» January Painting with Grace: Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms leads a painting party from 6 to 8 tonight at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. The subject is a covered bridge. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Jus Cauz will be tonight’s performers at the Spencer-Penn Centre, taking the stage after a 5:30 p.m. open mic session. Concessions will include chicken and dumplings, barbecue, chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread and desserts. Admission is $5.
» Painting classes, adults and kids: At 2 p.m. Saturday at Studio 107, two painting classes will be offered at the same time: Karen Conner will guide adults through painting a barn scene, and Charles Hill will teach kids how to paint a winter scene. The adult class is $25, and kids’ class is $15. To register, call 276-403-2059 for the adult class and 276-252-6092 for the kids’ class.
» Painting Class with Genie: Genie Elgin will teach children and adults how to paint a snowy barn scene, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for others. To register, call 276-957-5757.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with the artist and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. The cost is $35; register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» New exhibits: New exhibits will open on Jan. 18 at Piedmont Arts and continue through March 7. “Fragile, Handle with Care” features portraits by Tawny Chatmon that capture the beauty, innocence and hope of black childhood. “TransLight/TransPlace” features large-scale abstract paintings by Halide Salam. “Windows of the Soul,” featuring work by Loretta Joy Crossman, will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. An opening reception to honor these exhibits will be at 5:30-7:30 p.m. next Friday. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Bassett Jamboree on Jan. 17 at the HJDB Event Center will start with a jam session at 6 p.m., then feature Swift Creek at 7 and The New Habit at 8. Concessions will be available. Admission is $5.
» Winter Wonderland: Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Charles Hill of Studio 107 will explain the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity. The class will be at 2-5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Creative Arts Center. The cost is $35, with registration and fee due by next Friday. The make-up date in event of snow is Jan. 26. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Arts workshop: The AIR Shift workshop Jan. 20-22 at Piedmont Arts uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Involvement costs $50, and registration is required by visiting PiedmontArts.org or calling 276-632-3221.
» Whoooo’s ready for a paint party!: Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms will lead students step by step in painting a whimsical owl at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway. The $25 fee will help pay for the sixth- and seventh-grade field trip to Richmond and Williamsburg. Call Libby Wood at 276-358-0765 to reserve a spot.
» Keeping Up With Technology as an Adult: Instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools will teach a basic course on new ways to use technology at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will work with computers, iPads and smartphones to become familiar with the applications that surround daily lives and how to use them to our advantage. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to if they wish. The cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
» Ice Age Festival 2020: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host an Ice Age Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Fossils of and displays about long-extinct animals of the Ice Age will fill the museum. Paleontologists and other Ice Age experts will share their collections, and games and activities will be set up for children. Among the displays are Dima the Mummy Mammoth, well preserved from 40,000 years ago and discovered in Siberia in 1977.
» Rives on the Road – Yarn Morrison: Arts at the Rives will have its traditional annual opening party concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Forest Park Country Club. Performers will be Yarn, Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross and the Bulldog Horns. The $125 ticket will give entry to the show, open bar and catered dinner and a season pass to the 2020 Rives on the Road concert series, which will feature at least four more shows in 2020. The party-only tickets, which include the music, open bar and dinner, cost $75.
» Barn quilt class: Learn how to create barn quilts in a class at 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Spencer-Penn Centre. Contact the office at 276-957-5757 to register or email spc.susan@yahoo.com for details.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with the artist and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Martinsville City Public Schools Gala Winter Wonderland: The annual gala, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at New College Institute, will feature dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and heavy hors d’oeurves. Tickets are $40 or $50 per person for reserved tables and are available at any city school or the school board office at 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Piedmont Arts will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 8, starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.