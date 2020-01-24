Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Bluegrass and gospel music by The Kitchen Pickers will be at 10 a.m.-noon in the cafeteria of the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Members get in free, and admission for nonmembers is a $2 donation. Breakfast is served at 8:30-11 a.m at a cost of $5; lunch ($6) is noon-1. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» Anglers Choice, 6611 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have an open house at noon-5 p.m. with Hank Parker and other fishing pros, vendors, casting contests and the latest in fishing equipment.
» Whoooo's-ready-for-a-paint-party, with artist Grace Helms, is at 6 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway. The fee is $25, which will help the sixth-and-seventh-grade field trip to Richmond and Williamsburg. To reserve a spot, call Libby Wood at 276-358-0765.
» Larry J's Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
» Ice Age Festival 2020 will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Fossils of and displays about long-extinct animals of the Ice Age will fill the museum. Paleontologists and other Ice Age experts will share their collections, and games and activities will be set up for children. Among the displays is a replica of Dima the Mummy Mammoth, well preserved from 40,000 years ago and discovered in Siberia in 1977.
» “Wild About Cats” is the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit and will open at 9 a.m., during the Ice Age Festival. The exhibit showing presentations of the most highly evolved mammalian predator on earth will continue through the spring.
» Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast buffet is at 6-10 a.m. at the fire department. For $7 the buffet will include bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee.
» Rangeley Ruritan Club's country breakfast will be at 6-9:30 a.m. at 134 Calloway Drive in Fieldale. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for 12-and-under for a menu that includes eggs, bacon, ham, apples, grits, fruit, coffee, orange juice, and jelly. Plates-to-go will be available.
» Free community meal will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville.
» Neighbors Eating Together will have a meal at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown. For information, call 276-629-2256.
» Patrick Henry Patriot Players will have auditions for "Sister Act" at 1-5 p.m., with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the lobby of Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College. Callbacks will be at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the theater. Actors must be at least 16 years old to audition. If you have performed in a Patriot Player production and are unable to attend, you may submit a video audition to dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu by 5 p.m. Saturday.
» "Keeping up with technology as an adult," with instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools, a basic course of new ways to use technology, is at 1 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to do so. Cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
» Miss Shining Light pageant, presented by the Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls, is at 2 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Twenty percent of the tickets sales benefit the MHC Warming Center and gloves and socks will be accepted at the door. Contestants are also collecting gloves and socks as their community service component competition.
» Vera Bradley Bingo will begin at 5 p.m., with concessions available and games beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 for 60 cards.
» Sons of Confederate Veterans' Stuart-Hairston Camp 515 will have its Lee-Jackson dinner/meeting at 5 p.m. at AMVETS Post 35, 2147 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, with Thomas D. "Tom" Perry speaking. An officers call will be at 4 p.m.
» Patrick County Music Association's Music Jamboree show starts at 5 p.m. at the Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Sammy Shelor's Banjothon starts at 7. Bring chairs; food is available.
» Open Mic Night, sponsored by Fayette Area Historical Initiative, will be at 6-8 p.m. in the Virginia Room at Hugo's Restaurant in Martinsville. Tickets are $15, which includes a meal. The event includes music, songs, poetry and more. Call FAHI at 276-732-3496 to register.
» Larry J's Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
» Arts at the Rives will feature Yarn with Josh Shilling, Violet Bell and Lizzy Ross at 7 p.m. at Forest Park County Club, 1821 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, in the season-opening event for the 2020 Rives on the Road series. There will be four more concerts in the series. Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com. The $125 ticket gives entry to this show, open bar (beer, wine, liquor) and catered dinner, as well as a season pass to the series. The party-only tickets, which include the music, open bar and dinner, are $75.
MONDAY
» The Martinsville City School Board will have a public hearing regarding the 2020-2021 budget at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Martinsville City School Board Office, 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
» Patrick Henry Community College Board meets at noon in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board meets at 3 p.m. in the boardroom at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
» The Southern Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors meets at 1 p.m. at the Agency on Aging office, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville.
» The Martinsville Henry County Democratic Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. at New College Institute, Room 104, Martinsville. The agenda includes reorganization and election of officers.
» The Smith River Singers will have spring rehearsals starting at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Martinsville. Anyone interested in auditioning should attend. Registration starts at 6:30.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its monthly meetings at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m, with a closed session in between, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 King's Mountain Road.
» Book Bingo is at 1:30-3 p.m. at the Collinsville Library. Light refreshments will be served. Call 276-647-1112 for more information.
» Artspiration Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members; pay at the door. Bring your own supplies.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
WEDNESDAY
» New Heights Foundation's first class of 2020 will be "Seasonal Affective Disorder" at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at New College Institute's King Building, Room 303. Free food and drinks are provided.
» Free community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day before class.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at noon-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
» Bluegrass and Gospel music by local musicians will be at 10 a.m.-noon in the cafeteria of the HJDB Event Center cafeteria in Bassett. Admission is a $2 donation, but members admitted free. Breakfast is available for $5 at 8:30-11 a.m.; lunch for $6 at noon-1 p.m. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» Larry J's Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday and Saturday night dance is at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
Looking ahead
Saturday
Feb. 1
» Henry County Founders Day Celebration is at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum, 1 East Church St., Martinsville. Refreshments will be provided.
» Martinsville City Public Schools Gala Winter Wonderland is at 7 p.m. at New College Institute, featuring dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and heavy hors d'oeurves. Tickets are $40, or $50 per person for reserved tables, and are available at any city school or the school board office at 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
» Surviving a long-term disaster is the subject of lecture series at 3-4 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead beginning. To sign up call 276-694-7181.
» Patrick Henry Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution will meet at Franck's Place at Kings Grant, 350 Kings Way Road, Martinsville, with registration at 10:15 a.m., followed by meetings and an optional lunch ($9). The topic will be military women across American history.
THURSDAY
Feb. 6
» The Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead.
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, to paint "Lilac Basket." All supplies provided. Registration is required by noon the day prior to class. Cost for members is $75; $85 for nonmembers. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
Feb. 7
» Stuart Farmers Market vendors will be at the Chamber office, 334 Patrick Ave., (right below the market) at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with locally made items, jewelry, baked items, apple cider and beef. Buy local for Valentine's Day.
SATURDAY
Feb. 8
» Seed swap is at 10 a.m.-noon at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. Gardener Chelsea Rodgers is partnering with Patrick County Master Gardeners. Interested participants should bring seeds to share to the Creative Arts Center/Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 3-6.
» Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Piedmont Arts beginning is at 6 p.m. Free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child. Members should RSVP attendance to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org
MONDAY
Feb. 10
» Class for beginning weavers is at 2-5 p.m. at The Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. The class runs for five weeks. Each participant needs to bring five pieces of colorful cotton material and fabric scissors. Yarn will be provided. $115. To register, call 276-694-7181.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free for members, $5 for nonmembers at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together at Piedmont Arts classroom.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 12
» Enterprise Zone Workshops presented by the city of Martinsville and Henry County is at noon-12:30 p.m. The workshop targets business owners, property owners, developers, CPAs, real estate professionals and property managers who have properties located in an enterprise zone. EZ officials from both localities and from the state level will address grant qualification basics, permit fee waivers, capital investment and job creation, benefit schedules and timelines for submitting applications. To register visit www.YesMartinsville.com/Events or call 276-403-5940.
THURSDAY
Feb. 13
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The program is free to members; $10 for non-members at the door. Share an hour-long yoga practice with Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquex in the galleries.
» Artspiration Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Deposit and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required at noon the day prior to class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
» Valentine's Dance featuring Fatz is at 7 p.m.-midnight at Forest Park Country Club, 1821 Mulberry Road, Martinsville. Tickets are $20 and up and include a cash bar, food trucks, live music and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com. Tickets price increase on Feb. 1.
» "Surviving a long-term disaster" is the subject of a lecture series at 3-4 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. To sign up call 276-694-7181.
» Artspiration: Hope and Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. SOVAH Health and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. Each class will be led by artist Genie Elgin. No artistic experience is necessary. All supplies provided. Due to limited space, registration is required; visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Create an original acrylic painting with instructor Michele Minich. All supplies provided. Dress for a mess. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
Feb. 18
» Martinsville Henry County Family YMCA board will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at One Starling B&B, 1 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Introduction of new board members, annual report and dedication of the lobby are on the agenda.
» Pinch-Building pottery class is at 6-8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, running Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight sessions. Jessica Shelor will instruct the class, which is $85 and includes 25 pounds of clay per person. To register, call 276-694-7181.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 19
» "Turning Lemons into Lemonade," by Rhonda Hodges, is the topic of the Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series at 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Registration is required by accessing ph.augusoff.net or calling 276-656-0260. The cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats and get one free. Meets every second Wednesday of the month with different topics and different speakers. Deadline to register is Feb. 12.
THURSDAY
Feb. 20
» Mike Wiley's "Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott" is at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. "Tired Souls" opens in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 1, 1955, the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. General admission tickets are $20 at PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
» African-American Read-In and Family Day is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Danville-based storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. All ages welcome.
SUNDAY
Feb. 23
» Terra Cotta Oil Lamps art class is at 2-5 p.m. at The Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Each student will create two usable oil lamps while also learning the history of oil lamps, clay and glazes. Cost is $35 per person. To register, call 276-694-7181.
TUESDAY
Feb. 25
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers; pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
Feb. 27
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts to close out Tawny Chatmon's exhibit. Enjoy happy hour with a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum's current exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Feb. 29
» Barn Quilt Class is at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center, Stuart. Cost is $35 for one foot square, $60 for two foot and $80 for the three foot boards. All paints and brushes are supplied. To register, call the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181 or visit www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.
» Fieldale Recreation Center & Pools Bingo Fundraiser begins with doors opening at 1 p.m. and games at 2 at Fieldale Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. The cost is $20 for 20 games and one cover all; adults $10 kids (15 and under; 50/50 drawing; door prizes; auction; concessions.
SUNDAY
March 1
WEDNESDAY
March 4
» Preschool in the Galleries: ZipZapZop Theatre Company is at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. The class is decided for pre-K students to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Performances are free of charge to students and schools. To reserve a space call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY
March 5
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 non-members. Painting will be "Cold River." All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closed at noon the day prior to class.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands is at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts at cost of $20. The Star City's quintet will have a live performance, featuring the group's signature sound. For tickets, PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
March 7
» Dan River Basin Association's celebration is at 9:30 a.m. at Eden City Hall, 308 East Stadium Drive, Eden, N.C.. Optional 2-mile afternoon hike will follow the For more information, contact Wayne Kirkpatrick at wynbtyk@embarqmail.com or 540-570-3511.
» "Surviving a long-term disaster" is subject of a lecture series at 3-4 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. To sign up call 276-694-7181.
TUESDAY
March 10
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
March 12
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before to class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
March 14
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day before class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
March 17
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts is at 10 a.m.-noon. Cost free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
March 19
» Artspiration: Spring Barn Quilt is at 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers. Paint a 12-inch-by-12-inch barn quilt with instructor Lisa Martin. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required at noon prior to the day of class at Piedmont Arts.org or calling 176-632-3221.
FRIDAY
March 20
» Opening reception is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts to celebrate the museum's new exhibits by 16 Hands and Davis Choun. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
March 21
» Artspiration: Hope & Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
March 24
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts is at 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
March 26
» Yoga in the Galleries is at noon-1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. It's free to members; $10 for nonmembers, pay at the door. Share a relaxing hour-long yoga practice with Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquex in the galleries.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day before class, and you must register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
March 31
» Artspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Cost is free to members, $5 to nonmembers, pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
FRIDAY
April 3
WEDNESDAY
April 15
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
THURSDAY
April 16
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
April 17
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SATURDAY
April 18
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SUNDAY
April 19
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 2 p.m. at PHCC.
WEDNESDAY
April 22
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
THURSDAY
April 23
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
FRIDAY
April 24
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SATURDAY
April 25
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 7 p.m. at PHCC.
SUNDAY
April 26
» "Sister Act" by Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players is at 2 p.m. at PHCC.
MONDAY
May 11
» Smith River Singers spring concert "Music Memories" will be at 7 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship, featuring the Bassett High School's Band of Distinction, the 2019 state champions.
WEDNESDAY
May 20
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
WEDNESDAY
June 17
» Ladies, Leadership Lunch & Learn Series is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College's Frith Exhibit Hall. Pre-Registration is required at ph.augusoff.net or by calling 276-656-0260. Cost is $30. Special promotion: Buy three seats get one free. The series meets every second Wednesday with different topics and different speakers.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
