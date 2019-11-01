» Art at the Park: Forest Park Country Club will host Art at the Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. It starts with the free “Art Festival” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by “Celebration of Art” at 6-10 p.m. at $50 per person. That will feature a happy hour at 6-7 p.m. (one drink per person free, cash bar afterward), followed by dinner at 7-8 p.m. and then a “‘70s Style Celebration of Art” at 8, including cash drawings.
» Painting with a Tech Twist: This project for students in seventh through 12th grade combines technology and art. It will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts.
» Concert: Town Mountain and the Jon Stickley Trio have been scheduled to perform at Pop’s Farm on Saturday (it had been set for the Rives Theatre, which since has burned). The bands are from Asheville, N.C. Town Mountain plays bluegrass and roots music and have toured with some of the genres’s greats, including Ralph Stanley, the Del McCoury Band and Greensky Bluegrass. The John Stickley Trio is known for genre-defying and cinematic instrumentation with deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate, and season passes will be accepted. Tent camping is $10 per vehicle, and RV/tow-behind campers are $25 per vehicle. Gates open at 4 p.m. for campers and at 7 for the rest. The show will start at 8 p.m., and season passes will be accepted.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating an oil painting, “Christmas Candle,” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. Another session will be on Dec. 5, following the same format. The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» Elliot Engel — The Wizardry of Oz: Elliot Engel returns Thursday to Piedmont Arts to reveal the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring fame of his “Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Engel’s talks are famous for their anecdotes, analyses and large doses of humor. An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the talk is at 7. The discussion costs $20, and dinner and the lecture are $45.
» “Frozen Jr.:” The Patriot Players’ first all-kids production, “Frozen Jr.,” will be open on Thursday. The show will run at 7 p.m. Thursday, next Friday, and Nov. 9, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art by pouring through a variety of “holey” items, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink: Strainer Things” class at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40. Register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn next Friday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Artspiration with Karen Despot: At 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, artist Karen Despot will lead studio time at Piedmont Arts. Acrylic and oil paints and colored pencils will be provided, and Despot will give guidance. $35 each session.
» Bassett Jamboree: The HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School) will host a Bassett Jamboree on Nov. 15. Local musicians are invited to come jam from 6-7 p.m., followed by music from bluegrass band Wound Tight from 7-9 p.m. Dancers are welcome, and concessions will be available. Admission is $5 at the door.
» Artspiration: Barn Quilt Painting. On Nov. 19 at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, Lisa Martin will teach how to make a barn quilt using one of six design options; all supplies will be provided. $40.
» Rives on the Road: Big Something, sponsored by Rooster Walk, will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Heritage Conference & Event Center (formerly Bassett Country Club). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and season passes are accepted. This is the first “Rives on the Road” concert.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» “Christmas Spectacular:” The “2019 Patriot Players Christmas Spectacular” will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Smith River Singers: The Smith River Singers will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Carols & Cheer,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Galilean House of Worship. This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano, and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone, for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Dec. 13 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
