
» Terra Cotta Oil Lamps: Joyce Wray will lead this workshop on making two usable clay lamps while teaching the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes at 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $35. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Art @ Happy Hour: Artist Tawny Chatmon will talk about her art and her exhibit, “Fragile, Handle With Care,” during Art @ Happy Hour, at 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The Piedmont Arts Guild will provide refreshments. Admission is free.
» In ”Painting Space Pictures for Kids,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of painting in acrylic while exploring outer space and astronomy. The class, for kids ages 7-12, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at Studio 107. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Barn quilt class: Lauren Byron will lead a workshop on making barn quilts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Sizes will range from 1- to-3-foot squares, and all paints and materials will be provided. The designs will be stenciled onto the boards. The costs range from $35 to $80, depending on size. Register by calling 276-694-7181 or visiting www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, and send designs to martinlm@ft.edu.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands and Beyond: The Star City’s favorite quintet returns to Piedmont Arts at 6:30 p.m. March 5 with a live performance featuring music by the best artists of the big band era, such as Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey and Count Basie, plus songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students.
» Barn quilt class: Lauren Byron will lead a group step by step in creating custom-designed barn quilts in this class from 1 to 5 p.m. March 8 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is based on size, ranging from 12 inches square for $35 to 12 by 36 inches for $80. After registering (deadline March 2: Call 276-957-5757) and paying, each student should send the design choice to misslaurenbyron@gmail.com.
» Southern Gentlemen: The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. March 10 at the Bassett Historical Center. Led by Johnny Johnson, the group plays traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music. Other band members are Burgess Hurd, Steve Shively and Bobby Whitlock. The program is free.
» PUBlic Theology: The guest of the March 11 PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing will be Randy Evans, the founder of Walking Tall Wilmington. “He strives to create community with the most marginalized groups through giving full access and offering radical hospitality,” event organizers say. Evans is the 2018 recipient of the Foundation on Evangelism Harry Denman Award and 2019 recipient of the NC Department of Justice Dogwood Award. He has written for Cape Fear Magazine, Missional Wisdom Foundation, and Red Letter Christians. The program will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: On March 13 Spencer-Penn Centre’s doors open at 5 p.m., open mic starts at 5:30 and Slate Mountain Ramblers will take the stage next. Concessions will include barbecue, chicken salad sandwich, hot dogs, pinto beans and cornbread and desserts. Admission is $5.
» Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Spring Gardening Symposium: This annual event has been set for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 at the Reynolds Homestead. The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden’s ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens in western Virginia. Lunch, snacks and a vendor marketplace are included. Registration is $30 before Feb. 15 and $35 after. Registration forms are available at Reynolds Homestead; the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting from 1-2:30 p.m. March 14 at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25.
» Painting: Karen Roberts Conner will teach a painting class at 3-6 p.m. March 14 at Studio 107. She will lead people through painting tulips in rain boots. The cost is $25, which includes all supplies.
» Jazz Night at Spencer-Penn: Four Brothers, the Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band and Magna Vista High School’s jazz band will perform March 14 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The quartet will play at 6 p.m., and the big band will perform at 7. A dinner served at 6 will include pork tenderloin or beef tips over rice, green beans, carrots, macaroni and cheese, fried apples, a roll, dessert and a drink. Tickets cost $15; call the center at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Cake decorating: The Spencer-Penn Centre will have a class in cake-decorating for St. Patrick’s Day at 1:30 p.m. March 15. It will teach about frosting cakes and how to pipe a simple rosette. To register, call 540-421-8098.
» Artspiration — Spring Barn Quilt: Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead will teach how to make a 12-by-12-inch barn quilt from 1-3 p.m. March 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40, which includes all supplies and the choice of one of six possible designs. Call 276-632-3221 to register.
» Patrick County Heritage Festival: The Patrick County Heritage Festival will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 in Stuart. It will celebrate the history, people and culture of the area, with proceeds to benefit the Patrick County Historical Society.
» Woofstock Furball: The SPCA’s annual Furball will be from 6 p.m. to midnight March 28 at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven ‘Til Sunrise will perform, and the atmosphere will be the spirit of the 1960s. The cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar, and reservations are required (call 276-638-7297). There also will be a silent auction, live auction and raffle items.
» Dancing for the Arts will be at 4 p.m. April 4 at Martinsville High School. In this fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, eight couples will compete through dancing: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, Katie Garrett and Rob King, Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg and Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore.
» Grapes & Grains: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Grapes & Grains will be at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the museum. It will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, samples of wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries and a silent auction. The theme is “Wild About Cats,” and the dress will be “Safari Chic.” Tickets are $50 per person (at www.vmnh.net/grapes-and-grains or at the museum box office or by calling 276-634-4162), with proceeds benefiting the VMNH Foundation Discovery Fund.
» Historic Garden Week: The 2020 Historic Garden Week tour through Martinsville and Henry County will be on April 22. The sites will be One Starling Ave. and 203 Westover Lane, both in Martinsville, and 1061 Hobson Road in Axton.
» Smith River Singers’ spring concert: “Music Memories,” is the theme at 7 p.m. May 11 at Galilean House of Worship.
