Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority of Henry County will meet jointly at 11 a.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration building.
» Artspiration: Studio 107 Workshop sessions - Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill is at 2-5 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
» Morning Glories, a community fellowship group of Bassett Church of the Brethren, meets at 9:30-11 a.m. in the church's fellowship hall. J.T. Clark, Western Virginia EMS counselor and his wife, will be speaking. Bring finger foods to share. Drinks will be provided.
» Block Party for students is at 5-7 p.m. at Ridgeway Family Health, sponsored by Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness. Each well-child check or school physical scheduled will receive a backpack with supplies on the date of the appointment.
» Author A.D. Hopkins will speak about his new novel, "The Boys Who Woke Up Early," at the Reynolds Homestead's 1-hour, lunch-learning program. Bring a bagged lunch. Drinks are provided.
» Social media will be the topic for the L.I.F.E. (Learning Is ForEver) series at New College Institute. The class will give the basics of some of the most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat. Two other programs later in the month will give an in-depth look at specific social media strategies and the topics of Facebook, photo sharing and storage. To attend, RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
» Drawing lessons (private and group) are offered Wednesdays at Studio 107 at 10-11:15 a.m., 12:30-1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:45 p.m. The cost is $30 per session, with maximum group size of three. Students choose their subjects. To register, email Rosalynnarnold@gmail.com or call 919-521-0898.
» Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill: From 2-5 p.m. Charles Hill will teach basic painting techniques, brush use, color and composition development as students paint seascapes at Piedmont Arts. All supplies will be provided. Folks may bring snacks and drinks.The cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Register by calling 276-632-3221.
THURSDAY
» Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers at Martinsville City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
» Top-Shelf STEAM activity is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» Throwback Movies will present "Sweet Charity" at 7 p.m. at the Rives Theatre in Martinsville. Admission is $5.
» Mount Olivet Ruritan Club will have its monthly meeting at the club, 400 Ward Road, Martinsville, at 6 p.m.
» Horsepasture Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Winners of the 4-H club scholarships to 4-H Camp this summer at Smith Mountain Lake will share their experiences.
FRIDAY
» Paint Night is at 6-8 p.m. at Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. To register, contact Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
» Patrick Henry Boy Scouts Trade-o-Ree is at 5-11 p.m. at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn will feature the Shelton Brothers and Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m.
» A painting party of sunflower art is at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett will feature painting a sunflower quilt block on a 12-by-12-inch canvas.
SATURDAY
» Comic book workshop is at 2-6 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead for artists and writers. Sammie "the Comic Book Man" has put together a program for ages 8 to 18 to help potential comic-book artists develop their skills. Space is limited to 20 participants, and parents should contact Lisa Martin at 276-694-7181, ext. 22, or martinim@yt.edu to register.
» Reunion of the George Washington Carver Trojans Class of 1985 is at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. at the Dutch Inn. Cost of the meal is $25 (dinner and dessert)
» Simple Gifts of the Blue Ridge will perform at 7 p.m. for American Music at the Park at Shelter 2 in Fairy Stone State Park. The American Music Series of Reynolds Homestead presents concerts during the summer months. The park has a $5 per-car parking fee, but the concerts at Shelter 2 are free.
» Smith River Fest is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex, featuring outdoor activities and events plus vendors.
» Remedy will be featured at the Mil Whistle concert series in Fieldale, beginning at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshal Way. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Fieldale Recreation Center and Pools.
» Pickers & Fiddlers Songfest at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, is at 10 a.m., fearing bluegrass and mountain music. The event is free, as are the coffee and doughnuts.
» Spirit Art Class: Spirit Art begins with a deep meditation, followed by watercolor painting – blindfolded. Once the painting is complete, Reiki Master Teacher Melissa Mullen will help interpret the message and the meaning behind it. The class will be held at 9 a.m. at Honey B Reiki, 808 York St., Martinsville. The $25 cost must be paid at registration.
» Jerry Garcia Cover Band: The Jerry Garcia Cover Band will perform at Pop’s Farm in Axton, site of Rooster Walk. Gates will open to campers at 4 p.m. and non-campers at 7 p.m. The opening band will start at 8, and the Jerry Garcia Cover Band will start around 9. A food truck will sell dinner and drinks. People should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concert admission is $12 in advance, $17 at the gate. Tent camping costs $10 per vehicle, and the cost for RVs and tow-behind campers is $25.
» Fundraising breakfast will be at 6-10 a.m. at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road. The all-you-can-eat menu includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee for $6.
» Bike ride and fish fry to benefit Mount Nebo Holiness Church will begin with registration at 9 a.m. Saturday at Stuart Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. The ride for motorcycles, cars and trucks leaves at 10. Entry fee is $20, and prizes will be awarded. A fish fry at 9 a.m. includes fish ($8) or hotdogs ($6) and two side dishes, not including drinks. Vendor tables are available for $20. For information call Angie Penn at 276-732-6014.
SUNDAY
» Free community meal will be at 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
» Carver Road Ruritan Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 130 Linda Drive in the Carver community. Anyone interested in joining the club is invited.
TUESDAY
» Red Cross Blood Drive is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field, Stuart.
» Patrick Henry Community College's workforce programs will have an open house at 5:30 p.m. in the Frith Exhibit Hall on the PHCC campus. Discussions will include upcoming licensing programs, training and financial aid. RSVP at 276-656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net.
» Artspiration Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Offering self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members; $5 to non members.
LOOKING AHEAD
THURSDAY
Aug. 15
» Pub Trivia Night at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Brewing hosted by the Martinsville Library. For information, call 403-5430.
» "August: Osage County" by TheaterWorks Community Players is at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Aug. 23-24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Black Box Theatre in Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Aug. 16
» "August: Osage County" by TheaterWorks Community Players is at 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Aug. 23-24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Black Box Theatre in Martinsville.
» TGIF: The Pizzaz Band will perform for TGIF at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the farmer’s market area in Martinsville. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older; free for younger. Hugo’s and Bahama Sno Cones will sell food. A bounce house will be set up for children. Infinity Acres will display some of its animals.
» Friday Night Jamboree: The Friday Night Jamboree at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett on Aug. 16 will feature Mark Templeton and Karen Web. A jam session will start at 6 p.m., and the band will perform at 7. Concessions will be available, and dancers are welcome. Admission is $5.
» Virginia Peach Festival will be at 5-10 p.m. at Dehart Park, 212 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart. For more information, contact Patrick County Chamber of Commerce at 276-694-6012 or www.patrickchamber.com
SATURDAY
Aug. 17
» Martinsville City School Board will have a special meeting at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Room 107 at the New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville.
» Patrick County Music Association will feature First Billy Hawks Fiddle Fest at 4:30 p.m., with music starting at 5:30, in the Rotary Buildlng, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Bring chairs. Food will be available.
» "August: Osage County" by TheaterWorks Community Players is at 7 p.m. today and Aug. 23-24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Black Box Theatre in Martinsville.
» Encaustic Art Family Day at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Inspired by the museum's current exhibit, FLASHPOINTS, kids can create an encaustic (hot wax) painting with special guest instructors. Complimentary snacks provided. All ages welcome.
» Folk Fair: Meadows of Dan will hold its annual Folk Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
» Foddrells in concert: The Foddrells, famous for the Piedmont Blues style of music their family originated, will perform in a free concert at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Aug. 18
» '60s Sock Hop: VisitMartinsville and the Spencer-Penn Centre are participating in the “Celebrate 50 Years of Love in Virginia” campaign with a 1960s-themed dance at the center at 2 p.m. Admission is $4 and includes Dippers ice cream on a sundae bar.
MONDAY
Aug. 19
» Smith River Singers: Fall rehearsals for the Smith River Singers begin Aug. 19, and rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. each Monday, at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. The community choral ensemble, under the direction of Pam Randall, is open to any interested singer.
TUESDAY
Aug. 20
»Artspiration Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Offering self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members; $5 to non members.
WEDNESDAY
» John ‘Papa’ Gros Band: The John ‘Papa’ Gros Band will perform Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Rives Theatre. The New Orleans musician’s style encompasses New Orleans funk, rock & roll, jazz, blues, Americana, and pop-rock. The music will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 day of the show.
THURSDAY
Aug. 22
» Virginia Museum of Fine Arts speaker will talk about photographs by Sally Manns at Piedmont Arts. There will be a a reception with standard free hors d’oeurves at 5:30 p.m., followed by the talk at 6.
FRIDAY
Aug. 23
» "August: Osage County" by TheaterWorks Community Players is at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Box Theatre in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 24
» "August: Osage County" by TheaterWorks Community Players is at 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Box Theatre in Martinsville.
» Bikers for Babies, Martinsville-Henry County, benefiting the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC, will be in the Broad Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville. Registration is 10 a.m.-noon for bikers, hot rods and other enthusiasts. Entry fees are $10 for drivers/riders and $5 for each passenger. Lunch is included. Door prizes and a 50/50 pot split are included.
SUNDAY
Aug. 25
» "August: Osage County" by TheaterWorks Community Players is at 2 p.m. today in the Black Box Theatre in Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 27
» Artspiration Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts, offering self-guided art studio time for seniors. The program is free to members and $5 to non-0 members.
THURSDAY
Aug. 29
» Artspiration will feature a Mandala Workshop with Holly Burton at 6 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 members and $35 for non-members.
SUNDAY
» Organ recital with Aaron Garber of Moneta will be at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 31
» Summer Sunset Series in Ridgeway is at 7-9 p.m. in Ridgeway Town Park, with Slick Jr. & the Reactors entertaining.
THURSDAY
Sept. 5
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. "Sunflowers" at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided.
FRIDAY
Sept. 6
» Opening reception and awards ceremony of the JEB Stuart Art Show at 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead. Entry forms and show rules may be picked up at the Reynolds Homestead, the Creative Arts Center and the Patrick County Library. They are also available online at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. For more information, call 276-694-7181. Exhibition will run Sept. 6-Oct. 25.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 7
»Brewster Walk Craft Beer Festival & Concerts, in front of the Rives Theatre in uptown Martinsville, will feature dozens of craft beers, ciders, wines, food and more. Mountain Heart, C2 & The Brothers Reed and the Isaac Hadden Band will perform. Gates open at 1 p.m., the music will end at 6:45, and the beer festival will conclude at 7. Tickets are $30, including beer sampling gas and admission to the event and the concerts. Designated driver tickets are $20 and include entry to the event and the concerts. Advance VIP tickets for $55 are available in advance that provides access to the Rives Theatre for special tastings, live college football on the movie screen, wine and amenities. The event is open to patrons age 21 and older.
SUNDAY
Sept. 8
»Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Sept. 12
»Matthews Gallery Dedication at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. In memory of Judy and John Matthews, Piedmont Arts will dedicate the Lynwood Artists Gallery in their honor. Please RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org
FRIDAY
Sept. 20
Music Jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett, with Jus Cauz.
SATURDAY
Sept. 21
» Bluegrass by the River Festival will take place at the new outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company at 209 Trade St. in Danville — the birthplace of bluegrass legend Tony Rice. The festival will showcase live, professional bluegrass music. The lineup will include Jeanette and Johnny Williams, the Jay Shelton Band, Bandwagon and Franklin Station. Proceeds will go to the local sheriff's office's chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. To purchase tickets go to www.bluegrassbytheriver.com, or Vintages by the Dan, Karen’s Hallmark Shop, 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company.
» Divas Conference "Fight To Win Tour" at 4-9 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Semi-formal, red carpet, banquet style serving. Regular tickets cost is $35; VID tickets are $45 and can be purchased at Eventbrite bit.ly/divasconferenceva Panel discussions with speakers.
SUNDAY
Sept. 22
Organ recital at 4 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church with series coordinator Robert Chapman and friends for series finale.
FRIDAY
Sept. 27
Savory September: 50 Years of Love at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. General admission is $40. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org. Celebrate the foods that Virginia made famous. Ticket includes admission, food and bar.
Oct. 3
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. "Sunflowers" at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided.
SUNDAY
Oct. 13
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Oct. 18
Music Jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett, with Mountain Highway.
Nov. 7
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. "Sunflowers" at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided.
SUNDAY
Nov. 10
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Nov. 15
Music Jamboree beginning 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett, with Wound Tight.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
Craft Show at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by Bedford Women's Club at Liberty Middle School, Bedford, off U.S. Highway 122, Big Island Highway. For information, call Carolyn Fellers at (434) 941-4962 or Susan Arthur at (540) 586-0420 or email at gfwebedfordwomansclub@gmail.com or write to them at P.O. Box 1, Bedford, 24523.
Dec. 5
» Painting with Ed Gowen at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. "Sunflowers" at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 for non members. All supplies provided.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
Free Community Meal will be hosted by Love and Hope Ministries, 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
Music Jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett, with Mark Templeton Band & Christmas Concert.
REPEATING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Open Computer Labs at Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre for children ages 2-5.
» Rook games: 8:30 a.m., HJDB Events Center, Bassett. Breakfast available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a donation free; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a donation free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church, Riverside Drive.
HJDB Event Center, will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling homemade baked goods, hand crocheted items, jewelry, and flea market items.
TUESDAY
» Second Tuesday of each month Yoga for Hospice Fundraiser hosted by Carilion Clinic Hospice of Franklin County will be held the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the Medical Office Building adjacent to Carilion Franklin Memorial. All funds raised by these classes are used to help Franklin County Hospice patients who have life-limiting illnesses receive patient care visits, medications, transportation, and medical supplies to keep them comfortable. The cost is $15 per class; cash or check. For more information, contact Tina Williams at 540-529-3931.
» Tops .Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. meeting at 6:15 p.m. For information, call (276) 340-6461 or (276) 957-3404.
» Martial Arts with Sifu Kristian Gordon at Spencer-Penn from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost for month is $40 for Centre members and $65 for non-members. To sign up, call (276) 957-5757.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
WEDNESDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner's Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Rook games: 8:30 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Breakfast available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. $5; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $6. , will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling homemade baked goods, hand crocheted items, jewelry, and flea market items.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m. Free
» Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m. Free
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church, 160 Church St., Ridgeway; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, free, M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women's Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel
Martial Arts with Sifu Kristian Gordon at Spencer-Penn from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost for month is $40 for Centre members and $65 for non-members. To sign up, call (276) 957-5757
FRIDAY
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.; will have vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling homemade baked goods, hand crocheted items, jewelry, and flea market items.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville .
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital); 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Bingo begins at the 5 p.m. at the HJDB Center.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
TODAY
» Medicaid expansion Q&A for application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare will be at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 T. B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The General Joseph Martin DAR Chapter will meet at 11:30 a.m. in Hugo’s restaurant. The program will be presented by Jo Grayson.
» Patrick Henry DAR Chapter will meet at 11:45 a.m. at King's Grant.
» United Way's free income tax return preparation and filing is open through Monday. Walk-in service is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9-1 on Saturdays. The VITA program for free will prepare and e-file the federal and most states' income tax returns for families with total income of $55,000 or less. VITA is located at 283 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville (the former Texas Steakhouse location). To schedule an appointment, call 276-403-5976.
» Library Lotto at Martinsville Library will be today through Saturday. If you select a library book or other items that is marked as a winner, you will win a prize. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
THURSDAY
» The Horsepasture Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m., with special guests the winners of four college scholarships and their parents.
» Medicaid expansion Q&A for application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare will be at 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» The Martinsville Library will be holding at “Top Shelf STEAM” activity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Tourism will hold the Patrick County Showcase in the Memorial Building at Rotary Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Businesses interested in participating should call 276-694-6012 for cost and information. Cost for admission is $2 per person or two canned goods to benefit the Patrick County Food Bank.
FRIDAY
» The Martinsville Senior Center Lunch Club will meet at noon at Quality Inn/Dutch Inn, 2360 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. Please call 276-403-5260 by noon on Thursday if you plan to attend.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn Centre will begin at 5 p.m. Open MIC is at 5:30, and at 6:20 The Over The Hill Gang will be on stage. At 7:40 p.m., Skyline Drive will perform. Concessions will be available. A $5 donation is requested for admission. Call the Centre for more information at 276-957-5757.
SATURDAY
» Pickers & Fiddlers Songfest will be at 10 a.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will host the 10 a.m. If you play an instrument, bring it with you and join in for bluegrass and mountain music. Free coffee and doughnuts.
» Oak Level Ruritan Club will have Mark Templeton & Karen Webb and Friends at 7 p.m. on April 13. From Rocky Mount, take 220 South, right on Oak Level Road, Past WZBB Radio, Take Rt. 220 North, take left on Oak Level Road, see signs. Cost of admission is $6. Concessions will be available: hot dogs, pinto beans, corn bread, desserts and drinks, open at 6 p.m. with show at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward Club community projects.
» Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will hold their monthly fundraising breakfast on Saturday, April 13 from 6 to 10 a.m. The breakfast is all you can eat and includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes made to order (buckwheat or regular), juice and coffee at cost of $6.
» A community yard sale will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 A.L. Philpott Highway. Spaces will be available both indoors and outdoors. Outdoor spaces may be rented for $5; call 276-957-2902 for information.
» The Ladies Auxiliary of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department will hold Vera Bradley bingo at 7 p.m. at the fire station on Joseph Martin Highway. Doors will open at 6. The cost is $25 for 22 games of bingo. Concessions will also be available as well as door prizes and 50/50 tickets.
» 8th annual Pig Cookin’ Contest at Spencer-Penn Centre. Cookers will cook all night for fresh BBQ. There will be Pig Patty Raffle, Carnival: Children’s activities on ballfield ($2 admission), antique cars cruise-in, craft and vendor booths, photography exhibit, silent auction, pig bike ride, music and more. The cruse-in is 11 a.m-4 p.m. First 30 cars get in. Call 276-957-5757.
» Community Empowerment Session will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the A&R Community Center, 1133 Locust Drive, Cascade. There will be break-out groups on depression and grief, bullying and peer pressure, domestic violence and abuse and adjusting to life events as well as a speaker from the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event is free, and lunch will be served.
» Artspiration Kids, a family-friendly art class is at 10:30 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost for adults is $25 for members and $30 for non-members., Under 16: $15 member, $20 non-member. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
» Pig Bike Ride at Spencer Ruritan Building, with sign in at 8:15-8:45 a.m. for three road routes of 16, 32 or 50 miles. Ride starts at 9. Pre-registration guarantees at T-shirt. Registration is $25.
SUNDAY
» American Music Series at The Reynolds Homestead Family Traditions will feature The Hutchens and The Comptons at 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $8, and 15-and-younger are admitted free. For information, call 276-694-7181.
» Free community meal will served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. by Love and Hope Ministries at 1846 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
MONDAY
» Medicaid expansion Q&A for application assistance for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville . For more information, call 276-732-0509.
» Winston-Salem State University Alumni Association's Martinsville-Henry County Chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. at Hugo's Restaurant. The special guest will be LaTanya Afolayan, vice chancellor for university advancement and executive director of the WSSU Foundation.
» Pittsylvania Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the restored train station in Chatham. Fred Motley, noted storyteller, will present the program, which is open to the public.
» Spring College for Older Adults at The Reynolds Homestead will offer classes for those aged 50 and older in fitness, arts and crafts and visits to historic sites. A new course catalog is available by calling 276-694-7181 or downloading forms at ww.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will its their monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martnisville. The executive board will meet at 6:30 p.m.
TODAY
» Henry County Parks & Recreation Senior Breakfast Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Fieldale Café, 63 Marshall Way. All seniors age 50 and older are welcome. For more information, call 276-634-4644.
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have two meetings. The first is a regular meeting at 3 p.m. A public hearing on roads projects will be at 6 p.m. Both are at the county administration building.
» Community Volunteer Fair at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville, is at 3-5 p.m. Visit with non-profit agencies to talk about volunteering.
» Medicaid Expansion Q&A for application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old, not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, will be at 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at HCM Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. Call 276 732-0509 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
» Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Friends Club is hosting a “Spring Dinner Party” on May 16, but reservations are being taken now. The dinner party will be at the club’s new location, the Parish House beside Christ Episcopal Church, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dress is casual, and cost is $75 per person. RSVP to 276-656-1171 or cflannagan-terrell@bgcbr.org.
» Community meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, Collinsville.
» Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon will be at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College, with keynote speaker Pam Richardson-Greenfield, assistant professor of marketing at Radford University. Cost is $99. Registration deadline has passed. For more information, call 276-656-0260.
» Medicaid Expansion Q&A for application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T B Stanley Highway, Bassett. Call 276 732-0509 for more information.
THURSDAY
» Business After Hours & Chamber Night with the Patriot Players will be rolled into one event, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College, Walker Hall, 645 Patriot Drive, Martinsville. To reserve your space, email Sharon@mhcchamber.com or call 276-632-6401. Both events are free to chamber members.
» The AARP Luncheon Group 317 will be at 12:45 p.m. at Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville, with a speaker discussing activities at the library. For more information, call 276-650-8533.
» Kiwanis Club Pancake Day is 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Broad Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville. Advance tickets are $5 and are available from Kiwanis members and at Martinsville Family Dentistry, Garland & Garland CPAs and the MHC Visitors Center. Tickets at the event are $7. Meals will have two sausages, a drink and all the pancakes you care to eat. Proceeds are used for projects that benefit children and teenagers in the community.
» Piedmont Arts Guild, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, presents a program by Terry Mitchell, woodturner, at 12:45 p.m.
» A free community meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren on Figsboro Road.
» Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and Friday at West Piedmont Development Center, 22 East Church St., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-403-4093 or 276-734-1361 or email outreach@ssrcenter.org or dferguson@piedmontcsb.org.
» Medicaid Expansion Q&A assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 3-5 p.m. at Ridgeway Family Health, 4920 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
» Artspiration: Proud Peacock adult art class is 6-8:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
FRIDAY
» The Hospital Auxiliary has a fundraiser planned for Friday: Collective Goods items will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria. If you don’t recognize the name, you may recognize it as the former “Books Are Fun” – the flyer announcing the sale also announces the company’s name change.
» Lights, Glamour, Auction, a Golden Age of Hollywood-themed fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, is at 7 p.m. at Stoneleigh Estate. Cost is $75 per person or $700 for a reserved table of eight. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
» Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at West Piedmont Development Center, 22 East Church St., Martinsville. For more information, call 276-403-4093 or 276-734-1361 or email outreach@ssrcenter.org or dferguson@piedmontcsb.org.
SATURDAY
» Deeper Shade of Blue , whose album reached No. 1 on the bluegrass gospel charts, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 is famous for its delicious fried fish, and the group will have another fish fry: from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fish dinners will cost $8. They come with your choice of two of the three available side dishes: baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Fish sandwiches will cost $5, and soft drinks and homemade desserts will cost $1 each.
» Country buffet breakfast will be at 6-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Cost is $7 for bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee.
» Ferrum College Collegiates and Concert Choir will present “Tell the Dark to Run” at 7 p.m. in Sale Theatre in Schoolfield Hall on the Ferrum College campus, 305 State Route 602, Ferrum. Admission is free.
» Moonshine Heritage Car Show will be held at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ferrum College. To register a car for the show, complete a form https://ferrumcollege.wufoo.com/forms/m17zr5tuld37th6/. For more information, call the Blue Ridge Institute at 540-365-4416 or email bri@ferrum.edu.
» Spring Eggstravagana will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bassett Library. There will be crafts and other activities. Lunch will be provided, but space is limited so call 276-629-2426 to register.
» Grapevine wreath-making class will be at 10 a.m. at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students will need their own pair of gardening gloves and a flathead screwdriver. Size choices are 2 feet and 3 feet circumference. Cost is $10 per member and $15 for non members. Payments and size choice are due at registration. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.