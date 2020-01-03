» HJDB musicians: Music and Randy Farmer will perform at 10 a.m.-noon today in the cafeteria of the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Admission is a $2 donation, and members admitted free. Breakfast for $5 is served at 8:30-11 a.m. Lunch for $6 is at noon-1 p.m. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» “Drizzle, Drink: Strainer Things”: This art class is at 6-9 p.m. today at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Smith River Singers: If you missed the one-night “Carols & Cheer” concert by this renowned choir and musicians, you get another chance. The group will perform again at 7 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The event is free.
» Bus trip to NCMA: A bus tour to visit the art of Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m. Thursday and arrive in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Lunch will be held at noon at Iris Restaurant inside the museum. The group will return to Piedmont Arts around 3:30 p.m. The $70 ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 to register.
» Sing-along: TheatreWorks Community Players will present “Piano Bar Sing-Along” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
» Interactive family concert: Jean Feldman, an educator who teaches through song, will lead this event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Fine Arts Center on the campus of Carlisle School, 300 Carlisle Road, Axton. The event is free and open to the public.
» Bluegrass & Gospel Concert: Area musicians will perform at 10 a.m.-noon next Friday in the cafeteria of the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Admission is a $2 donation, and members get in free free. Breakfast is served at 8:30-11 a.m. for $5, and lunch is at noon-1 p.m. for $6. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» “January Painting with Grace:” Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms leads a painting party from 6 to 8 p.m. next Friday, at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. The subject is a covered bridge. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Painting Class with Genie: Genie Elgin will teach children adults how to paint a snowy barn scene, from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for others. To register, call 957-5757..
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with the artist and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» New exhibits: New exhibits will open on Jan. 18 at Piedmont Arts and continue through March 7. “Fragile, Handle with Care” features portraits by Tawny Chatmon that capture the beauty, innocence and hope of black childhood. “TransLight/TransPlace” features large-scale abstract paintings by Halide Salam. “Windows of the Soul,” featuring work by Loretta Joy Crossman, will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. An opening reception to honor these exhibits will be at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
» ”Winter Wonderland: Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting:” Charles Hill of Studio 107 will explain the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity. The class will be at 2-5 p.m. Jan. 19, at the Creative Arts Center. The cost is $35, with registration and fee due by Jan. 17. The make-up date in event of snow is Jan. 26. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Arts workshop: The AIR Shift workshop Jan. 20-22 at Piedmont Arts uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Involvement costs $50, and registration is required by visiting PiedmontArts.org or calling 276-632-3221.
» “Whoooo’s ready for a paint party!” Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms will lead students step by step in painting a whimsical owl at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway. The $25 fee will help the sixth- and seventh-grade field trip to Richmond and Williamsburg. Call Libby Wood at 276-358-0765 to reserve a spot.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
» “Keeping Up With Technology as an Adult:” Instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools will teach a basic course on new ways to use technology at 1 p.m. Jan. 25, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will work with computers, iPads and smartphones to become familiar with the applications that surround daily lives and how to use them to our advantage. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to if they wish. The cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
» Rives on the Road – Yarn Morrison: Arts at the Rives will have its yearly traditional opening party concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 25, at Forest Park Country Club. Performers will be Yarn, Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross and the Bulldog Horns. The $125 ticket will give entry to the show, open bar and catered dinner and a season pass to the 2020 Rives on the Road concert series, which will feature at least four more shows in 2020. The party-only tickets, which include the music, open bar and dinner, cost $75.
» Barn quilt class: Learn how to create barn quilts in a class at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Spencer-Penn Centre. Contact the office at 276-957-5757 to register or email spc.susan@yahoo.com for details.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with the artist and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Piedmont Arts will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 8, starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.