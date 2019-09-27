» “A Tuna Christmas” auditions: TheatreWorks Community Players will hold auditions for “A Tuna Christmas,” the sequel to “Greater Tuna,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. Roles will be cast for men and women ages 17 and older in this show about a small-town radio station and its coverage of local Yuletide happenings. The show will run Nov. 14-24.
» ‘Frozen Jr.’ auditions: The Patrick Henry Patriot Players will have auditions for the Disney musical “Frozen Jr.” at 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at PHCC. Those auditioning (ages 5-18) should come prepared to sing. Children in K-2 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of “Let It Go;” children in grades 3-5 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of either “For the First Time in Forever” or “In Summer;” and the older kids will sing the first 16 to 32 bars (usually a verse and chorus) of any Disney song. Callbacks, which are by invitation only, will be at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
» Savory September: Piedmont Arts’ fundraising food-tasting event, Savory September, will be at 7 tonight. It follows the Virginia Tourism Commission’s theme this year of “50 Years of LOVE,” honoring the commonwealth’s campaign, by being a 1969-themed party with classic Virginia foods and drinks. Dressing to the theme is encouraged but not required. Admission is $40.
» Blue Jeans & Bling: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum’s yearly fundraiser Blue Jeans & Bling will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1 E. Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) cost $35.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating an oil painting of “Warm Day in the Hills,” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85/75, which includes supplies. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting www.piedmontarts.org.
» Art at Happy Hour: Piedmont Arts will host Art at Happy Hour at 5-7 p.m. Thursday. It will include a casual gallery walk-and-talk as well as refreshments, courtesy of the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Oktoberfest: The 40th annual Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 on uptown streets. Admission is free. More than 200 vendors will sell arts, crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, household accessories and more. Also featured will be numerous food vendors, kids’ activities and a beer garden and music from a disc jockey.
» Fall decoration: Vicki Wasoski will teach a class on making a fall pumpkin for decorating at 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $10/15, including supplies. To register, call 276-957-5757.
» Pumpkin craft: Vicki Wasoski will lead a workshop on sewing a cloth pumpkin for fall decorating at 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Admission is $15. Register by calling the center at 276-957-5757.
» The Rogues: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale on Oct. 5 will feature The Rogues. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» “Faith and Ecology”: Author and farmer Bill Guerrant will give a presentation on faith and ecology, followed by conversation, during PUBlic Theology at 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mountain Valley Brewing. The former lawyer and his wife, Cherie, operate White Flint Farm in Keeling.
» Second Thursday Science Talk: Jackson Means, a Ph.D. student studying entomology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, will be the presenter during the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Second Thursday Science Talk at 6-7 p.m. Oct. 10.
» Heritage Winds: The Heritage Winds of the U.S. Air Force will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
» Music Night: Southern Gentlemen and Lucky City Bluegrass will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Oct. 11 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Drizzle + Drink: Alisha Bennett will teach how to use the funnel-drag approach, using a straw and blowtorch, in art with this “Drizzle + Drink” class at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Piedmont Arts. Wearing a smock or old clothes is encouraged. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. The cost is $40.
» Woolwine Octoberfest: The Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department will have an October Festival at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. It will include apple butter-making, fried apple pies, a bake sale, crafts, ham plates, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Entertainment will include: Friday Night Band at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Larry Sigmon & Friends at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Twin Creeks Stringbands (aka Draggers) at noon and 3 p.m.
» Grapevine wreaths: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on making grapevine wreaths at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Each student will need to bring a pair of gardening gloves and a flathead screwdriver and will choose a wreath that is 2 or 3 feet in diameter.
» Wine by the River: The fifth annual Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation will be at 3-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform during the event. Floyd native Wade tours the East Coast. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $2 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Book talk: David Joyce, author of “Pioneers of Colonial Virginia: Being a Collection of Narratives of Influential and Less Well-Known Pioneers in Colonial Virginia and Their Impact on Society,” will talk about his book at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Bassett Historical Center.
» Mountain Highway: Mountain Highway will perform a full set of traditional bluegrass and dance music on Oct. 18, starting at 6 p.m., at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Apple Dumpling Festival: The 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart will be Oct. 19. It will feature crafts, inflatables and food, including, of course, hot apple dumplings. Music will be by Jason Harris and Friends at 10-11 a.m., Warren Bodle and Allen at noon-1:45 p.m. and Marcie Horne at 2-3. A 5K run/walk will be at 8-10 a.m.
» Dragon Festival: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host a Dragon Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19. It will feature the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Festival of Hope: Teamwork International Ministries’ Festival of Hope will be at 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» Bus to Broadway: Piedmont Arts will host a bus trip to see “Aladdin” at the Durham Performing Arts center on Oct. 19, departing at 11 a.m. Contact Piedmont Arts for more information.
» Artspiration with Karen Despot: At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, artist Karen Despot will lead studio time at Piedmont Arts. Acrylic and oil paints and colored pencils will be provided, and Despot will give guidance. Register at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
» Blues, Brews & Stews: Brunswick stew comes to town Oct. 25 with Blues, Brews & Stews at Piedmont Arts, starting at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger, and a cash bar will be available.
» Wall-hangings: The Spencer-Penn Centre will offer a workshop on painting a door- or wall-hanging with an autumn theme at 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. The cost is $25, and registration is required; call 276-957-5757.
» Blue Ridge Folklife Festival: The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum’s yearly Folklife Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. It will feature regional folk music, craftspeople, draft horse and dog handlers, car builders, tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshine tale-tellers and more.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
