Brewster Walk: The fifth annual Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival & Concerts will take place at 1-7 p.m. Saturday in front of the Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville. The event features performances by Mountain Heart, C2 & The Brothers Reed and the Isaac Hadden Band. General admission tickets ($35) include sampling glass, 20 3-oz. samples of beer and the concerts. VIP tickets ($55) add admission to the lobby and bathrooms of the Rives Theatre and special tastings. Admission is limited to those 21 and older.
De-Ja-Vu in concert: The 100th Year Anniversary Concert Series in Fieldale Saturday will feature De-Ja-Vu. The concert will be at 6-10 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
Five Brothers Jazz: Modern jazz quintet Five Brothers will be in concert at 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reynolds Homestead. Tickets are $8 for ages 16 and older; free for younger. Five Brothers members are David Oakes on guitar, Tom Klingelhofer on bass, Nelson Edwards on drums, Ted Alt on saxophone and Kevin Lewis on trumpet.
‘Downton Abbey’ Tea & Trivia: The Martinsville Library will host a Tea & Trivia for fans of “Downton Abbey” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prizes will be awarded, and treats will be served. To sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
History talk: New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. lecture at noon Wednesday will be “Architecture Is My Delight,” about Thomas Jefferson.
Matthews Gallery Dedication: Piedmont Arts will dedicate the Lynwood Artists Gallery in honor of arts supporters John and Judy Matthews. A dedication ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; guests should RSVP attendance.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: Witcher Creek and Don Smith & The Foggy River Boys will be the featured performers next Friday during Music Night at Spencer-Penn Centre. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m. Concessions include hotdogs, barbecue, homemade chicken salad sandwiches, pinto beans and cornbread, homemade desserts, popcorn and chips.
Forever Doo Wop: Forever Doo Wop, a band that plays music of the 1950s and 1960s, will perform at 7 p.m. next Friday at the Rives Theatre. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 day of the show. The concert is presented in partnership with King’s Grant.
Moonshine Memories Old & New: The Franklin County Historical Society will host a moonshine program on Sept. 14, starting at 10 a.m., at 4087 Snow Creek Road, a private home with a basement and garage dedicated to moonshine memorabilia. The event will feature vintage vehicles, a replica Texaco Service Station, a steel drum band, moonshine-themed raffle basket, 50/50 drawing, a barbecue vendor (Buddy’s) and more. Admission is by donation.
Bassett Jamboree: The Bassett Jamboree on Sept. 20 will feature the bluegrass band Jus’ Cauz, who will start performing at 7 p.m. A jam band will open the event at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5. The jamboree will be held at the HJDB Event Center at 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett.
Savory September: Piedmont Arts’ fundraising food-tasting event, Savory September, will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. It follows the Virginia Tourism Commission’s theme this year of “50 Years of LOVE,” honoring the commonwealth’s campaign, by being a 1969-themed party with classic Virginia foods and drinks. Dressing to the theme is encouraged but not required. Admission is $40.
Blue Jeans & Bling: The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum’s yearly fundraiser Blue Jeans & Bling will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the center, 1 E Church St., Martinsville. The event features food, drinks and music, and tickets (from the Heritage Center or Visitor Center) cost $35.
Oil-painting class: Ed Gowen will direct students step by step in creating a particular oil painting, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $85/75, which includes supplies. Register by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting www.piedmontarts.org.
Oktoberfest: the 40th Annual Martinsville Uptown Oktoberfest will be Oct. 5, starting at 11 a.m. Admission will be free. Vendors are being accepted; for more information, email kimberly@mhcchamber.com.
The Rogues: The Mill Whistle concert series in Fieldale on Oct. 5 will feature The Rogues. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
