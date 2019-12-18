Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Free Community Meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. in the undercroft of Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St.
» Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at noon at the Martinsville Library.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 free or low cost health care, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
» Martinsville Library will have Book Bingo at 2:30 p.m.
» Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts includes a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum’s exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks are provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 free or low cost health care, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
» Live Music with One Day at a Time at the HJDB Event Center cafeteria is from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free to members; $2 for non-members. Breakfast for $5 is served at 8:30-11 a.m; lunch for $6 at noon-1 p.m.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is ends today at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m., is at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
SATURDAY
» Community breakfast is at 8-9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
» Martinsville Library will show a family friendly movie at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
SUNDAY
» “The Christmas Experience” will be staged at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
MONDAY
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health care and FAMIS, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
» Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Communion at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
» Candlelight communion service is at 5 p.m. at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
» All public agencies will be closed.
Dec. 26
» Winter Break Science Camp is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2-3 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, but deadline for registration is today. The camp is open to children ages 6-11. The cost is $30 per day per camper, with special rates for museum members. To register, contact the museum at discover@ymnh.virginia.gov or 276-634-4185.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
Dec. 27
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.