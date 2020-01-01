Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its organizational meeting at 5 p.m. in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration building.
» Henry County School Board will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m., followed by a closed session, in the third-floor board room of the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.
» Winter Break Science Camp is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville for children ages 6-11. The registration deadline has passed, but for more information, call 276-634-4185.
» The Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.
FRIDAY
» Music and Randy Farmer will perform at 10 a.m.-noon in the cafeteria of the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Admission is a $2 donation, and members admitted free. Breakfast for $5 is served at 8:30-11 a.m. Lunch for $6 is at noon-1 p.m. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» Drizzle, Drink: Strainer Things is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Winter Break Science Camp is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville for children ages 6-11. The registration deadline has passed, but for more information, call 276-634-4185.
SATURDAY
» Deadline to register for Miss Shining Light, presented by the Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Twenty percent of the tickets sales benefit the MHC Warming Center, and gloves and socks will be accepted at the door. Contestants are also collecting gloves and socks as their community service component of the competition. Persons ages 0-20 may register by emailing marymac.keith@gmail.com. The pageant begins is at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25.
» Big country buffet breakfast will be at 6-10 a.m. at Spencer Ruritan Building at cost of $7; children $3. Menu includes country ham, sausage, bacon, hog jowl, eggs, gravy, rib-eye and sausage gravy, homemade biscuits, grits, apples, juice and coffee.
TUESDAY
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 non-members. All supplies are provided. Registration closes at noon the day before class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Family concert is at 5:30 p.m. with Jean Feldman at Marshall Fine Arts Center.
» Bus trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art at cost of $70 per person. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m., arrive in North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» “Piano Bar Sing-Along” is at 7 p.m. with Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
» January Painting with Grace, with Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms, is at 6-8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. The subject is a covered bridge.
SATURDAY
Jan. 11
» Painting class is at 6-9 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Registration and prepayment are required. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
