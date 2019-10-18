» Opening reception: Piedmont Arts will host a reception to celebrate the opening of its latest exhibits at 5:30 p.m. today. The exhibits are “Hands, Head, Heart: Jill Jensen,” quilts inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains; and “Wild and Colorful World of Barbara Kobylinska,” large sculptures; and Complimentary refreshments and wine will be served. RSVP to 276-632-3221.
» Mountain Highway: Mountain Highway will perform a full set of traditional bluegrass and dance music at 6 p.m. today at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Apple Dumpling Festival: The 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart will be Saturday. It will feature crafts, inflatables and food, including, of course, hot apple dumplings. Music will be by Jason Harris and Friends at 10-11 a.m., Warren Bodle and Allen at noon-1:45 p.m. and Marcie Horne at 2-3. A 5K run/walk will be at 8-10 a.m.
» Dragon Festival: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host a Dragon Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It will feature the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Festival of Hope: Teamwork International Ministries’ Festival of Hope will be at 4-6 p.m. Saturday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» Cybersecurity for Seniors: Adam Wright of EMI Security will talk about how to protect yourself from internet fraud, computer hackers and viruses at noon Wednesday at New College Institute, in a free lecture that is part of the L.I.F.E. series. RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or email rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
» Artspiration with Karen Despot: At 1:30 p.m. Thursday artist Karen Despot will lead studio time at Piedmont Arts. Acrylic and oil paints and colored pencils will be provided, and Despot will provide guidance. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Wall-hangings: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on painting a door- or wall-hanging with an autumn theme at 6-9 p.m. next Friday. The cost is $25, and registration is required. Call 276-957-5757.
» Blues, Brews & Stews: The country meal classic Brunswick stew comes to town next Friday at Piedmont Arts, starting at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger, and a cash bar will be available.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival: The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum’s yearly Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. It will feature regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale-tellers and more.
» Auditions: Tryouts for “Patriot Players Christmas Spectacular” are from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26, at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Those auditioning (ages 8 and older) should prepare 16-32 bars of their favorite Christmas song in their key. Performers can sing a cappella or bring an MP3 instrumental track for accompaniment. The show will be Dec. 5-8.
» Artspiration — Halloween Cat: Instructor Michele Minich will lead steps on how to paint a whimsical acrylic painting of a black cat at 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Piedmont Arts. People may bring snacks, and everyone should be dressed in clothes that could take paint, which may not wash out. The cost is $25/$20. Register at www.PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Chamber Music Recital: The Patrick Henry Community College Chamber Music Recital Series will present An Afternoon of Chamber Music at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre. The theme is “Familiar Friends.” Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for students.
» Art at the Park: Forest Park Country Club will host Art at the Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 2. It starts with the free “Art Festival” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by “Celebration of Art” at 6-10 p.m. at $50 per person. That will feature a happy hour at 6-7 p.m. (one drink per person free, cash bar afterward), followed by dinner at 7-8 p.m. and then a “‘70s Style Celebration of Art” at 8, including cash drawings.
» Painting with a Tech Twist: This project for students in seventh through 12th grade combines technology and art. It will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Piedmont Arts.
» Concert: Town Mountain and the Jon Stickley Trio have been scheduled to perform at Pop’s Farm on Nov. 2 (it had been set for the Rives Theatre, which since has burned). The bands are from Asheville, N.C. Town Mountain plays bluegrass and roots music and have toured with some of the genres’s greats, including Ralph Stanley, the Del McCoury Band and Greensky Bluegrass. The John Stickley Trio is known for genre-defying and cinematic instrumentation with deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate, and season passes will be accepted. Tent camping is $10 per vehicle, and RV/tow-behind campers are $25 per vehicle. Gates open at 4 p.m. for campers and at 7 for the rest. The show will start at 8 p.m., and season passes will be accepted.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Piedmont Arts. Another session will be on Dec. 5, following the same format. The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» Elliot Engel — The Wizardry of Oz: Elliot Engel returns to Piedmont Arts to reveal the life of L. Frank Baum and the reasons for the enduring fame of his “Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Engel’s talks are famous for their anecdotes, analyses and large doses of humor. An optional dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the talk is at 7. The discussion costs $20, and dinner and the lecture are $45.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art by pouring through a variety of “holey” items, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink: Strainer Things” class at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40. Register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Nov. 8 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Artspiration with Karen Despot: At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, artist Karen Despot will lead studio time at Piedmont Arts. Acrylic and oil paints and colored pencils will be provided, and Despot will give guidance. $35 each session.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
