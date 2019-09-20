» 67th Annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair: The fair continues tonight and Saturday. Entertainment tonight is Mary Jo & Charlie Leet with Ron & Tommy, Jason Harris and Friends and the Country Boys, as well as a flatfoot/clogging concert; and Saturday, bingo. In the amphitheater is: tonight, “muttin’ bustin’” for kids, then a rodeo at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, a kids Power Wheels Derby at 6 p.m., then Demolition Derby at 7. Gates open today at 5:30 p.m., and the rides start at 6. On Saturday the fair opens at 3 p.m.
» Bassett Jamboree: The Bassett Jamboree tonight will feature the bluegrass band Jus’ Cauz, who will start performing at 7 p.m. A jam band will open the event at 6. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5. The jamboree will be held at the HJDB Event Center at 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett.
» Faery Festival: The fifth annual Virginia Faery Festival will be this evening through Sunday, on Spirithaven Lane just outside Stuart. The event features a fairy-themed marketplace with artists from around the country, entertainment, children’s activities and camping. Basic admission is $10 for adults, $5 for big kids and free for little kids, and it’s at Spirithaven Farm, the home of Front Porch Fest. Visit http://www.virginiafaeryfestival.com.
» Craft & Collectible Fair: The Spencer-Penn Centre will host its annual Craft & Collectible Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Next door in the Ruritan building will be the 83rd annual Spencer Community Fair, featuring horse and wagon rides and entertainment; Brunswick stew, fried chicken and homemade desserts; and an auction at 6 p.m.
» Rose show: The Patrick Henry Rose Society will have “Arts and Roses,” its 43th rose show, affiliated with the American Rose Society and the Colonial District Rose Society, Saturday at Piedmont Arts. It opens to the public at 1 p.m., but rose society members and exhibitors may come beginning at 6:30 a.m. to get ready.
» Fiber art: Local artist Karen Despot will teach how to make pretty and practical woven coasters for fall with simple cardboard-loom weaving at noon Wednesday. Part of New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. series, there is no cost to attend, but registration is required. RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or go to rjones@newcollege institute.org.
» Auditions: The Patrick Henry Patriot Players will have auditions for the Disney musical “Frozen Jr.” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at PHCC. Those auditioning (ages 5-18) should come prepared to sing. Children in K-2 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of “Let It Go;” children in grades 3-5 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of either “For the First Time in Forever” or “In Summer;” and the older kids will sing the first 16 to 32 bars (usually a verse and chorus) of any Disney song. Callbacks, which are by invitation only, will be at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
» Savory September: Piedmont Arts’ fundraising food-tasting event, Savory September, will be at 7 p.m. next Friday. It follows the Virginia Tourism Commission’s theme this year of “50 Years of LOVE,” honoring the commonwealth’s campaign, by being a 1969-themed party with classic Virginia foods and drinks. Dressing to the theme is encouraged but not required. Admission is $40.
» Blue Jeans & Bling: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum’s yearly fundraiser Blue Jeans & Bling will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the center, 1 E. Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) cost $35.
» Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating an oil painting of “Warm Day in the Hills,” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85/75, which includes supplies. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting www.piedmontarts.org.
» Art at Happy Hour: Piedmont Arts will host Art at Happy Hour at 5-7 p.m. Oct. 3. It will include a casual gallery walk-and-talk as well as refreshments, courtesy of the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Oktoberfest: The 40th annual Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 on uptown streets. Admission is free. Vendors will sell arts, crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, household accessories and more. Also featured will be numerous food vendors, kids’ activities and a beer garden and music.
» Fall decoration: Vicki Wasoski will teach a class on making a fall pumpkin for decorating at 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $10/15, including supplies. To register, call 276-957-5757.
» The Rogues: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale on Oct. 5 will feature The Rogues. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Heritage Winds: The Heritage Winds of the U.S. Air Force will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
» Wine by the River: The fifth annual Wine by the River for the Matthew Wade Foundation will be at 3-7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Smith River Sports Complex. Morgan Wade and the Stepbrothers will perform during the event. Floyd native Wade tours the East Coast. Also featured will be wine tastings, food and artisan vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $2 at the gate. Visit www.winebyriver.com to purchase.
» Music Night: Southern Gentlemen and Lucky City Bluegrass will be the featured performers during Music Night at Spencer-Penn on Oct. 11 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hot dogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
» Woolwine Octoberfest: The Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department will have an October Festival at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. It will include apple butter making, fried apple pies, a bake sale, crafts, ham plates, hot dogs, desserts and drinks. Entertainment will include: Friday Night Band at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Larry Sigmon & Friends at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Twin Creeks Stringbands (aka Draggers) at noon and 3 p.m.
» Mountain Highway: Mountain Highway will perform a full set of traditional bluegrass and dance music on Friday, Oct. 18, starting at 6 p.m., at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Apple Dumpling Festival: The 18th annual Apple Dumpling Festival in Stuart will be on Oct. 19.
» Dragon Festival: The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host a Dragon Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19. It will feature the lore of dragons, the impact these creatures have had on societies across the globe and the science behind the growth and dissemination of the myth — also — a life-sized dragon sculpture, fire performances, blacksmith presentations, Medieval combat demonstrations, Viking stilt-walkers, science fiction and fantasy authors, music by Pirates of the Piedmont, a beer garden, Renaissance Faire marketplace, games, crafts, activities and food. Admission is $10 for people ages 3 and older, and free for museum members and babies.
» Festival of Hope: Teamwork International Ministries’ Festival of Hope will be at 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College. It will feature African dancing, singing, storytelling and fashion, with proceeds to benefit the City of Hope orphanage, school and medical center in Tanzania.
» Bus to Broadway: Piedmont Arts will host a bus trip to see “Aladdin” at the Durham Performing Arts center on Oct. 19, departing at 11 a.m. Contact Piedmont Arts for more information.
Publication in Mark Your Calendar is free for not-for-profit organizations. Send submissions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
