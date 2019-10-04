» Oktoberfest: The 40th annual Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on uptown streets. Admission is free. More than 200 vendors will sell arts, crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, household accessories and more. Also featured will be numerous food vendors, kids’ activities and a beer garden and music from a disc jockey.
» Fall decoration: Vicki Wasoski will teach a class on making a fall pumpkin for decorating at 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $10/15, including supplies. To register, call 276-957-5757.
» The Rogues: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale Saturday will feature The Rogues. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Holiday cards: Karen Eggleston will lead a workshop on making holiday cards with special effects at 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. People can drop by at any time and make any of many options, including for Thanksgiving, Halloween, fall or Christmas. Each card takes 15 to 20 minutes to make and costs $5.
» “Faith and Ecology”: Author and farmer Bill Guerrant will give a presentation on faith and ecology, followed by conversation, during PUBlic Theology at 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing. The former lawyer and his wife, Cherie, operate White Flint Farm in Keeling.
» Second Thursday Science Talk: Jackson Means, a Ph.D. student studying entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, will be the presenter during the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Second Thursday Science Talk at 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
» Heritage Winds: The Heritage Winds of the U.S. Air Force will perform at 7 p.m. next Friday at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
» Music Night: Southern Gentlemen and Lucky City Bluegrass will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn next Friday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to use the funnel-drag approach, using a straw and blowtorch, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink” class at 6 p.m. next Friday at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. The cost is $40.
» Woolwine Octoberfest: The Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department will have an October Festival at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. It will include apple butter-making, fried apple pies, a bake sale, crafts, ham plates, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Entertainment will include: Friday Night Band at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Larry Sigmon & Friends at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Twin Creeks Stringbands (aka Draggers) at noon and 3 p.m.
» Grapevine wreaths: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on making grapevine wreaths at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Each student will need to bring a pair of gardening gloves and a flathead screwdriver and will choose a wreath that is 2 or 3 feet in diameter.
» Wine by the River: The fifth annual Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation will be at 3-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform during the event. Floyd native Wade tours the East Coast. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Cancellation: A book talk by David Joyce Oct. 15 at Bassett Historical Center has been cancelled.
» Mountain Highway: Mountain Highway will perform a full set of traditional bluegrass and dance music at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Apple Dumpling Festival: The 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart will be Oct. 19. It will feature crafts, inflatables and food, including, of course, hot apple dumplings. Music will be by Jason Harris and Friends at 10-11 a.m., Warren Bodle and Allen at noon-1:45 p.m. and Marcie Horne at 2-3. A 5K run/walk will be at 8-10 a.m.
» Dragon Festival: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host a Dragon Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19. It will feature the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Bus to Broadway: Piedmont Arts will host a bus trip to see “Aladdin” at the Durham Performing Arts center on Oct. 19, departing at 11 a.m. Contact Piedmont Arts for more information.
» Artspiration with Karen Despot: At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, artist Karen Despot will lead studio time at Piedmont Arts. Acrylic and oil paints and colored pencils will be provided, and Despot will give guidance. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Festival of Hope: Teamwork International Ministries’ Festival of Hope will be at 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» Wall-hangings: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on painting a door- or wall-hanging with an autumn theme at 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. The cost is $25, and registration is required; call 276-957-5757.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival: The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum’s yearly Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. It will feature regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale-tellers and more.
» Concert: Town Mountain and the Jon Stickley Trio had been scheduled to perform at the Rives Theatre on Nov. 2. In the aftermath of the fire at the Rives, new locations are being arranged for events scheduled for there, and a location for this concert should be announced soon. The bands are from Asheville, N.C. Town Mountain plays bluegrass and roots music and have toured with some of the genres’s greats, including Ralph Stanley, the Del McCoury Band and Greensky Bluegrass. The John Stickley Trio is known for genre-defying and cinematic instrumentation with deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The show will start at 8 p.m., and season passes will be accepted.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Piedmont Arts. Another session will be on Dec. 5, following the same format. The cost is $85, which includes supplies, for each session. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to create art by pouring through a variety of “holey” items, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink: Strainer Things” class at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. $40. Register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
