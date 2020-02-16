Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» The World Through the eyes of William Clark, with Rocky Rockwell, who has portrayed Clark for 15 years, will be presented at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum in uptown Martinsville.
» Movie matinee, featuring "Woodlawn - The True Story," will be at 2 p.m. at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville. Admission is free.
» Black History Month program, "Race and Freedom on Virginia's Eastern Shore: The Making of a Slave Society, 1621-1676," is at 2 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz.
» Sock Hop is at 2-5 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Center volunteers get free admission but must RSVP. Other admission is $4. Call 276-957-5757 or email spspo04@yahoo.com
MONDAY
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78's monthly meeting is at 7 p.m at the Post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.
» Yoga class is at 6:30 p.m. at Community Fellowship, Virginia Ave., Collinsville, beside of BTW 21.
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Druid Hills Elementary School.
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Public Service Authority meets at 6 p.m. in fourth-floor conference room at Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.
» Henry County/Martinsville Education Association Retired meets at 11:30 a.m. at Dutch Inn, with speaker Alice-Willingham, Uniserv director.
» Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will have the first planning meeting for its “A Night of a Thousand Lights,” which will celebrate families served by hospice, at 6 p.m. (and continuing every third Tuesday) at Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Highway in Stuart. Anyone interested in being a part of the volunteer committee or volunteering to assist should call 888-789-2922 or 276-694-4416.
» Martinsville Henry County Family YMCA board will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at One Starling B&B, 1 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Introduction of new board members, annual report and dedication of the lobby are on the agenda.
» Pinch-Building pottery class is at 6-8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, running Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions. Jessica Shelor will lead the class, which is $85 and includes 25 pounds of clay per person. To register, call 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Irisburg Ruritan Club.
» Water aerobics class is at 7:15 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Free application assistance, for low-cost and new adult health care coverage for adults 19 to 64 years old and FAMIS (children's Medicaid-birth to 18),will be at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
» Project Life Saver & Home and Fire Safety is at 2-3 p.m. at Henry County Administration Building, King's Mountain Road, Martinsville. Open to all seniors. No registration required, sponsored by the Martinsville/Henry County TRIAD S.A.L.T. Council. For more information, call Southern Area Agency on Aging at 276-632-6442.
» "Turning Lemons into Lemonade," by Rhonda Hodges, is the topic of the Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Registration is required by accessing ph.augusoff.net or calling 276-656-0260. The cost is $30, or four seats for $30. Meets every second Wednesday of the month with different topics and different speakers. Deadline to register has passed.
» Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Bassett Branch Library.
» Instructor's choice class is at 8:30 p.m. at Druid Hills Elementary School.
» Line dancing class is at 10 a.m. at the Martinsville Library.
» Adult health care coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-noon at Leatherwood Crossing,8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
THURSDAY
» Dinner & a movie, featuring "If Beale Street Could Talk," to celebrate Black History Month, is at 6 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. For information, call 276-694-7181.
» Mike Wiley's "Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott" is at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. "Tired Souls" opens in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 1, 1955, the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. General admission tickets are $20 at PiedmontArts.org.
» Technology and Security Roadshow sponsored by Virginia Tech will be at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at New College Institute in Martinsville. The event focuses on cyberwarfare and what businesses are encountering. For more information, visit www.midatlantic-data.com/security-roadshow/
» Pinch-Building pottery class is at 6-8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, running Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions. Jessica Shelor will lead the class, which is $85 and includes 25 pounds of clay per person. To register, call 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Third Thursday Trivia Night is at 6:30 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Theme of the month: Friends. Fee is $10 per team for teams of no more than five people. Winning team will go home with a prize. Concessions will be sold. For information, call 276-957-5757.
» Chair aerobics class is at 11:30 p.m. at Spencer Penn Centre.
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Irisburg Ruritan Club.
» Step/sculpt aerobics class is at 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Water aerobics class is at 7:15 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Book bingo is at 2:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Library.
» Adult health care coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
FRIDAY
» Bluegrass and gospel music, featuring local musicians, is at 10 a.m.-noon at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Members are admitted free and a $2 donation for everyone else. Breakfast for $5 is served at 8:30-11 a.m.; lunch ($6) is noon-1 p.m. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» Bassett Jamboree, featuring The Shelton Brothers and Rebound Road, begins with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Painting with Grace is at 6 p.m. at Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Register by calling 276-694-7181.
» Line dancing class is at 10 a.m. at the Martinsville Library.
SATURDAY
» Fourth annual Hope Center Gala, hosted by Hope Center Ministries, begins at 5 p.m. with dinner and drinks. Ticket cost are $55 and can be purchased at hopecentergala.simpletix.com. Event will feature a silent auction, live auction and testimonies.
» Vera Bradley Bingo is at 7 p.m. at Joseph Martin Highway Station, doors open at 6 p.m. Held by Ladies Auxiliary of the Ridgeway District Volunteer Fire Department. Cost is $25 for 22 games of bingo. Concessions will be available.
» Miss Sweetheart Pageant is at 2 p.m. at Dutch Inn in Collinsville. Proceeds to benefit the Back2School drive by The Community Fellowship. Contact Ronda Carroll at 276-622-2217 or rondacarroll@ymail.com for more information.
» African-American Read-In and Family Day is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Danville-based storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. All ages welcome.
» Water aerobics class is at 11 a.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Adult health care coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Leatherwood Crossing,8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
SUNDAY
» Terra Cotta oil lamps art class is at 2-5 p.m. at The Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Each student will create two usable oil lamps while also learning the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes. Cost is $35 per person. To register, call 276-694-7181.
MONDAY
» Martinsville-Henry County Democratic Party meets at 6 p.m. at New College Institute, Room 107.
» Yoga class is at at 6:30 p.m. at Community Fellowship, Virginia Ave., Collinsville, beside of BTW 21.
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Druid Hills Elementary School.
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both sp ouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
» Free application assistance, for low-cost and new adult health care coverage for adults 19 to 64 years old and FAMIS (children's Medicaid-birth to 18), will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
Looking ahead
TUESDAY
Feb. 25
» Henry County School Board joint budget meeting with the Henry County Board of Supervisors is at 5 p.m., in fourth-floor conference room at the County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Irisburg Rurtian Club.
» Water aerobics class is at 7:15 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Sleep disorder workshop is at 11 a.m. at the Martinsville Library. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers; pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 26
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Druid Hills Elementary School.
» Line dancing class is at 10 a.m. at the Martinsville Library.
THURSDAY
Feb. 27
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts to close out Tawny Chatmon's exhibit. Enjoy happy hour with a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum's current exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Chair aerobics class is at 11:30 a.m. at Spencer Penn Centre.
» Instructor's choice class is at 6:30 p.m. at Irisburg Ruritan Club.
» Step/Sculpt Aerobics class is at 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Water aerobics class is at 7:15 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Adult health care coverage application assistance, for adults 19 to 64 years old not enrolled in or eligible for Medicare, is at noon-3 p.m. at Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Call 276-732-0509 for more information.
FRIDAY
Feb. 28
» Line dancing class is at 10 a.m. at the Martinsville Library.
» Black History Month movie will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Martinsville Library. For more information, call the library at 276-403-5430.
SATURDAY
Feb. 29
» Painting Space Pictures for Kids at 10 a.m.-noon with artist Charles Hill teaching the basics of painting of acrylic while exploring outer space and astronomy. For kids ages 7-12 at Studio 107. Call 276-252-6092 for details.
» Water aerobics class is at 11 a.m. at the Martinsville YMCA.
» Barn quilt class is at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center, Stuart. Cost is $35 for one foot square, $60 for two foot and $80 for the three foot boards. All paints and brushes are supplied. To register, call the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181 or visit www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Fieldale Recreation Center & Pools bingo fundraiser begins with doors opening at 1 p.m. and games at 2 at Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. The cost is $20 for 20 games and one cover all; adults $10 kids (15 and under; 50/50 drawing; door prizes; auction; concessions.
SUNDAY
March 1
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
March 3
» Democratic Presidential Primary Election in Virginia. Polls open 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
» Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce VIP Business Night is at 4-8 p.m., by invitation only, at 901 Hollie Dr. in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park.
WEDNESDAY
March 4
» Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce Fast Track is open to the public at 4-7 p.m. at 901 Hollie Dr. in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park. To register Email: mhccoc@mhcchamber.com
» Preschool in the Galleries: ZipZapZop Theatre Company is at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. The class is decided for pre-K students to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Performances are free of charge to students and schools. To reserve a space call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY
March 5
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 non-members. Painting will be "Cold River." All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closed at noon the day prior to class.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands is at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts at cost of $20. The Star City's quintet will have a live performance, featuring the group's signature sound. For tickets, PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
March 6
» Fido's Finds Kittie's Kollectibles "Raise the Woof" sale is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 133 E. Main St., uptown Martinsville. All proceeds benefit the animals of our community. For information, call 276-656-1101.
SATURDAY
March 7
» Axton Fire Department Craft Day at 10 a.m. Cost of $20 for Amazing Grace Reverse canvas. Also other choices Home sweet Home porch sign $40. Wreath ranges from $30-40. Contact Linda Wilson at 276-806-9683.
» Patrick Henry Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution, meets at 10:30 a.m, with registration opening at 10:15, at Franck's Place at King's Grant, 350 Kings Way Road, Martinsville. Lunch (optional for $9) is 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The program topic is "Witness to the Revolution."
» Concealed-carry class is at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, led by Willie Greene, For more information, call the church at 276-956-4311.
» Fido's Finds Kittie's Kollectibles "Raise the Woof" sale is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 133 E. Main St., uptown Martinsville. All proceeds benefit the animals of our community. For information, call 276-656-1101.
» Dan River Basin Association's celebration is at 9:30 a.m. at Eden City Hall, 308 East Stadium Drive, Eden, N.C.. Optional 2-mile afternoon hike will follow the For more information, contact Wayne Kirkpatrick at wynbtyk@embarqmail.com or 540-570-3511.
» "Surviving a long-term disaster" is subject of a lecture series at 3-4 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. To sign up call 276-694-7181.
SUNDAY
March 8
» Barn quilt class is at 1 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. For information call 276-957-5757. Cost is based on size of quilt. Deadline to register if March 2.
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
March 10
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
March 12
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before to class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
March 13
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn with doors opening at 5 p.m.; open mic at 5:30 p.m. and Slate Mountain Ramblers on stage. Concessions available. Admission is $5.
SATURDAY
March 14
» Spring Gardening Symposium is at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, sponsored by the Patrick County Master Gardeners. Cost is $30 for early birds, which ends Feb. 15, and increasing to $35. For information, jferring@centurylink.net or 276-694-2499. Amanda Wilkins will be keynote speaker at the symposium. To register mail their contact information and check with registration fee payable to Patrick County Cooperative Extension to: Master Your Garden c/o Glenda Cobbler, 932 Palmentto School Road, Stuart, VA., 24171.
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day before class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SUNDAY
March 15
» Hodgepodge of local history is at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum in uptown Martinsville, with Doug Stegall, local historian, sharing tales of the history of Martinsville and Henry County, bringing parts of his collection to illustrate the collection stories. Refreshments will be served.
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
March 17
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts is at 10 a.m.-noon. Cost free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
March 19
» Artspiration: Spring Barn Quilt is at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Paint a 12-inch-by-12-inch barn quilt with instructor Lisa Martin. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required at noon prior to the day of class at Piedmont Arts.org or calling 176-632-3221.
FRIDAY
March 20
» Opening reception is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts to celebrate the museum's new exhibits by 16 Hands and Davis Choun. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
March 21
» Artspiration: Hope & Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
March 24
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts is at 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
March 26
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. It's free to members; $10 for nonmembers, pay at the door. Share a relaxing hour-long yoga practice with Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquex in the galleries.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
March 28
» Woofstock Furball - SPCA's annual Furball at 6-midnight at Chatmoss Country Club. Seven 'Til Sunrise will perform. Cost is $80 per person, which includes dinner and open bar and reservations are required by calling 276-638-7297. There will also be a silent auction, live auction, raffle items.
MONDAY
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
TUESDAY
March 31
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
FRIDAY
April 3
SATURDAY
April 4
» LovelikeLily 5k beginning at 8 a.m. at Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave. $5 of each participant's registration fee will be donated to the Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy in Henry in loving memory of Lily Belle Patterston. To register on line www.milesinmartinsille.com; select the following order: races, martinsville half marathon & 5k and online registration; select category and choose the event you wish to register for: 5k walking (3.1 miles), 5k running or half marathan (13.1 miles) and then proceed to complete the required personal information. Enter the code LBP2020 to receive the $15 discount off of the event of your choice. For questions, contact Jennifer Gunter at jgunter@henry.k12.va.us
» Dancing for the Arts is at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This is a fundraiser for Piedmont Arts, eight couples will compete through dancing.
MONDAY
April 6
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
MONDAY
April 13
» VITA free tax service is open at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville (next to Food Lion). Hours: Monday, 1-4 p.m.(appointment only); Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m-4 p.m. (walk-in); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (walk-in). To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-403-5976. For married filing joint, both spouses must be present. Provide an ID for you and your spouse (if married); Social Security cards; birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents; all federal and state income tax forms, including but not limited to W-2, 1098, 1099. For direct deposit of refund, you will need bank routing number and your checking/savings account number.
WEDNESDAY
April 15
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats, get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
THURSDAY
April 16
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
April 17
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SATURDAY
April 18
» Grapes & Grains at the Virginia Museum of Natural History at 6:30 p.m. The theme is "Wild About Cats," and the dress will be "Safari Chic." Tickets are $50 per person (at www.vmnh.net/grapes-and-grains or at the museum box office or by calling 276-634-4162. Proceeds benefiting the VMNH Foundation Discovery Fund.
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SUNDAY
April 19
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 2 p.m. at PHCC.
WEDNESDAY
April 22
» Historic Garden Week with tour through Martinsville and Henry County.
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
THURSDAY
April 23
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
April 24
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SATURDAY
April 25
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SUNDAY
April 26
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 2 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
May 1
» Deadline for Piedmont Arts Scholarship applications.
MONDAY
May 11
» Smith River Singers spring concert "Music Memories" will be at 7 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, featuring the Bassett High School's Band of Distinction, the 2019 state champions.
WEDNESDAY
May 20
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
THURSDAY
May 21
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event is through May 24. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
FRIDAY
May 22
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event is through May 24. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
SATURDAY
May 23
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event is through May 24. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com.
SUNDAY
May 24
» Rooster Walk 2020 annual musical event concludes. For information, visit www.RoosterWalk.com
FRIDAY
May 29
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at 5:30 p.m. May 29 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return by 10 p.m. May 30.
WEDNESDAY
June 17
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
"Community Conversations: The Opioid Epidemic in Martinsville and Henry County"
a new location, 901 Hollie Drive
in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park.
The Shelton Brothers and Rebound Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.