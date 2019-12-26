Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» "Kids Craft Day" at Mountain Valley Artisan Barn in Axton provides crafts and projects, with drop-off between 7:30 and 8 a.m. and pickup at 5:45 p.m. The cost is $30 and includes two meals and a snack. For more information or to register, call or text 286-220-6591.
» "Small Bite Potluck" at 5 p.m. at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton invites participants to bring an appetizer and share with each other.
» Winter Break Science Camp registration deadline is today. The camp for children ages 6-11 is at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2-3 at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. The cost is $30 per day per camper, with special rates for museum members. To register, contact the museum at discover@ymnh.virginia.gov or 276-634-4185.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
» Live music at HJDB Event Center, with Kitchen Pickers, is at 10 a.m.-noon. Breakfast is at 8:30-11 a.m. and costs $5; lunch ($6) is noon-1 p.m.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
SATURDAY
» Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast is at 6-10 a.m. at the fire department. The cost is $7.
» Music & Vibes, headlined by recording artist and NBC's "The Voice" finalist, Vanessa Ferguson, is at 8-11:30 p.m. at Rucker Plaza, 20 East Church St., Martinsville. Tickets are $30. Attire is casual dressy.
MONDAY
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
» Fieldale Heritage 31 Bingo fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. at Fieldale Recreation Center Gym (doors open at 5). There will be 20 Bingo games, 50/50 drawing and silent auction. Concessions available.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
WEDNESDAY
» All public agencies will be closed.
THURSDAY
Jan. 2
» Henry County School Board will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m., followed by a closed session, in the third-floor board room of the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.
» Winter Break Science Camp is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, but deadline has passed for registration is today. The camp is open to children ages 6-11. The cost is $30 per day per camper, with special rates for museum members. To register, contact the museum at discover@ymnh.virginia.gov or 276-634-4185.
FRIDAY
Jan. 3
» Drizzle, Drin: Strainer Things from 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts, $35 members; $40 for non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Winter Break Science Camp is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, but deadline has passed for registration is today. The camp is open to children ages 6-11. The cost is $30 per day per camper, with special rates for museum members. To register, contact the museum at discover@ymnh.virginia.gov or 276-634-4185.
SATURDAY
Jan. 4
» Deadline to register for Miss Shining Light, presented by the Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Twenty percent of the tickets sales benefit the MHC Warming Center and gloves and socks will be accepted at the door. Contestants are also collecting gloves and socks as their community service component competition. Persons ages 0-20 may register by emailing marymac.keith@gmail.com. The pageant begins is at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25.
» Big country buffet breakfast will be at 6-10 a.m. at Spencer Ruritan Building at cost of $7; children $3. Menu includes country ham, sausage, bacon, hog jowl, eggs, gravy, rib-eye and sausage gravy, homemade biscuits, grits, apples, juice and coffee.
Looking ahead
TUESDAY
Jan. 7
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 9
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 non-members. All supplies are provided. Registration closes at noon the day before class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Family concert is at 5:30 p.m. with Jean Feldman at Marshall Fine Arts Center.
» Bus trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art at cost of $70 per person. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m., arrive in North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» Piano Bar Sing-Along is at 7 p.m. with Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
SATURDAY
Jan. 11
» Painting class is at 6-9 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Registration and prepayment are required. Cost is $20/members and $25 for nonmembers.
MONDAY
Jan. 13
» Martinsville City School Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
» Aspiration: Senior Studio from 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Seniors are invited to paint together. Bring your own supplies.
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
» Artist Tawny Chatmon will honored with opening reception at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 18
» Artspiration: Family from 1-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts at cost of $20 members and $25 non members. Create an original acrylic painting with instructor Michele Minich. All supplies provided. Dress for mess. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Hope & Healing from 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Pre-registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
» New exhibits opening at Piedmont at Piedmont Arts through March 7 will feature portraits by Tawny Chatmon and large-scale abstract painting by Halide Salam.
MONDAY
Jan. 20
» AIR Shift workshop is at Piedmont Arts will provide hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. The cost is $50 per participant. Registration is required by visiting PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
Jan. 21
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Jan. 24
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jan. 25
» Miss Shining Light pageant, presented by the Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls, is at 2 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Twenty percent of the tickets sales benefit the MHC Warming Center and gloves and socks will be accepted at the door. Contestants are also collecting gloves and socks as their community service component competition.
» Vera Bradley Bingo will begin at 5 p.m., with concessions available and games beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 for 60 cards.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
» Barn quilt class is at 1 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Contact the office at 276-957-5757 to register or email Susan at spc.susan@yahoo.com for details.
» Chatham Concert Series will feature the Roanoke Ballet Theatre, with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall, at 3 p.m. at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
TUESDAY
Jan. 28
» Artspiration Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Seniors are invited to paint together. Bring your own supplies
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day before class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 31
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Feb. 4
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
SUNDAY
March 1
» Chatham Hall Concert Series, featuring music for cello and piano, is at 4 pm. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Washington and Lee University music faculty Julia Goudimova and Anna Billas will perform Edward Grieg's Sonata for Cello and Piano and works by other Scandinavian composers. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
FRIDAY
April 3
» Chatham Hall Concert Series, featuring Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Massenet, is at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. The Rainer Trio with guest violinist Elizabeth Matheson will perform. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
"Community Conversations: The Opioid Epidemic in Martinsville and Henry County"
