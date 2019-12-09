Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Martinsville City School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
» The Collinsville Library will have "Holiday Open House" at 4-7 p.m. For more information, call 276-647-1112.
» Smith River Singers' "Carols and Cheer" holiday concert will be at 6-9 p.m. at Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost adult health care and FAMIS, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., regular session; 7 p.m., closed session; 7:30 p.m. regular session, in council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Stuart at Rotary Field.
» The Henry County Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Matinsville.
» Advent service is at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville. A light lunch will be served.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon-Piedmont Arts; free to members; $5 for non-members; Bring your own supplies. Non-members pay at the door.
WEDNESDAY
» Ladies Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick Henry Community College. Topic "Express Yourself: How to Create your Personal Brand" by Beth Deatherage. Cost is $30 with pre-registration required by calling 276-656-0260.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health coverage, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, on third floor of the County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Martinsville Library will have Top Shelf Steam from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
» The Patrick Library will have "Holiday Open House" at 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, call 276-694-3352.
» Mount Olivet Ruritan Club will have its Christmas dinner and installation of 2020 officers at 6 p.m. at 400 Ward Road, Martinsville, with guest speaker Carolyn Winstead Bagley of Cornerstone Ministries, Sutherlin. Melody Davis, Dan River district governor, will install the officers.
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $10 for non-members. For information, PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot 1:30-4:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, adult class; $30 members/$35 non members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
» Live music from 10 a.m.-noon will be played by local musicians at the HJDB Event Center cafeteria. Admission free to members; $2 for non-members. Breakfast $5 from 8:30-11 a.m.; lunch for $6 from noon to 1:30 p.m. For information, call 629-8296.
» Holiday mixology adult art class is at 6-9 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Registration closes 48 hours before class. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn will feature Two Young Two Old and The Country Boys at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the music begins with an open-mic session at 5:30 p.m.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
SATURDAY
» Big Bird Toy Run beginning at Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St., Martinsville, starts with registration at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 or one new toy and includes food, ride and bands.
» The Martinsville Handbell Ensemble will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at Broad Street Christian Church. The choir bell has 14 members with director, Robert Chapman, playing the organ; Bryon Joce, James Ii and James Richardson will add a variety of percussions. Other musicians include flautist Katherine Walker, violinist Julia Shumate and Rebecca Smith on piano, organ and synthesizer. The Still Water chorus under the direction of Pamela Randall will also assist the bell director.
» Dinner and holiday play, presented by First Baptist Church East Martinsville, will be at 5 p.m. at Martinsville High School. Dinner will be served at 5 in the commons, and the play will be staged afterward in the auditorium. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for 12 and under. Contact Dorothy Still at 276-252-4623 or Shelia Williams at 276-806-5509.
» Patrick County Music Association is at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Doors open at 4:45 p.m.; music begins at 5 p.m. with Chords of Faith; Mike Hall plays at 6, and Country Boys at 7.
» Aspiration: Gingerbread House at 1-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, all ages. Cost of $20 for member/$25 non-members. Dress for mess. All supplies includes.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show continues at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road will have its Christmas cantata at 6 p.m., with children's program "New Star" and adult program "Messiah."
» Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, postponed from earlier, will start at 3 p.m. and circle through uptown Martinsville, along Main and Church streets. The theme is “The Magic of Christmas.” For more information about the parade, call 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
MONDAY
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health care and FAMIS, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
LOOKING AHEAD
TUESDAY
Dec. 17
» Advent service is at noon at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville. A light lunch will be served.
» The Ridgeway Library will have "Holiday Open House" from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call 276-956-1828.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio at 10 a.m.-noon, Piedmont Arts. Cost is $5 for non-members. Offering self-guided art studio time for seniors.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 18
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 free or low cost health care, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
Dec. 19
» Martinsville Library will have Book Bingo at 2:30 p.m.
» Art at Happy Hour: Hands, Head, Heart at 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Enjoy happy hour at Piedmont Arts with a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum's exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 free or low cost health care, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m., is at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
» Friday Night Music Jamboree, featuring Mark Templeton and the Christmas concert, begins 6 p.m. at HJDB Event Center, Bassett.
» Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show is ends today at The Reynolds Homestead. For questions, call 276-694-7181.
SATURDAY
Dec. 21
» Martinsville Library will show a family friendly movie at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 276-403-5430.
MONDAY
Dec. 23
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for free or low cost health care and FAMIS, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Dec. 24
» Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniel Creek Road will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
» Candlelight communion service is at 5 p.m. at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
Dec. 27
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
MONDAY
Dec. 30
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Dec. 31
» Free application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 for low cost or free health care and FAMIS, is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 T.B. Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Jan. 7
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 9
» Bus trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art at cost of $70 per person. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m., arrive in North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» Piano Bar Sing-Along is at 7 p.m. with Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Jan. 10
SATURDAY
Jan. 11
TUESDAY
Jan. 14
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 16
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
» Opening reception: Tawny Chatmon at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Opening reception in honor of the museum's new exhibit by Twany Chatmon. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 18
MONDAY
Jan. 20
» AIR Shift Workshop is at Piedmont Arts at cost of $50 per participant. Creative people learn business skills and business people get more creative. The AIR Shift workshop uses hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. Pre-registration required by visiting PiedmontArts.org
TUESDAY
Jan. 21
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Jan. 24
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jan. 25
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
» Chatham Concert Series at 3 p.m. Roanoke Ballet Theatre with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
TUESDAY
Jan. 28
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Classes will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
FRIDAY
Jan. 31
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday & Saturday night dance from 7-10 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Feb. 4
» Piedmont Arts will offer art classes for court-involved youth, through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, to show the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to stay anchored in school and in life. Last class is at 4 p.m. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
» Piedmont Arts will offer Art Classes for Court Involved youth through Stay Anchored Art, Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit hoping to show them the healing powers of the arts and help them build skills that will allow them to to 'stay anchored' in school in in life. Classes will meet on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 7 thru Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org
SUNDAY
March 1
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 4 pm. with Music for Cello and Piano at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Washington and Lee University music faculty, Julia Goudimova and Anna Billas perform Edward Grieg's Sonata for Cello and Piano and works by other Scandinavian composers. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
FRIDAY
April 3
» Chatham Hall Concert Series at 7 p.m. with Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Massenet at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. The Rainer Trio with guest violinist Elizabeth Matheson will present some fun and familiar works. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
