Weather Alert

...A LINE OF HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT EASTERN SURRY...STOKES...NORTHWESTERN ROCKINGHAM...YADKIN... SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL...WESTERN HENRY...PATRICK AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... AT 1204 AM EDT, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM MABRY MILL TO NEAR HARMONY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH, AND TORRENTIAL RAINFALL, IS OCCURRING WITH THIS LINE, WITH RAINFALL RATES UP TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH WITHIN 30 MINUTES. THIS WILL CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, WHICH WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MOUNT AIRY... FLAT ROCK... YADKINVILLE... PILOT MOUNTAIN... WALNUT COVE... STUART... AND BOONVILLE.