Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE-QUARTER OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, PATRICK, FRANKLIN AND HENRY COUNTIES. IN NORTH CAROLINA, SURRY, STOKES, WILKES AND YADKIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT PARTS OF INTERSTATE 77 FROM NORTH CAROLINA TO NEAR HILLSVILLE VIRGINIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. CONSIDER USING HAZARD FLASHERS IN EXTREMELY POOR AREAS OF VISIBILITY TO BE BETTER SEEN BY OTHERS. &&