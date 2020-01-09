Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Mount Olivet Ruritan Club meets at 6 p.m. at 400 Ward Road, Martinsville.
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 non-members. All supplies are provided. Registration closes at noon the day before class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Interactive family concert, led by educator Jean Feldman, is at 5:30 p.m. in the Marshall Fine Arts Center on the campus of Carlisle School, 300 Carlisle Road, Axton. The event is free and open to the public.
» Bus trip to NCMA: Frida Kahlo and Scott Avett Exhibits at North Carolina Museum of Art at cost of $70 per person. Bus will leave Piedmont Arts at 8 a.m., arrive in North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 10 a.m. Self guided tours of the exhibits until 11:45 a.m. Lunch at noon at Iris Restaurant inside NCMA. Estimated arrival time back at Piedmont Arts will be 3:30 p.m. Ticket includes transportation, admission and a reserved lunch at the restaurant. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
» "Piano Bar Sing-Along" is at 7 p.m. with Theatre Works Community Players at Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY
» Bluegrass and gospel music led by local musicians is at 10 a.m.-noon in the cafeteria of the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Admission is a $2 donation, but members are admitted free. Breakfast, for $5, is served at 8:30-11 a.m.; lunch for $6 is at noon-1 p.m. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» "Painting with Grace," with Patrick County art teacher Grace Helms, is at 6-8 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center, 334 Patrick Ave., Stuart. The subject is a covered bridge.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
SATURDAY
» Pickers & Fiddlers Songfest is at 10 a.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett. Bring your instrument and join the bluegrass and mountain music. Free coffee and doughnuts will be provided.
» Horsepasture Ruritan Club will be selling Brunswick stew this Saturday, offering regular and spicy stew for $7 a quart. You can pick up your stew between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To order ahead call Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029, Lisa Harbour at 276-957-3610, Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869, Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703 or Debra Buchanan at 276-358-1463.
» Bassett Ruritan Club fundraising breakfast is at 6-10 a.m. at cost of $6. The menu includes all-you-can-eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buck wheat and regular), juice and coffee.
» Fundraiser breakfast at Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett, is at 7-10 a.m., with proceeds to Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center. A buffet for $7 includes country ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, apples, biscuits, gravy, coffee and juice. Takeouts are available. Inclement weather date (ice/snow) is Jan. 25.
» Disability Rights & Resource Center will have its meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Stanleytown Health & Rehab Center, 240 Riverside Drive, Bassett.
» Painting class is at 6-9 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Registration and prepayment are required. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
» The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will hold its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. at the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 East Church St.
» Martinsville City School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Carver Road Ruritan Club, 130 Linda Drive, will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works, 233 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
» Red Cross blood drive will be at from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Rotary Field in Stuart.
» The Second Tuesday Book Club meets at noon a the Martinsville Library.
» Aspiration: Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Seniors are invited to paint together. Bring your own supplies.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Planning Commission will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. at County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will have a public hearing for input on 2020-2021 budget priorities for the Henry County Public Schools at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, Summerlin Room, Collinsville.
» Book Bingo is at the Martinsville Library at 2:30 p.m.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at noon-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
Looking ahead
FRIDAY
Jan. 17
» Winter Wonderland: Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting with Charles Hill of Studio 107 is at 2-5 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. Speaking on the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity. Deadline for fee of $35 is due today with registration. RSVP to the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181. Make-up date in event of snow is Jan. 26.
» Artist Tawny Chatmon will be honored with an opening reception at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 18
» Martinsville Library will show a family friendly movie at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Popcorn provided. For information, call 276-403-5430.
» Artspiration: Family is at 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Create an original acrylic painting with instructor Michele Minich. All supplies provided. Dress for mess. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Hope & Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
» New exhibits opening at Piedmont at Piedmont Arts through March 7 will feature portraits by Tawny Chatmon and large-scale abstract painting by Halide Salam.
SUNDAY
Jan. 19
» Winter Wonderland: Fundamentals of Acrylic Painting with Charles Hill of Studio 107 is at 2-5 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. Speaking on the basics of painting composition and design, brush types and techniques, mixing paint, color theory and creativity. For more information call the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181. Make-up date in event of snow is Jan. 26.
MONDAY
Jan. 20
» Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated at various events. All government agencies will be closed.
» AIR Shift workshop at Piedmont Arts will provide hands-on collaboration, design thinking and business planning to help grow creative communities and economies. The cost is $50 per participant. Registration is required by visiting PiedmontArts.org.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
TUESDAY
Jan. 21
» The Martinsville Library, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, will have a "Surviving the Winter" workshop at 10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 22
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
Jan. 24
» Whoooo's-ready-for-a-paint-party, with artist Grace Helms, is at 6 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Elementary School, 3003 Jeb Stuart Highway. The fee is $25, which will help the sixth-and-seventh-grade field trip to Richmond and Williamsburg. To reserve a spot, call Libby Wood at 276-358-0765.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jan. 25
» Arts at the Rives will have its yearly opening party concert at 7 p.m. at Forest Park Country Club, with performers Yarn, Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross and the Bulldog Horns. Tickets will be $125, which includes entry to show, open bar and catered dinner and a season pass to the 2020 Rives on the Road concert series, which will feature at least four more shows in 2020. The party-only tickets, which include the music, open bar and dinner, are $75.
» "Keeping up with technology as an adult," with instructor Michael Minter of Henry County Public Schools, is a basic course of new ways to use technology at 1 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Students do not need to bring any devices but are welcome to do so. Cost is $15. Register in person at the center or by calling 276-957-5757.
» Miss Shining Light pageant, presented by the Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls, is at 2 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Twenty percent of the tickets sales benefit the MHC Warming Center and gloves and socks will be accepted at the door. Contestants are also collecting gloves and socks as their community service component competition.
» Vera Bradley Bingo will begin at 5 p.m., with concessions available and games beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 for 60 cards.
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, has a dance at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
» Barn quilt class is at 1 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Contact the office at 276-957-5757 to register or email Susan at spc.susan@yahoo.com for details.
» Chatham Concert Series will feature the Roanoke Ballet Theatre, with the Rainer Trio with VanVoothis Hall, at 3 p.m. at Chatham Hall. A special feature is the Chatham Hall dance students performing after intermission. Free admission, but donations accepted for Chatham Concert Series.
MONDAY
Jan. 27
» The Smith River Singers will have spring rehearsals starting at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Martinsville. Anyone interested in auditioning should attend.
TUESDAY
Jan. 28
» Artspiration Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Seniors are invited to paint together. Bring your own supplies
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bassett Family Practice, 324 TB Stanley Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-732-0509.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
» Artspiratin: Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Need a little guidance in your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencils with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closes at noon the day before class.
» Application assistance for free or low-cost health care coverage for adults 19 and older and children birth to 18 who meet income and other eligibility requirements is at noon-3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse Food Pantry, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. For information, call 276-732-0509.
FRIDAY
Jan. 31
» LarryJs Honky Tonk at 1151 Old Leaksville Road, Ridgeway, Friday and Saturday night dance is at 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6.
THURSDAY
Feb. 6
» Painting with Ed Gowen is at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Cost for members is $75; $85 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. Learn to paint an original oil painting. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Feb. 8
» Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Piedmont Arts beginning is at 6 p.m. Free to members and $20 to others, with $5 for each additional child.
TUESDAY
Feb. 11
» Artspiration: Senior Studio from 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together at Piedmont Arts classroom.
» Stay Anchored Art, a program for court-involved youth, sponsored by Piedmont Arts, ANCHOR Commission and the 21st Court Service Unit, is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 11 at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Feb. 13
» Yoga in the Galleries from noon to 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $10 for non-members. Non-members pay at the door. Share a relaxing hour-long yoga practice with Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquex in the galleries.
» Artspiration Studio with Karen Despot from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Deposit and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required at noon the day prior to class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Feb. 15
» Artspiration : Hope and Healing from 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. SOVAH Healt and Piedmont Arts are partnering to provide free art classes for cancer survivors and caregivers. Each class will be led by artist Genie Elgin. No artistic experience is necessary. All supplies provided. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org
» Artspiration : Family: from 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts at cost of $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Create an original acrylic painting with instructor Michele Minich. All supplies provided. Dress for a mess. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
THURSDAY
Feb. 20
» Miek Wiley's Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott at 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts; $20 general admission. Tired Souls opens in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 1, 1955 - they day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
» Morning Music from 10 a.m.-noon at the HJDB Event Center Cafeteria by One Day at a Time. Breakfast buffet at 8:30 for $5; lunch buffet at noon for $6. For information, call 276-358-0489.
» Bassett Jamboree at the HJDB Event Center with 6 p.m. Jam Session; 7 p.m. Swift Creek; 8 p.m. The New Habit. Concessions available. For information, call 276-358-0489.
SATURDAY
Feb. 22
» African American Read-In and Family Day at Piedmont Arts from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Danville-based storyteller Fred Motley will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY
Feb, 25
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts from 10 a.m.-noon Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
Feb. 27
» Art at Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Enjoy happy hour with a casual gallery walk and talk through the museum's current exhibits. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SUNDAY
March 1
» Chatham Hall Concert Series, featuring music for cello and piano, is at 4 pm. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. Washington and Lee University music faculty Julia Goudimova and Anna Billas will perform Edward Grieg's Sonata for Cello and Piano and works by other Scandinavian composers. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
WEDNESDAY
March 4
» Preschool in the Galleries: ZipZapZop Theatre Company from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts for pre-K students designed to foster a love of the performing and visual arts at a young age. Performances are free of charge to students and schools to reserve a space call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY
March 5
» Painting with Ed Gowen from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Cost is $75 for members; $85 non-members. All supplies provided. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required. Registration closed at noon the day prior to class.
» Brass 5: The Sounds of the Big Bands 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts at cost of $20. The Star City's quintet will have a live performance featuring the group's signature sound. For tickets, PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
March 10
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot from 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class and must register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Artspiration: Senior Studio from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
THURSDAY
March 14
» Artspiration: Family from 1-2:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Dress for mess. Guests may bring snacks to enjoy during the class. Advance registration required by noon the day prior to class at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
March 17
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts from 10 a.m.-noon Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
March 19
» Artspiration: Spring Barn Quilt: Piedmont Arts from 1-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Cost is $35 for members; $40 for non-members. Paint a 12 inch by 12 inch barn quilt with instructor Lisa Martin. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required at noon prior to the day of class at Piedmont Arts.org or calling 176-632-3221.
FRIDAY
March 20
» Opening Reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an Opening Reception in honor of the Museum's new exhibits by 16 Hands and Davis Choun. Complimentary Wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
March 21
» Artspiration: Hope & Healing is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Visit PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
March 24
» Artspiration: Senior Studio: Piedmont Arts from 10 a.m.-noon Seniors are invited to paint together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies.
THURSDAY
March 26
» Yoga in the Galleries from noon to 1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $10 for non-members. Non-members pay at the door. Share a relaxing hour-long yoga practice with Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Becki Williams Vasquex in the galleries.
» Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot from 1:30-4:30 at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil artist Karen Despot and fellow students. Bring your own supplies. Registration closes at noon the day prior to class and must register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
TUESDAY
March 31
» Artspiration: Senior Studio from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in Piedmont Arts classroom. Bring your own supplies
FRIDAY
April 3
» Chatham Hall Concert Series, featuring Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Massenet, is at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 66 North Main St., Chatham. The Rainer Trio with guest violinist Elizabeth Matheson will perform. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.
MONDAY
May 11
» Smith River Singers spring concert "Music Memories" will be held at 7 p.m. at the Galilean House of Worship. Also featuring the Bassett High School's Band of Distinction of 2019 state championship.
RECURRING EVENTS
MONDAY
» Computer Labs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Preschool Story Time & Play Date for ages 2-5: 10:30 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, and 7 p.m. at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road.
» Senior exercise class: 2 p.m., Collinsville Library.
» Knit and crochet class: 5 p.m., Martinsville Library.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; Steps to Freedom Group, open topic, 7-8 p.m. at Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church.
TUESDAY
» Tops Va. 0626 Fieldale at Fieldale United Methodist Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. and meeting at 6:15 p.m. For more information, call 276-340-6461 or 276-957-3404.
» Tai Chi: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Martinsville Library.
» Zumba at Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Julie Brown from 6 to 7 p.m.; $5.
» Tuesday morning jamboree: 8-10 a.m. Hardees’s, 933 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown. Musicians and singers get together informally.
» Losing by Faith weight support group: 9 a.m. weigh-in and 9:30 a.m. meeting, Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale.
» Tops Va. 0218, Martinsville: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road.
» Tops Va. 0413 Ridgeway: 5 p.m. weigh-in, 5:30 p.m. meeting at New Life Community Church, 415 Mica Road, Ridgeway.
» Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Collinsville Library for children ages 2-6.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Alanon: 8-9 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Martinsville Group (12 & 12), Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose Group, Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave.; Martinsville Group, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Narcotics Anonymous: New Visions Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
WEDNESDAY
» Martinsville Library line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Making the Connection Group, 9 a.m., 24 Clay St.; 2 p.m., Afternooner’s Group, Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St.
» Exercise class: 10 a.m., meeting room of the Martinsville Library.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
» Senior Bible study: 10 a.m., Martinsville Senior Center, 21 Moss St., led by Zeke Zanatos.
» Narcotics Anonymous: noon, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 824 Starling Ave.; New Vision Home Group, 8-9 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Study in the Word: 6:30 p.m., Hague Room in the Dutch Inn, led by Pastor Ronald Hairston and Robert Philpott.
THURSDAY
» Open computer labs: At Spencer-Penn Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
» Chair Aerobics: At Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Paula Battle at 11:30 a.m.; free.
» Aerobics: A t Spencer-Penn Centre with instructor Anita Hooker at 6:30 p.m.; free.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.; 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave.
» Alanon: 7-8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Ave.
» Chair aerobics: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
» Crochet group: 10 a.m., Collinsville Library. Bring a project in progress or come to learn something new.
» L.I.F.T. Zumba class, taught by Lisa Herndon: 6:30 p.m., Rose Gold Studio in Laurel Park Plaza; admission by donation.
» Aerobics: 6:30 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. Anita Hooker, instructor. Free.
» Women’s Bible study: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville Library, led by Faith Braziel.
FRIDAY
» Martinsville Library will hold a line dance class at 10 a.m.
» Jam session: 10 a.m. to noon, HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Rook games 8:30 to noon. Breakfast $5, lunch $6.
» Alcoholics Anonymous: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., and 8 p.m., Church of Christ, 2115 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous: Steps to Freedom: 7-8 p.m., Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church; Steps to Freedom, 8 p.m., Classroom A of SOVAH Health; New Vision Home Group, 9-10 a.m. at Christ Church and 8-9 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
» Game On: Games, crafts and fellowship at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the HJDB Events Center, Bassett. For more information, call 276-629-1369 or email sharon@emiimaging.com.
SATURDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville.
» Narcotics Anonymous Steps to Freedom: 8 p.m., Classroom A at SOVAH Health (Memorial Hospital).
SUNDAY
» Alcoholics Anonymous: 9 a.m., Making the Connection Group, 97 Wards Farm Road; 5 p.m., Martinsville Group, Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St.
This calendar, which addresses non-commercial programs offered on a consistent basis, is published each Sunday in the Accent pages of the Martinsville Bulletin. It is updated weekly on martinsvillebulletin.com. Submit your recurring items to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
