» Painting with Genie: Genie Elgin will lead a painting class for adults and children from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The subject is gnomes. All supplies will be provided, and the $25 payment is due at registration. For more information, call 276-957-5757 or visit spc.susan@yahoo.com.
» Seed swap: Chelsea Rodgers and the Patrick County Master Gardeners will host a seed swap from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. To participate, drop off seeds to share ahead of time, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, or come at 9 the morning of the plant swap.
» Painting Class — “Changing Seasons”: Karen Conner will lead a step-by-step class in painting a tree branch in spring, summer, fall and winter phases — from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Studio 107. The costs is $25.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Piedmont Arts will host a Daddy Daughter Dance at 6-8 p.m. Saturday. It’s free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Henry County Parks and Recreation will host a Daddy Daughter Dance at 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Collinsville YMCA. The cost is $25 per couple, with $5 for each additional child. To attend, RSVP to 276-634-4640.
» Beginning Weavers Class — Rugs: Celie Cassady will teach a 5-week workshop on rag-rug-weaving, teaching how to add color, weave and texture to designs. Each student will make a small rug suitable for kitchen or bath. The class will start at 2-5 p.m. Monday at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The cost is $115, which includes yarn; bring 5 yards of colorful fabric plus fabric scissors. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Speak Easy featuring Natalie Hodge: From 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, poets, spoken wordsmiths, songwriters and others will be able to practice their craft in the Black Box Theatre. The event is free, with a cash bar.
» Legacy of Dr. Dana Baldwin: Marie Baldwin Hairston, a niece of Dr. Dana Baldwin, will give a program on his role forming the city of Martinsville. Her talk will be part of New College Institute’s Learning Is ForEver series, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. To attend, RSVP to 276-403-5671.
» “They Are Loved By God: Communities of Faith Face Overdose Crisis”: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton, Sarah Howell-Miller, an elder in the United Methodist Church, will give a program on the effects of the opioid epidemic and how people and groups can help in the healing of those affected.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot: Artist Karen Despot provides guidance in acrylic, oil or colored pencil art, at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35. Bring supplies.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: On Valentine’s Day (next Friday), the Spencer-Penn Centre’s doors open at 5 p.m., open mic starts at 5:30 and Timbre Trail takes the stage at 6:20. Concessions will include chicken and dumplings. Admission is $5.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required. Remaining classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 15 and March 21.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting is at 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25. Register at 632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» Sock Hop: DJ What will play dancing music at the “Sock Hop at the Spencer-Penn Centre,” starting at 2 p.m., Feb. 16. Admission is $4 – but Centre volunteers who RSVP to 276-957-5757 will be admitted free.
» Pinch-building pottery: Jessica Shelor will lead a workshop on making pinch pots, a simple form of handmade pottery produced from ancient times to the present. The class will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions, starting Feb. 18. The cost is $85, which includes 25 pounds of clay per student. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Mike Wiley’s “Tired Souls”: ”Tired Souls” introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others who were instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. The program by Mike Wiley will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is $20.
» Painting with Grace: A friendly, whimsical llama is the subject of Grace Helms’ Feb. 21 painting class at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Class starts at 6 p.m.; register by calling 276-694-7181.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Shelton Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett for the Bassett Jamboree, and Rebound Road will perform at 8. Doors will open at 6.
» African-American Read-In and Family Day: Storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at Piedmont Arts, with classic folk tales, songs and stories around the world. The event also will feature crafts and refreshments. Admission is free.
» Hope Center Gala: Hope Center Ministries will host its fourth annual gala at 5 p.m. Feb. 22. Dinner, by Outback Steakhouse, with drinks from Chick-Fil-A, will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $55 and can be purchased on hopecentergala.simpletix.com. A $5 discount is given for ticket purchases today. The event will feature a silent auction, live auction and testimonies.
» Terra Cotta Oil Lamps: Joyce Wray will lead this workshop on making two usable clay lamps while teaching the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes at 1-5 p.m. Feb. 23; . The cost is $35. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Art @ Happy Hour: Artist Tawny Chatmon will talk about her art and her exhibit, “Fragile, Handle With Care,” during Art @ Happy Hour, at 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. The Piedmont Arts Guild will provide refreshments. Admission is free.
» Barn Quilt Class: Lauren Byron will lead a workshop on making barn quilts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Sizes will range from 1- to-3-foot squares, and all paints and materials will be provided. The designs will be stenciled onto the boards. The cost ranges from $35 to $80, depending on size. Register by calling 276-694-7181 or visiting www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, and send designs to martinlm@ft.edu.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands and Beyond: The Star City’s favorite quintet returns to Piedmont Arts at 6:30 p.m. March 5 with a live performance featuring music by the best artists of the big band era, such as Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey and Count Basie, plus songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students.
» Barn Quilt Class: Lauren Byron will lead a group step by step in creating custom-designed barn quilts in this class from 1 to 5 p.m. March 8 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is based on size, ranging from 12 inches square for $35 to 12 by 36 inches for $80. After registering (deadline March 2: Call 957-5757) and paying, each student should send the design choice to misslaurenbyron@gmail.com.
» Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Spring Gardening Symposium: This annual event has been set for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 at the Reynolds Homestead. The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden’s ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens in western Virginia. Lunch, snacks and a vendor marketplace are included. Registration is $30 before Feb. 15 and $35 after. Registration forms are available at Reynolds Homestead; the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart.
» Woofstock Furball: The SPCA’s annual Furball will be from 6 p.m. to midnight March 28 at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven ‘Til Sunrise will perform, and the atmosphere will be the spirit of the 1960s. The cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar, and reservations are required (call 276-638-7297). There also will be a silent auction, live auction and raffle items.
» Dancing for the Arts will be at 4 p.m. April 4 at Martinsville High School. In this fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, eight couples will compete through dancing: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, Katie Garrett and Rob King, Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg and Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore.
» Grapes & Grains: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Grapes & Grains will be at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the museum. It will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, samples of wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries and a silent auction. The theme is “Wild About Cats,” and the dress will be “Safari Chic.” Tickets are $50 per person (at www.vmnh.net/grapes-and-grains or at the museum box office or by calling 276-634-4162.), with proceeds benefiting the VMNH Foundation Discovery Fund.
» Historic Garden Week: The 2020 Historic Garden Week tour through Martinsville and Henry County will be on April 22. The sites will be One Starling Ave. and 203 Westover Lane, both in Martinsville, and 1061 Hobson Road in Axton.
» Smith River Singers’ spring concert: “Music Memories,” is the theme at 7 p.m. May 11 at Galilean House of Worship.
