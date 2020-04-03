Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Deadline for nominations for 2020 Clyde Hooker Award are due at Piedmont Arts. Complete the online nomination form at PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
» Gun safety class has been postponed until May 30.
WEDNESDAY
» Community meal at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville, will be a drive-through with pick-up at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Call the church at 276-647-8150 to reserve meals. Leave a message on the answering machine if no one answers and include your name, phone number and how many are in your household.
FRIDAY
April 10
» Good Friday is celebrated.
SUNDAY
April 12
» Easter Sunday is celebrated.
TUESDAY
April 14
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
April 16
» Martinsville City School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. https://go.boarddocs.com/va/martinsville/Board.nsf/Public The meeting agenda and packet information has been posted the the Martinsville City Schools BoardDocs site.
THURSDAY
April 23
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon day prior to class beginning.
» Virginia Opera: The Pirates of Penzance with reception at 6:30 p.m.; performance at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for general admission; $10 student (k-12). Tickets at PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
April 25
» Recycled Art + Chalk Fest Family Day is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely Lester Art Garden. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY
April 28
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
FRIDAY
May 1
» Karaoke night is at 6-8 p.m. at Irisburg Ruritan Hall, 123 Mitchell Road, Axton. Party and refreshments. Please RSVP to Laura Steere at Infinity Acres Ranch at 276-358-2378 by mid-April. Volunteers are needed.
» Deadline for Piedmont Arts Scholarship applications.
SATURDAY
May 2
» Call to artists who would like to enter "Expressions 2020" to drop off their work at Piedmont Arts between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
May 7
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies are provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration is required and closes at noon the day before the class begins.
MONDAY
May 11
» Smith River Singers spring concert "Music Memories" will be at 7 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, featuring the Bassett High School's Band of Distinction, the 2019 state champions.
TUESDAY
May 12
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
May 14
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before to class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
May 15
» Opening reception for "Expressions 2020" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
May 16
» Aspiration: Hope + Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. SOVAH Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free arts classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. All supplies provided. Due to limited space pre-registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
» "Expressions 2020" opens through July 24 July 24 at Piedmont Arts with more than 140 regional artists.
MONDAY
May 19
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
WEDNESDAY
May 20
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
THURSDAY
May 21
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members and $10 for nonmembers. Bring your own mat, as a limited number of mats are available. Nonmembers pay at the door.
FRIDAY
May 22
» Substance use disorders: addressing prevention held at Radford University Bonnie Auditorium at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., live streaming to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, New College Institute in Martinsville and Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston. Register online at www.radford.edu/sud-conference by May 14. For more information, contact Shawn Shumaker at kshumaker7@radford.edu or 540-831-7185. Cost is $40 with optional box lunch available for $15. Six CEU social work and nursing credits available.
SATURDAY
May 23
» Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts at cost of $25 for members; $30 for non-members. Supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required, closes at noon day prior to class beginning.
SUNDAY
May 24
TUESDAY
May 26
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to non-members, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
May 28
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before to class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
SATURDAY
May 30
» Gun safety class will be at Horsepasture District Volunteer Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, at cost of $20 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Safety class with certificate for applying for a concealed permit. For information, contact William Martin at hwm@kimbanet.com or 276-957-3151.
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day before class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
June 12
» Cheeseburger in Paradise Party is at 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden with cost of $20 general admission; $10 under 12; cash bar. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
June 16
» Summer Art Camp (grades K-2) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 19 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
WEDNESDAY
June 17
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
TUESDAY
June 23
» Summer Art Camp (grades 3-5) is 9:30 a.m.-noon daily through June 26 at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $65 for members, $75 nonmembers. To register call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
