» Lion King Jr.: Martinsville city schools students in third through 12th grade will perform Disney's "Lion King Jr." at 7 tonight and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Martinsville High School. Advance tickets (available at Martinsville Middle and High Schools until 3 p.m. today) are $7, and tickets at the door are $10. Admission is free for children 3 and younger. "Lion King Jr." tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king.
» Chamber Music Recital: The Patrick Henry Community College Chamber Music Recital Series will present an afternoon of chamber music with “Great Unknowns,” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of PHCC. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All of the performers are local musicians, and the three of the composers/ arrangers are as well. Amy Stuart, a Henry County music teacher, has arranged one composition. Sandra Ford arranged three: “Pastorale,” “Song for Flute” and one for Virginia King. Zachary Margrave composed “Carnival Fragments” for the chamber group, and its world premier will be performed in this concert.
» Southern Gentlemen: The Southern Gentlemen will perform at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bassett Historical Center. Led by Johnny Johnson, the group plays traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music. Other band members are Burgess Hurd, Steve Shively and Bobby Whitlock. The program is free.
» Learning is ForEver – “Coffee Talk:” New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. series program on Wednesday will feature Danny Heiss of the Daily Grind. He will talk about the history of talking and different roasting methods and also give samples to taste. For more information and to RSVP, Brian Stanley, Events and Facility Coordinator, at 276-403-5605.
» PUBlic Theology: The guest of Wednesday's PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing will be Randy Evans, the founder of Walking Tall Wilmington. “He strives to create community with the most marginalized groups through giving full access and offering radical hospitality,” event organizers say. Evans is the 2018 recipient of the Foundation on Evangelism Harry Denman Award and 2019 recipient of the NC Department of Justice Dogwood Award. He has written for Cape Fear Magazine, Missional Wisdom Foundation, and Red Letter Christians. The program will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
» Speak Easy: Spoken Word/Open Mic: At 7 p.m. Wednesday at Piedmont Arts, Speak Easy is a public forum for local poets, spoken wordsmiths, singer/songwriters and creative writers to share their work, inspired others and be inspired. It's also a great night of entertainment if you'd just like to come and watch.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot: Artist Karen Despot provides guidance in acrylic, oil or colored pencil art, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35. Bring supplies.
» 2nd Thursday Science Talk - Millipede Systematics: At 6 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, Paul Marek will present "Millipede Systematics and the Evolutionary Ecology of Aposematic Coloration." Marek, a Virginia Tech scientist, researches biodiversity, especially of Appalachian millipedes.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: On Friday Spencer-Penn Centre’s doors open at 5 p.m. next Friday, open mic starts at 5:30 and Slate Mountain Ramblers will take the stage next. Concessions will include barbecue, chicken salad sandwich, hot dogs, pinto beans and cornbread and desserts. Admission is $5.
» Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Spring Gardening Symposium: This annual event has been set for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14 at the Reynolds Homestead. The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden’s ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens in western Virginia. Lunch, snacks and a vendor marketplace are included. Registration is $35, and forms are available at Reynolds Homestead; the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart.
» In ”Animal Drawing and Painting for Kids: Cats,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of drawing in pencil and painting in acrylic on paper. Students first will draw a cat on paper, then paint it. The class will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at Studio 107. The cost is $20, with discounts for the confirmation of more than one spot. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting at 1-2:30 p.m. March 14 at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25.
» Painting: Karen Roberts Conner will teach a painting class at 3-6 p.m. March 14 at Studio 107. She will lead people through painting tulips in rain boots. The cost is $25, which includes all supplies.
» Jazz Night at Spencer-Penn: Four Brothers, the Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band and Magna Vista High School’s jazz band will perform March 14 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The quartet will play at 6 p.m., and the big band will perform at 7. A dinner served at 6 will include pork tenderloin or beef tips over rice, green beans, carrots, macaroni and cheese, fried apples, a roll, dessert and a drink. Tickets cost $15; call the center at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Cake decorating: The Spencer-Penn Centre will have a class in cake-decorating for St. Patrick’s Day at 1:30 p.m. March 15. It will teach about frosting cakes and how to pipe a simple rosette. To register, call 540-421-8098.
» Artspiration — Spring Barn Quilt: Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead will teach how to make a 12-by-12-inch barn quilt from 1-3 p.m. March 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40, which includes all supplies and the choice of one of six possible designs. Call 276-632-3221 to register.
» Painting with Grace: Grace Helms will lead a guided painting class at 6 p.m. March 20, at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The subject is a fanciful peacock over a bed of bold pink flowers. Call the Reynolds Homestead at 694-7181 to reserve a spot, or email Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu.
» Opening Reception for "16 Hands:" Piedmont Arts will hold an opening reception for its latest exhibit, "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together," at 5:30 p.m. March 20. Other exhibits will be Continuity (Color and Texture) by Davis Choun and Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics by Jon Handy.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon March 21. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required.
» Patrick County Heritage Festival: The Patrick County Heritage Festival will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 in Stuart. It will celebrate the history, people and culture of the area, with proceeds to benefit the Patrick County Historical Society.
» In ”Painting for Kids: The Fawn,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of painting in acrylics including brushwork, mixing colors and composing the picture, which will be of a baby deer. The fee is $20, with discounts for confirming more than one spot. The class will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at Studio 107. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» "Thomas Stuart Town Cat" release Paw-ty: Thomas is the Stuart town cat, welcome all around town. Local children's author Cindy Hollingsworth has written a book about him, "Thomas Stuart Town Cat." A book-release party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Stuart Library. Special guests include the author and the cat. There will be light refreshments. To follow Thomas's adventures, look up the "Thomas Stuart" page on Facebook.
» PCMA Music Jamboree: The Patrick County Music Association will hold a Music Jamboree on Saturday, March 21, at the Rotary Building in Stuart. It will open with an open jam session at 5 p.m., followed by Jus' Cauz at 6 and Lynn Foddrell & Friends at 7. Bring chairs. Food will be available.
» In ”My Vietnam Story and Service in the U.S. Marines,” Donald J. Wright will present a program on his new book of the same title, at 10 a.m. March 24, at the Bassett Historical Center. Wright was awarded the Purple Heart. His account details many battles, conflicts, missions and patrols during 13 months in 1968-69, when the Vietnam War was in full-scale force. The free program is open to the public.
» Woofstock Furball: The SPCA’s annual Furball will be from 6 p.m. to midnight March 28 at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven ‘Til Sunrise will perform, and the atmosphere will be the spirit of the 1960s. The cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar, and reservations are required (call 276-638-7297). There also will be a silent auction, live auction and raffle items.
» Dancing for the Arts will be at 4 p.m. April 4 at Martinsville High School. In this fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, eight couples will compete through dancing: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, Katie Garrett and Rob King, Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg and Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore.
» Grapes & Grains: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Grapes & Grains will be at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the museum. It will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, samples of wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries and a silent auction. The theme is “Wild About Cats,” and the dress will be “Safari Chic.” Tickets are $50 per person (at www.vmnh.net/grapes-and-grains or at the museum box office or by calling 276-634-4162), with proceeds benefiting the VMNH Foundation Discovery Fund.
» Historic Garden Week: The 2020 Historic Garden Week tour through Martinsville and Henry County will be on April 22. The sites will be One Starling Ave. and 203 Westover Lane, both in Martinsville, and 1061 Hobson Road in Axton.
» Smith River Singers’ spring concert: “Music Memories,” is the theme at 7 p.m. May 11 at Galilean House of Worship.
