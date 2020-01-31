» Cardinal canvas painting: Linda Wilson will teach painting a red cardinal on branches at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is $20, with supplies provided. Refreshments will be served.
» Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting: Charles Hill will teach the basics of brushwork, mixing color, creating form with paint and composing a picture in a class at 2 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. The subject will be a snowy field with a wooden fence and round hay bales.
» Henry County Founder’s Day Celebration: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum at the former Henry County courthouse will give a program on the furniture industry, which played an important role in local history, at 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
» Martinsville City Public Schools Gala Winter Wonderland: The annual gala, at 7 p.m. Saturday at New College Institute, will feature dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and heavy hors d’oeurves. Tickets are $40, or $50 per person for reserved tables, and are available at any city school, at the school board office at 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville or at the door on Saturday.
» Romantic painting: Kimberly Boyd will lead a painting workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hugo’s. The 16-by-20-inch canvas will feature silhouettes of a romantic couple in front of a sunrise-like heart shape. The cost is $20.
» “So You Wanna Make A Movie?”: Rudy’s Girl Media (aka local filmmaker Natalie Hodge) will hold a free workshop Wednesday on how to make a movie out of your book, short story or project idea. Hodge is the maker of the short film “Sell” and other film projects, and an author of books. Her program will be held at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Books and Crannies, 50 E. Church St. Suite 4, Martinsville.
» My Minds Eye Studios Paint Party: Kimberly Boyd will lead students step by step to create a painting of a hiker in the moonlight, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the HJDB Event Center. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call 276-618-0617.
» Painting with Ed Gowen: On Thursday starting at 9 a.m., Ed Gowen will teach an oil-painting class with the subject of a basket of lilacs. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $75/85. Register at piedmontarts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Painting with Genie: Genie Elgin will lead a painting class for adults and children from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The subject is gnomes. All supplies will be provided, and the $25 payment is due at registration. For more information, call 276-957-5757 or visit spc.susan@yahoo.com.
» Daddy Daughter Dance: Piedmont Arts will host a Daddy Daughter Dance on Feb. 8, starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
» Painting Class — “Changing Seasons”: Karen Conner will lead a step-by-step class in painting a tree branch in spring, summer, fall and winter phases — from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Studio 107. The costs is $25.
» Seed swap: Chelsea Rodgers and the Patrick County Master Gardeners will host a seed swap from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. To participate, drop off seeds to share ahead of time, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Feb. 3-6, or come at 9 the morning of the plant swap.
» Beginning Weavers Class — Rugs: Celie Cassady will teach a 5-week workshop on rag-rug-weaving, teaching how to add color, weave and texture to designs. Each student will make a small rug suitable for kitchen or bath. The class will start at 2-5 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The cost is $115, which includes yarn; bring 5 yards of colorful fabric plus fabric scissors. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» “They Are Loved By God: Communities of Faith Face Overdose Crisis”: At 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton, Sarah Howell-Miller, an elder in the United Methodist Church, will give a program on the effects of the opioid epidemic and how people and groups can help in the healing of those affected.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required. Remaining classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 15 and March 21.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting at 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25. Register at 632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» Sock Hop: DJ What will play dancing music at the “Sock Hop at the Spencer-Penn Centre,” starting at 2 p.m., Feb. 16. Admission is $4 – but Centre volunteers who RSVP to 276-957-5757 will be admitted free.
» Pinch-building pottery: Jessica Shelor will lead a workshop on making pinch pots, a simple form of handmade pottery produced from ancient times to the present. The class will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions, starting Feb. 18. The cost is $85, which includes 25 pounds of clay per student. Register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Mike Wiley’s “Tired Souls”: ”Tired Souls” introduces audiences to Jo Ann Robinson, Claudette Colvin and others who were instrumental in lighting a fire under the Civil Rights movement and changing the course of U.S. history forever. The program by Mike Wiley will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is $20.
» Painting with Grace: A friendly, whimsical llama is the subject of Grace Helms’ Feb. 21 painting class at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Class starts at 6 p.m.; register by calling 276-694-7181.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Shelton Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett for the Bassett Jamboree, and Rebound Road will perform at 8. Doors will open at 6.
» African-American Read-In and Family Day: Storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at Piedmont Arts, with classic folk tales, songs and stories around the world. The event also will feature crafts and refreshments. Admission is free.
» Fourth annual Hope Center Gala: Hope Center Ministries will host its fourth annual Gala at 5 p.m. Feb. 22. Dinner, by Outback Steakhouse with drinks from Chick-Fil-A, will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $55 and can be purchased on hopecentergala.simpletix.com. A $5 discount is given for ticket purchases today. The event will feature a silent auction, live auction and testimonies.
» Terra Cotta Oil Lamps: Joyce Wray will lead this workshop on making two usable clay lamps while teaching the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes. The cost is $35. It will be at 1-5 p.m. Feb. 23; register at 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Art @ Happy Hour: Artist Tawny Chatmon will talk about her art and her exhibit, “Fragile, Handle With Care,” during Art @ Happy Hour, at 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. The Piedmont Arts Guild will provide refreshments. Admission is free.
» Barn Quilt Class: Lauren Byron will lead a workshop on making barn quilts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Sizes will range from 1-to-3-foot squares, and all paints and materials will be provided. The designs will be stenciled onto the boards. The cost ranges from $35 to $80, depending on size. Register by calling 276-694-7181 or visiting www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu, and send designs to martinlm@ft.edu.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands and Beyond: The Star City’s favorite quintet returns to Piedmont Arts at 6:30 p.m. March 5 with a live performance featuring music by the best artists of the big band era like Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey and Count Basie, plus songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students.
» Barn Quilt Class: Lauren Byron will lead a group step by step in creating custom-designed barn quilts in this class from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is based on size, ranging from 12 inches square for $35 to 12 by 36 inches for $80. After registering (deadline March 2: Call 957-5757) and paying, each student should send the design choice to misslaurenbyron@gmail.com.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
