» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: On Friday Spencer-Penn Centre’s doors open at 5 tonight, open mic starts at 5:30 and Slate Mountain Ramblers will take the stage next. Concessions will include barbecue, chicken salad sandwich, hot dogs, pinto beans and cornbread and desserts. Admission is $5.
» Patrick County Master Gardeners’ Spring Gardening Symposium: This annual event has been set for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Homestead. The topics will include identification of the elements in your garden’s ecosystem, what weeds can tell you about your soil conditions and interesting plants to consider for gardens in western Virginia. Lunch, snacks and a vendor marketplace are included. Registration is $35, and forms are available at Reynolds Homestead; the Patrick County Extension Office and the Cultural Arts Center in Stuart.
» In “Animal Drawing and Painting for Kids: Cats,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of drawing in pencil and painting in acrylic on paper. Students first will draw a cat on paper, then paint it. The class will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Studio 107. The cost is $20, with discounts for the confirmation of more than one spot. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Artspiration — Family: Michele Minich teaches acrylic painting at 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided, and guests may bring snacks. Dress for mess. The cost is $25.
» Painting: Karen Roberts Conner will teach a painting class at 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Studio 107. She will lead people through painting tulips in rain boots. The cost is $25, which includes all supplies.
» Jazz Night at Spencer-Penn: Four Brothers, the Patrick Henry Community College Jazz Band and Magna Vista High School’s jazz band will perform Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The quartet will play at 6 p.m., and the big band will perform at 7. A dinner served at 6 will include pork tenderloin or beef tips over rice, green beans, carrots, macaroni and cheese, fried apples, a roll, dessert and a drink. Tickets cost $15; call the center at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» “A Hodgepodge of Local History”: Local historian Doug Stegall will share tales of the history of the area in this program at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum (former county courthouse). He will show items in his collection to illustrate the stories. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
» Cake decorating: The Spencer-Penn Centre will have a class in cake-decorating for St. Patrick’s Day at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It will teach about frosting cakes and how to pipe a simple rosette. To register, call 540-421-8098.
» Artspiration — Spring Barn Quilt: Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead will teach how to make a 12-by-12-inch barn quilt from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $40, which includes all supplies and the choice of one of six possible designs. Call 276-632-3221 to register.
» Painting with Grace: Grace Helms will lead a guided painting class at 6 p.m. next Friday, at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. The subject is a fanciful peacock over a bed of bold pink flowers. Call the Reynolds Homestead at 694-7181 to reserve a spot, or email Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu.
» Opening Reception for “16 Hands:” Piedmont Arts will hold an opening reception for its latest exhibit, “16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together,” at 5:30 p.m. next Friday. Other exhibits will be Continuity (Color and Texture) by Davis Choun and Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics by Jon Handy.
» Wreath DIY Class — for moms: MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) will have a workshop on wreath-making from 10 a.m. to noon next Friday at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville. As the name suggests, the group is for mothers of toddlers and babies, to get together for support and friendship on a regular basis. The cost to participate is $5, for supplies.
» Artspiration — Hope & Healing: Sovah Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers from 10 a.m. to noon March 21. Genie Elgin will teach. All supplies will be provided. Registration through Piedmont Arts is required.
» Patrick County Heritage Festival: The Patrick County Heritage Festival will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 in Stuart. It will celebrate the history, people and culture of the area, with proceeds to benefit the Patrick County Historical Society.
» In “Painting for Kids: The Fawn,” artist Charles Hill will teach the basics of painting in acrylics including brushwork, mixing colors and composing the picture, which will be of a baby deer. The fee is $20, with discounts for confirming more than one spot. The class will be from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at Studio 107. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» “Thomas Stuart Town Cat” release Paw-ty: Thomas is the Stuart town cat, welcome all around town. Local children’s author Cindy Hollingsworth has written a book about him, “Thomas Stuart Town Cat.” A book-release party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Stuart Library. Special guests include the author and the cat. There will be light refreshments. To follow Thomas’s adventures, look up the “Thomas Stuart” page on Facebook.
» PCMA Music Jamboree: The Patrick County Music Association will hold a Music Jamboree on Saturday, March 21, at the Rotary Building in Stuart. It will open with an open jam session at 5 p.m., followed by Jus’ Cauz at 6 and Lynn Foddrell & Friends at 7. Bring chairs. Food will be available.
» In “My Vietnam Story and Service in the U.S. Marines,” Donald J. Wright will present a program on his new book of the same title, at 10 a.m. March 24, at the Bassett Historical Center. Wright was awarded the Purple Heart. His account details many battles, conflicts, missions and patrols during 13 months in 1968-69, when the Vietnam War was in full-scale force. The free program is open to the public.
» Woofstock Furball: The SPCA’s annual Furball will be from 6 p.m. to midnight March 28 at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven ‘Til Sunrise will perform, and the atmosphere will be the spirit of the 1960s. The cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar, and reservations are required (call 276-638-7297). There also will be a silent auction, live auction and raffle items.
» Dancing for the Arts will be at 4 p.m. April 4 at Martinsville High School. In this fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, eight couples will compete through dancing: Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, Katie Garrett and Rob King, Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg and Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore.
» 2020 Spring Craft Show: Bassett High School Band Boosters’ 2020 Spring Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at Bassett High School. Any interested vendors may contact craftshow@bassettband.org.
» Seventh annual Stuart Wine Festival: The Wine Festival will be on April 4, starting at 3 p.m., on Slusher Street in Stuart. Food will be for available, and wine will be from local vineyards Stanburn Winery, Villa Appalachian Winery and AmRhein Winery.
» Grapes & Grains: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Grapes & Grains will be at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at the museum. It will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, samples of wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries and a silent auction. The theme is “Wild About Cats,” and the dress will be “Safari Chic.” Tickets are $50 per person (at www.vmnh.net/grapes-and-grains or at the museum box office or by calling 276-634-4162), with proceeds benefiting the VMNH Foundation Discovery Fund.
» “Love Life” Painting Class: Karen Roberts Conner will teach a step-by-step class in how to paint the whimsical image of a llama, with yellow flowers and the words “Love Life,” at 2 p.m. April 18 at Studio 107. The basic form will be traced onto each canvas before class. Participants will paint with basic watercolor technic for the background, then dry-brushing for the llama’s fur. All supplies will be provided within the $25 cost of the class.
» Historic Garden Week: The 2020 Historic Garden Week tour through Martinsville and Henry County will be on April 22. The sites will be One Starling Ave. and 203 Westover Lane, both in Martinsville, and 1061 Hobson Road in Axton.
» Smith River Singers Spring Concert: The Bassett High School Band will join in the entertainment with the Smith River Singers’ event, which will be at 7 p.m. May 11 at the Galilean House of Worship in Martinsville. The band is under the direction of Trey Harris. Also performing will be the First United Methodist Church’s Children’s Choir, under the direction of Jill Gardner. The concert’s music will include patriotic classics to Broadway blockbusters.
» Rooster Walk 12 Music & Arts Festival: Rooster Walk 12 will be on Memorial Day weekend, May 21-24, at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton. Musicians will include The Infamous Stringdusters, phAB (featuring phoffman and Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass), The Floozies, Melvin Seals and JGB, Spaffford, Fruition, Big Something, Yarn, Cris Jacobs Band, Kitchen Dwellers, No BS! Brass Band, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Dam Band, Crawford & Power, Big Daddy Love, The Vegabonds, Sanctum Sully, Sexbruise?, Chamomile and Whiskey, Striking Copper, Jules & The Agreeables, PHCC Jazz Band and Pirates of the Piedmont.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.