» Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Witcher Creek and Don Smith & The Foggy River Boys will be the featured performers tonight during Music Night at Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Forever Doo Wop: Forever Doo Wop, a band that plays music of the 1950s and 1960s, will perform at 7 tonight at the Black Box Theatre (a change from earlier plans of the Rives Theatre). Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 day of the show. The concert is presented in partnership with King’s Grant.
» Auditions: TheatreWorks Community Players will have auditions for the readers’ theater production of Paul Schutte’s “Pirates of the Chemotherapy” at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Black Box Theatre. The cast is all women and, if possible, survivors of breast cancer who do not mind being identified as such. This show will be a dramatic reading of a script – no memorization needed. Three rehearsals will be held before the show dates of Oct. 10-11.
» Moonshine Memories Old & New: The Franklin County Historical Society will host a moonshine program Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., at 4087 Snow Creek Road. The event will feature vintage vehicles, a replica Texaco Service Station, a steel drum band, moonshine-themed raffle basket, 50/50 drawing, a barbecue vendor (Buddy’s) and more. Admission is by donation.
» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair will be run Tuesday through Sept. 21 at Rotary Field in Stuart. Submit all agricultural and craft entries between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Monday is VIP Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday (when kids enter free), gates open weeknights at 5:30 p.m., and rides start at 6 p.m. Entertainment includes: Wednesday, Shelley Roberts, Debbie Bennett, Southern Prophets, Over the Hill and Joyful Noise; Thursday, Sue Nester, One Accord, Mike Hall, Phillip Adams and Tina & Herbert Conner; Friday, Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert on Friday; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: Friday, “muttin’ bustin’” for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Saturday’s fair opens at 3 p.m.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Bassett Jamboree on Sept. 20 will feature the bluegrass band Jus’ Cauz, who will start performing at 7 p.m. A jam band will open the event at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5. The jamboree will be held at the HJDB Event Center at 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett.
» Faery Festival: The fifth annual Virginia Faery Festival will be next Friday through Sept. 22, just outside Stuart. The event features a fairy-themed marketplace with artists from around the country, entertainment, children’s activities and camping. Basic admission is $10 adults, $5 big kids and free for little kids, and it’s held at Spirithaven Farm, the home of Front Porch Fest. Visit http://www.virginiafaeryfestival.com and the Bulletin’s Mark Your Calendar for more information.
» Craft & Collectible Fair: The Spencer-Penn Centre will host its annual Craft & Collectible Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21. Next door in the Ruritan building will be the 83rd annual Spencer Community Fair, featuring horse and wagon rides and entertainment; Brunswick stew, fried chicken and homemade desserts; and an auction at 6 p.m.
» Rose show: The Patrick Henry Rose Society’s annual Rose Show will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
» Fiber art: Local artist Karen Despot will teach how to make pretty and practical woven coasters for fall with simple cardboard-loom weaving. Part of New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. series, there is no cost to attend, but registration is required. RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
» Auditions: The Patrick Henry Patriot Players will have auditions for the Disney musical “Frozen Jr.” at 6-8 p.m. Sept, 25 and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at PHCC. Those auditioning (ages 5-18) should come prepared to sing. Children in K-2 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of “Let It Go;” children in grades 3-5 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of either “For the First Time in Forever” or “In Summer;” and the older kids will sing the first 16 to 32 bars (usually a verse and chorus) of any Disney song. Callbacks, which are by invitation only, will be at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
» Savory September: Piedmont Arts’ fundraising food-tasting event, Savory September, will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. It follows the Virginia Tourism Commission’s theme this year of “50 Years of LOVE,” honoring the commonwealth’s campaign, by being a 1969-themed party with classic Virginia foods and drinks. Dressing to the theme is encouraged but not required. Admission is $40.
» Blue Jeans & Bling: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum’s yearly fundraiser Blue Jeans & Bling will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the center, 1 E Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) cost $35.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating an oil painting of “Warm Day in the Hills,” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85/75, which includes supplies. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting www.piedmontarts.org.
» Art at Happy Hour: Piedmont Arts will host Art at Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. It will include a casual gallery walk-and-talk as well as refreshments courtesy of the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Oktoberfest: The 40th annual Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 on uptown streets. Admission is free. Vendors will sell arts, crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, household accessories and more. Also featured will be numerous food vendors, kids’ activities and a beer garden and music.
» The Rogues: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale on Oct. 5 will feature The Rogues. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Wine by the River: The fifth annual Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation will be at 3-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform. Floyd native Wade tours the East Coast. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $2 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Heritage Winds: The Heritage Winds of the US Air Force will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
» Music Night: Southern Gentlemen and Lucky City Bluegrass will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn Oct. 11 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
