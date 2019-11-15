Cultural and entertainment events
» TheatreWorks’ “A Tuna Christmas”: TheatreWorks Community Players get into the holiday mood with the comedy “A Tuna Christmas” in the Black Box Theatre. The show will run at 7 tonight and Saturday and Nov. 22-23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 24. The show tells the story of the holiday season in the third-smallest town in Texas – and is the sequel to “Greater Tuna,” the first show put on in the Black Box Theatre.
» Bassett Jamboree: The HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School) will host a Bassett Jamboree tonight. Local musicians are invited to come jam at 6-7 p.m., followed by music from bluegrass band Wound Tight at 7-9. Dancers are welcome, and concessions will be available. Admission is $5 at the door.
» Artspiration: Leaves and Pumpkins: In this family-friendly class, Michele Minich will lead in the creation of oil paintings at 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $25. Register at piedmontarts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Barn Quilt Painting. Tuesday at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts Lisa Martin will teach how to make a barn quilt using one of six design options; all supplies will be provided. Cost is $40.
» “A. A. Burleigh: Civil War Soldier:” Hasan Davis of Kentucky (no connection to Martinsville’s Hasan Davis) will bring to life a Civil War veteran during his performance “A. A. Burleigh: Civil War Soldier,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Patrick County High School auditorium in Stuart. Admission is free. Burleigh was the son of an English sea captain and a woman of color. When he was 2, his father died, and he and his mother were sold into slavery. At age 16 he escaped and fought in the Civil War in the new U.S. Colored Troops. In 1889 he was appointed chaplain of the General Assembly of Illinois by the governor.
» Faerie Kingdom Escape Room: An escape room is a series of puzzles players must solve, with the help of clues. “Faerie Kingdom Escape Room” at Piedmont Arts lasts 30 minutes, with times offered between 2 p.m and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Register through piedmontarts.org.
» Martinsville Christmas Parade: Martinsville’s 69th annual Christmas Parade will be on Nov. 23, in uptown Martinsville, starting at 5 p.m. The parade will circle around Main and Church streets.
» “Sell” Short Film Opening Weekend: “Sell,” the movie made locally by Rudy’s Girl Productions (Natalie Hodge), will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 29, 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 30 and at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at Hollywood Cinema.
» ‘Rives on the Road’: Big Something, sponsored by Rooster Walk, will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Heritage Conference & Event Center (formerly Bassett Country Club). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and season passes are accepted. This is the first “Rives on the Road” concert.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular:” Patrick Henry Community College’s Patriot Players will present “The 2019 Christmas Spectacular” on Dec. 5-8 at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular: There’s something new with the Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops concert: It will be performed at a matinee, instead of the previous evening show, at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Martinsville High School auditorium. Admission will be $5-25, and Altrusa will collect donations of non-perishable foods for Grace Network.
» Smith River Singers: The Smith River Singers will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Carols & Cheer,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Galilean House of Worship. This season’s concert will feature a symphony orchestra led by Bassett High School band director Trey Harris. The orchestra is comprised of professional and local musicians as well as students from the Bassett High School band. The Smith River Singers and orchestra will be joined by internationally-acclaimed soloists Jill Gardner, soprano, and Jake Gardner, bass-baritone, for a performance of Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols.”
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10, the studio at Piedmont Arts will be open for seniors to work together. The cost is $5.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art through a mix of techniques in “Holiday Mixology” from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Dec. 13 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Artspiration — Gingerbread House: Michele Minich will lead people step by step in painting gingerbread houses, at 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, at Piedmont Arts. Kids are welcome. People should dress to get messy. The cost is $25. Register at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.