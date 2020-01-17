» New exhibits: New exhibits will open Saturday at Piedmont Arts and continue through March 7. “Fragile, Handle with Care” features portraits by Tawny Chatmon that capture the beauty, innocence and hope of black childhood. “TransLight/TransPlace” features large-scale abstract paintings by Halide Salam. “Windows of the Soul,” featuring work by Loretta Joy Crossman, will be on display in the John and Judy Matthews Gallery. An opening reception to honor these exhibits will be at 5:30-7:30 tonight. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Bassett Jamboree tonight at the HJDB Event Center will start with a jam session at 6 p.m., then feature Swift Creek at 7 and The New Habit at 8. Concessions will be available. Admission is $5.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Feb. 15 and March 21.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting at 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25.
» Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Charles Hill will teach the basics of using brushes, mixing colors and composing pictures while students paint “The Covered Bridge” in his class at 2 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. Call 276-252-6092 for more information or to register.
» “Of Mice and Men” auditions: TheatreWorks Community Players will hold auditions for the prize-winning play “Of Mice and Men” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box Theatre. Based on the novel by John Steinbeck, the play has roles for nine men ranging in age from 20s to 70s, and one woman in her mid-20s. Tom Berry will be the director. For more information, visit www.twcp.net and look under “About/Audition Information.”
» Winter Wonderland: Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Charles Hill of Studio 107 will explain the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity. The class will be at 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Creative Arts Center. The cost is $35, with registration and fee due by today. The make-up date in event of snow is Jan. 26. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Arts workshop: The AIR Shift workshop Monday through Wednesday at Piedmont Arts uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Involvement costs $50, and registration is required by visiting PiedmontArts.org or calling 276-632-3221.
» Whoooo’s ready for a paint party!: Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms will lead students step by step in painting a whimsical owl at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway. The $25 fee will help pay for the sixth- and seventh-grade field trip to Richmond and Williamsburg. Call Libby Wood at 276-358-0765 to reserve a spot.
» ”Sister Act” auditions: The Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will hold auditions for “Sister Act” at 1-5 p.m. Jan. 25, at the Walker Theatre on campus. Callbacks will be at 8 p.m. Jan. 29. The show is a musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film. There are roles for both men and women who are strong singers and dancers. There will be 30 rehearsals, both weeknights and weekends. The show will run April 16-26.
» Open Mic Night: Fayette Area Historical Initiative will host an open mic night at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Virginia Room at Hugo’s Restaurant in Martinsville. People can share their music, songs, poetry and more. Admission is $7. Call FAHI at 276-732-3496 by Monday to register.
» Keeping Up With Technology as an Adult: Instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools will teach a basic course on new ways to use technology at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will work with computers, iPads and smartphones to become familiar with the applications that surround daily lives and how to use them to our advantage. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to if they wish. The cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
» Ice Age Festival 2020: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host an Ice Age Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Fossils of and displays about long-extinct animals of the Ice Age will fill the museum. Paleontologists and other Ice Age experts will share their collections, and games and activities will be set up for children. Among the displays are Dima the Mummy Mammoth, well preserved from 40,000 years ago and discovered in Siberia in 1977.
» “Wild About Cats” exhibit opening: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit, “Wild About Cats,” will open at 9 a.m. Jan. 25, during the Ice Age Festival. Native to every continent except Antarctica and Australia, cats are the most highly evolved mammalian predator on earth.
» Rives on the Road – Yarn Morrison: Arts at the Rives will have its traditional annual opening party concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Forest Park Country Club. Performers will be Yarn, Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross and the Bulldog Horns. The $125 ticket will give entry to the show, open bar and catered dinner and a season pass to the 2020 Rives on the Road concert series, which will feature at least four more shows in 2020. The party-only tickets, which include the music, open bar and dinner, cost $75.
» Barn quilt class: Learn how to create barn quilts in a class at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Spencer-Penn Centre. Contact the office at 276-957-5757 to register or email spc.susan@yahoo.com for details.
» Smith River Singers: The Smith River Singers invite anyone interested in joining the group to the first rehearsal, Jan. 27 at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave. Registration and music distribution will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by rehearsal from 7-8:30 p.m. Rehearsals will continue each Monday through the spring concert on May 11.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with the artist and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. The cost is $35. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Henry County Founder’s Day Celebration: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum at the former Henry County courthouse will give a program on the furniture industry, which played an important role in local history at 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
» Martinsville City Public Schools Gala Winter Wonderland: The annual gala, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at New College Institute, will feature dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and heavy hors d’oeurves. Tickets are $40 or $50 per person for reserved tables and are available at any city school or the school board office at 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
» Painting with Ed Gowen: On Feb. 6 starting at 9 a.m., Ed Gowen will teach an oil-painting class with the subject of a basket of lilacs. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $75/85. Register at piedmontarts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Painting with Genie: Genie Elgin will lead a painting class for adults and children from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8. The subject is gnomes. All supplies will be provided, and the $25 payment is due at registration. For more information, call 957-5757 or visit spc.susan@yahoo.com.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Piedmont Arts will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 8, starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
