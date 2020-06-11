Weather Alert

...A THUNDERSTORM WITH VERY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HENRY...PATRICK...AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES... AT 1237 AM EDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED BETWEEN MEADOWS OF DAN...CHARITY...AND BASSETT...MOVING NORTHEAST 55 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. VERY HEAVY RAINFALL CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED, WITH POTENTIALLY 1/2 TO 3/4 INCH IN AN HOUR. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKY MOUNT... BOONES MILL... FERRUM... PENHOOK... BASSETT... SYDNORSVILLE... AND WOOLWINE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.