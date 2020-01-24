» ”Sister Act” auditions: The Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players will have auditions for “Sister Act” at 1-5 p.m. Saturday, at the Walker Theatre on campus. Callbacks will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The show is a musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film. There are roles for both men and women who are strong singers and dancers. There will be 30 rehearsals, both weeknights and weekends. The show will run April 16-26.
» PCMA Music Jamboree: The Patrick County Music Association’s monthly Music Jamboree Saturday will feature Sammy Shelor’s Banjothon, which starts at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 4:45 p.m., and music will start at 5. Food will be for sale. The Jamboree is held at the Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive.
» Open Mic Night: Fayette Area Historical Initiative will host an open mic night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Virginia Room at Hugo’s Restaurant in Martinsville. People will share their music, songs, poetry and more. Admission is $15, which includes a meal. Call FAHI at 276-732-3496 to register.
» Keeping Up With Technology as an Adult: Instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools will teach a basic course on new ways to use technology at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will work with computers, iPads and smartphones to become familiar with the applications that surround daily lives and how to use them to our advantage. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to if they wish. The cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
» Ice Age Festival 2020: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host this festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Fossils of and displays about long-extinct animals of the Ice Age will fill the museum. Paleontologists and other Ice Age experts will share their collections, and games and activities will be set up for children. Among the displays are Dima the Mummy Mammoth, well preserved from 40,000 years ago and discovered in Siberia in 1977.
» “Wild About Cats” exhibit opening: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit, “Wild About Cats,” will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, during the Ice Age Festival. Native to every continent except Antarctica and Australia, cats are the most highly evolved mammalian predator on earth.
» Rives on the Road – Yarn Morrison: Arts at the Rives will have its traditional annual opening party concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Forest Park Country Club. Performers will be Yarn with Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross and the Bulldog Horns. The $125 ticket will give entry to the show, open bar and catered dinner and a season pass to the 2020 Rives on the Road concert series, which will feature at least four more shows this year. The party-only tickets, which include the music, open bar and dinner, cost $75.
» Smith River Singers: The Smith River Singers invite anyone interested in joining the group to its first rehearsal, Monday at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave. Registration and music distribution will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by rehearsal at 7-8:30. Rehearsals will continue each Monday through the spring concert on May 11.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with the artist and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. The cost is $35. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Cardinal canvas painting: Linda Wilson will teach painting a red cardinal on branches at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is $20, with supplies provided. Refreshments will be served.
» Henry County Founder’s Day Celebration: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum at the former Henry County courthouse will give a program on the furniture industry, which played an important role in local history, at 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
» Martinsville City Public Schools Gala Winter Wonderland: The annual gala, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at New College Institute, will feature dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and heavy hors d’oeurves. Tickets are $40 or $50 per person for reserved tables and are available at any city school or the school board office at 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
» Romantic painting: Kimberly Boyd will lead a painting workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hugo’s. The 16-by-20-inch canvas will feature silhouettes of a romantic couple in front of a sunrise-like heart shape. The cost is $20.
» Painting with Ed Gowen: On Feb. 6 starting at 9 a.m., Ed Gowen will teach an oil-painting class with the subject of a basket of lilacs. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $75/85. Register at piedmontarts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Painting with Genie: Genie Elgin will lead a painting class for adults and children from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8. The subject is gnomes. All supplies will be provided, and the $25 payment is due at registration. For more information, call 957-5757 or visit spc.susan@yahoo.com.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Piedmont Arts will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 8, starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
» Painting Class — “Changing Seasons”: Karen Conner will lead a step-by-step class in painting a tree branch in spring, summer, fall and winter phases — from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Studio 107. The costs is $25.
» Seed swap: Chelsea Rodgers and the Patrick County Master Gardeners will host a seed swap from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. To participate, drop off seeds to share ahead of time, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Feb. 3-6, or come at 9 the morning of the plant swap.
» Beginning Weavers Class-Rugs: Celie Cassady will teach a 5-week workshop on rag-rug-weaving, teaching how to add color, weave and texture to designs. Each student will make a small rug suitable for kitchen or bath. The class will start on Monday, Feb. 10, from 2-5 p.m. and will be held at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The cost is $115, which includes yarn; bring 5 yards of colorful fabric plus fabric scissors. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required. Remaining classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 15 and March 21.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25. Register at 632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» Pinch-building pottery: Jessica Shelor will lead a workshop on making pinch pots, a simple form of handmade pottery produced from ancient times to the present. The class will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions, starting Feb. 18. The cost is $85, which includes 25 pounds of clay per student. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Mike Wiley’s “Tired Souls”: ”Tired Souls” introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others who were instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. The program by Mike Wiley will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is $20.
» Painting with Grace: A friendly, whimsical llama is the subject of Grace Helms’ Feb. 21 painting class at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Class starts at 6 p.m.; register by calling 276-694-7181.
» African-American Read-In and Family Day: Storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Feb. 22, at Piedmont Arts, with classic folk tales, songs and stories around the world. The event also will feature crafts and refreshments. Admission is free.
» Terra Cotta Oil Lamps: Joyce Wray will lead this workshop on making two usable clay lamps, while teaching the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes. The cost is $35. It will be at 1-5 p.m. Feb. 23, and you can register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Art @ Happy Hour: Artist Tawny Chatmon will talk about her art and her exhibit, “Fragile, Handle With Care,” during Art @ Happy Hour, at 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. The Piedmont Arts Guild will provide refreshments. Admission is free.
» Barn Quilt Class: Lauren Byron will lead a workshop on making barn quilts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Sizes will range from 1-to-3-foot squares, and all paints and materials will be provided. The designs will be stenciled onto the boards. The cost ranges from $35 to $80, depending on size. Register by calling 276-694-7181 or visiting www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, and send designs to martinlm@ft.edu.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
