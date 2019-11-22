» TheatreWorks’ “A Tuna Christmas”: TheatreWorks Community Players get into the holiday mood with the comedy “A Tuna Christmas” in the Black Box Theatre. The show will run at 7 tonight and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The show tells the story of the holiday season in the third-smallest town in Texas – and is the sequel to “Greater Tuna,” the first show put on in the Black Box Theatre.
» Faerie Kingdom Escape Room: An escape room is a series of puzzles players must solve, with the help of clues. “Faerie Kingdom Escape Room” at Piedmont Arts lasts 30 minutes, with times offered between 2 p.m and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Register through piedmontarts.org.
» Martinsville Christmas Parade: The 69th annual Martinsivlle & Henry County Christmas Parade will be Saturday, in uptown Martinsville, starting at 5 p.m. The parade will circle around Main and Church streets.
» “Sell” opening weekend: “Sell,” the movie made locally by Rudy’s Girl Productions (Natalie Hodge), will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m. next Friday, 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 30; and at 5 p.m. Dec. 1, at Hollywood Cinema.
» ‘Rives on the Road’: Big Something, sponsored by Rooster Walk, will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Heritage Conference & Event Center (formerly Bassett Country Club). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and season passes are accepted. This is the first “Rives on the Road” concert.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, at Piedmont Arts. The theme is “Twilight Beauty.” The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular:” Patrick Henry Community College’s Patriot Players will present “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular” on Dec. 5-8 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Christmas tree lighting: Piedmont Arts will host its second annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the Art Garden, with crafts, hot chocolate and caroling, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: There’s something new with the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops concert: It will be performed at a matinee, instead of the previous evening show, at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission ranges from $5 to 25, and Altrusa will collect donations of non-perishable foods for Grace Network.
» Smith River Singers: The Smith River Singers will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Carols & Cheer,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Galilean House of Worship. This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano, and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone, for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10, the studio at Piedmont Arts will be open for seniors to work together. The cost is $5.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art through a mix of techniques in “Holiday Mixology” from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Dec. 13 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Artspiration — Gingerbread House: Michele Minich will lead people step by step in painting gingerbread houses at 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Piedmont Arts. Kids are welcome. People should dress to get messy. The cost is $25. Register at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
» Artspiration — Senior Studio: The studio at Piedmont Arts will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 for senior citizens to create art. Tje cost is $5.
» Holiday Winter Concert: The Martinsville High School Jazz Band will conduct its annual Christmas concert at noon Dec. 18 at New College Institute. Admission is free, and donations of canned and other nonperishable foods will be accepted for Grace Network.
» Art at Happy Hour: Complimentary snacks and refreshments from the Piedmont Arts Guild will be served during the informal “walk and talk” through Piedmont Arts’ galleries from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
» Bassett Jamboree Christmas Concert: Mark Templeton Band will perform at 1-9 pm. Dec. 20, at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. An open-mic session will be during the hour before they take the stage. Concessions will be available. Admission is $5.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
