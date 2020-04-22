Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Free community meal is at 5:30-6:15 p.m. in a drive-through at Christ Episcopal Church's, Parish House parking lot, 311 East Church St.
» Community meal will be available at 5:30-6:15 p.m. via drive-through at Smith Memorial Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve your meal, call 276-647-8150 and if no one answers leave a message that includes name, phone number and number of people in your household.
SATURDAY
April 25
» Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have free biscuits and gravy at 8-10 a.m. (or while supplies last). You don't have to get out of your car; someone will bring your biscuits and gravy out to you. Sponsored by The Old Country Store and the fire department.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
TUESDAY
» SCORE will present a webinar for small business owners, "Marketing Advice to Combat an Economic Downturn." You will need a computer with sound, go to www.score.org
FRIDAY
May 1
» Stuart Farmer's Market will open for the season at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
» Karaoke night is at 6-8 p.m. at Irisburg Ruritan Hall, 123 Mitchell Road, Axton. Party and refreshments. Please RSVP to Laura Steere at Infinity Acres Ranch at 276-358-2378 by mid-April. Volunteers are needed.
» Deadline for Piedmont Arts Scholarship applications.
SATURDAY
May 2
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
FRIDAY
May 8
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 9
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
MONDAY
May 11
» Smith River Singers spring concert "Music Memories" will be at 7 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, featuring the Bassett High School's Band of Distinction, the 2019 state champions.
FRIDAY
May 15
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 16
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
WEDNESDAY
May 20
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
FRIDAY
May 22
» Substance use disorders: addressing prevention held at Radford University Bonnie Auditorium at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., live streaming to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, New College Institute in Martinsville and Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston. Register online at www.radford.edu/sud-conference by May 14. For more information, contact Shawn Shumaker at kshumaker7@radford.edu or 540-831-7185. Cost is $40 with optional box lunch available for $15. Six CEU social work and nursing credits available.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 23
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
» Stuart Farmer's Market will is open at 8 a.m.-noon. The week's vendors and available produce available will be published on the market's Facebook page. Customers will need to call the vendors and place their orders or order through their websites. On Fridays during the normal hours of 8 a.m. to noon those vendors will be on hand to deliver. Customers will need to remain in vehicles for pickup and to bring exact cash for each order. For further information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Marker Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
May 30
» Gun safety class will be at Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, at cost of $20 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Safety class with certificate for applying for a concealed permit. For information, contact William Martin at hwm@kimbanet.com or 276-957-3151.
» Martinsville Farmer’s Market is open through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Because of the pandemic, vendors are posting photos of their wares at martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. A customer must place an order with the vendor and arrange a pickup time. The customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer’s market and remain in the vehicle for the order to be delivered.
FRIDAY
June 12
» Cheeseburger in Paradise Party is at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden with cost of $20 general admission; $10 under 12; cash bar. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
June 16
» Summer Art Camp (grades K-2) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
WEDNESDAY
June 17
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
TUESDAY
June 23
» Summer Art Camp (grades 3-5) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 26 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.