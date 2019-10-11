» Heritage Winds: The Heritage Winds of the U.S. Air Force will perform at 7 tonight at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
» Music Night: Southern Gentlemen and Lucky City Bluegrass will be the featured performers tonight during Music Night at Spencer-Penn tonight at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to use the funnel-drag approach, using a straw and blowtorch, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink” class at 6 this evening at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. The cost is $40.
» Woolwine Octoberfest: The Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department will have an October Festival at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will include apple butter-making, fried apple pies, a bake sale, crafts, ham plates, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Entertainment will include: Friday Night Band at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Larry Sigmon & Friends at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Twin Creeks Stringbands (aka Draggers) at noon and 3 p.m.
» Grapevine wreaths: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on making grapevine wreaths at 10 a.m. Saturday. Each student will need to bring a pair of gardening gloves and a flathead screwdriver and will choose a wreath that is 2 or 3 feet in diameter.
» Wine by the River: The fifth annual Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation will be at 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform during the event. Floyd native Wade tours the East Coast. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Cancellation: A book talk by David Joyce scheduled for Oct. 15 at Bassett Historical Center has been cancelled.
» Opening reception: Piedmont Arts will host a reception to celebrate the opening of its latest exhibits at 5:30 p.m. next Friday. The exhibits are “Hands, Head, Heart: Jill Jensen,” quilts inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains; and “Wild and Colorful World of Barbara Kobylinska,” large sculptures; and Complimentary refreshments and wine will be served. RSVP to 276-632-3221.
» Mountain Highway: Mountain Highway will perform a full set of traditional bluegrass and dance music at 6 p.m. next Friday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Apple Dumpling Festival: The 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart will be Oct. 19. It will feature crafts, inflatables and food, including, of course, hot apple dumplings. Music will be by Jason Harris and Friends at 10-11 a.m., Warren Bodle and Allen at noon-1:45 p.m. and Marcie Horne at 2-3. A 5K run/walk will be at 8-10 a.m.
» Dragon Festival: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host a Dragon Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19. It will feature the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Bus to Broadway: Piedmont Arts will host a bus trip to see “Aladdin” at the Durham Performing Arts center on Oct. 19, departing at 11 a.m. Contact Piedmont Arts for more information.
» Festival of Hope: Teamwork International Ministries’ Festival of Hope will be at 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» Artspiration with Karen Despot: At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, artist Karen Despot will lead studio time at Piedmont Arts. Acrylic and oil paints and colored pencils will be provided, and Despot will give guidance. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Wall-hangings: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on painting a door- or wall-hanging with an autumn theme at 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. The cost is $25, and registration is required; call 276-957-5757.
» Blues, Brews & Stews: The country meal classic Brunswick stew comes to town Oct. 25 with Blues, Brews & Stews at Piedmont Arts, starting at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger, and a cash bar will be available.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival: The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum’s yearly Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. It will feature regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale-tellers and more.
» Artspiration — Halloween Cat: Instructor Michele Minich will lead step on how to paint a whimsical acrylic painting of a black cat at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Piedmont Arts. People may bring snacks, and everyone should be dressed in clothes that could take paint, which may not wash out. The cost is $25/$20. Register at www.PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Chamber Music Recital: The Patrick Henry Community College Chamber Music Recital Series will present An Afternoon of Chamber Music at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre. The theme is “Familiar Friends.” Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for students.
» Art at the Park: Forest Park Country Club will host Art at the Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. It starts with the free “Art Festival” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by “Celebration of Art” at 6-10 p.m. at $50 per person. That will feature a happy hour at 6-7 p.m. (one drink per person free, cash bar afterward), followed by dinner at 7-8 p.m. and then a “70’s Style Celebration of Art” at 8 p.m., and cash drawings.
» Painting with a Tech Twist: This project for students in seventh through 12th grade combines technology and art. It will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, at Piedmont Arts.
» Concert: Town Mountain and the Jon Stickley Trio had been scheduled to perform at the Rives Theatre on Nov. 2. In the aftermath of the fire at the Rives, new locations are being arranged for events scheduled for there, and a location for this concert should be announced soon. The bands are from Asheville, N.C. Town Mountain plays bluegrass and roots music and have toured with some of the genres’s greats, including Ralph Stanley, the Del McCoury Band and Greensky Bluegrass. The John Stickley Trio is known for genre-defying and cinematic instrumentation with deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The show will start at 8 p.m., and season passes will be accepted.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Piedmont Arts. Another session will be on Dec. 5, following the same format. The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» Elliot Engel — The Wizardry of Oz: Elliot Engel returns to Piedmont Arts to reveal the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring fame of his “Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Engel’s talks are famous for their anecdotes, analyses and large doses of humor. An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the talk begins at 7. The talk only costs $20, and both costs $45.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art by pouring through a variety of “holey” items, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink: Strainer Things” class at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40. Register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
